Kwings
KWINGS main menu
CHICKEN WINGS
- Original Korean Fried Chicken$9.99+
Spicy level: Mild Korean style fried chicken tossed in our sweet and slightly spicy, special sauce.
- Spicy Garlic$9.99+
Spicy level: Medium Korean-style fried chicken tossed in our special sauce, but with an extra kick. Served with a side of Korean pickled radish.
- Honey Garlic$9.99+
Spicy level: Mild Korean-style fried chicken tossed in an even sweeter base with hints of garlic and honey. Served with a side of Korean pickled radish.
- Snow onion$10.99+
Spicy level: Not spicy Korean-style fried chicken tossed with a generous mountain of onions in our sweet, cream sauce. Served with a side of Korean pickled radish.
- Dak Gang-Jeong$9.99+
Spicy level: Mild Deep-fried pieces of boneless chicekn thigh tossed in our sweet and slightly spicy, special sauce. Served with a side of Korean pickled radish.
SETS
SPECIALTY MENU ITEMS
- Bulgogi Bowl$14.99
Thinly-sliced beef marinated in a generational family recipe, sautéed with onions, carrots, green onions and topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice.
- Kimbap$6.99
Seasoned rice, vegetables, and meat rolled in seaweed.
- Triangle Kimbap$3.49
Seasoned rice, fried kimchi, and tuna wrapped with seaweed into a triangle-shape.