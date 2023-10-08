Food

Kyochon Whole Chicken Series

Soy Garlic Whole Chicken

$30.99

Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.

Red Whole Chicken

$30.99

The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.

Honey Whole Chicken

$31.99

Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.

Half/Half (Soy/Red) Whole Chicken

$31.99

2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.

Kyochon Wing Series

Soy Garlic Wing

$17.99Out of stock

Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.

Red Wing

$17.99Out of stock

The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.

Honey Wing

$17.99

Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.

H/H (Soy/Red) 30 pc Wings

$33.99

2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.

Kyochon Boneless Series

Soy Garlic Boneless S 16 PCS

$17.99

Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.

Red Boneless S 16 PCS

$17.99

The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.

Honey Boneless S 16 PCS

$17.99

Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.

H/H (Soy/Red) Boneless 32 PCS

$32.99

2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.

Sal Sal Boneless S (12 pc)

Sal Sal Boneless S (12 pc)

$16.99

Crispy Rice Chicken Strips.

Sal Sal Boneless D (20 pc)

$24.99

Soy Garlic Boneless D 24 PCS

$25.99

Soy Garlic Boneless F 32 PCS

$31.99

Red Boneless D 24 PCS

$25.99

Red Boneless F 32 PCS

$31.99

Honey Boneless D 24 PCS

$25.99

Honey Boneless F 32 PCS

$31.99

Salad

Soy Sal Sal

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy Rice Chicken Salad with our signature Soy sauce.

Mixed Green Salad

$7.49Out of stock

Blend of freshly harvested greens.

Sides

Potato Wedges

$5.99
French Fries

$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99
Cheese Ball

$7.99

Ddukbokki

$8.99

Spicy simmered rice cake.

White Rice

$2.00

Pickled Radish

$1.50

White radish, pickled in house.

Dipping Sauce

$1.50
SalSal Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Crsipy Rice Chicken Strip with fresh avocado, blended greens, our signature sauce, wrapped in a 8" Flour Tortilla

Sal Sal Rice Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy Rice Chicken Strip on a Bowl of Rice

Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$13.99

Classic kimchi fried rice with ingredients imported from Korea for the most authentic flavors.

Garlic Butter Fried Rice

$12.99

Expertly fried and topped with fried garlic flakes for the most aromatic and exquisite taste.

Set Menu

Spicy Sweet Mix Pack

$32.99

Kyochon Sampler Pack

$31.99

Hawaiian Pack

$47.99

Drinks

Bottle soda

$2.99

Can soda

$1.99

2L soda

$5.99

Tea

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Bottled water

$1.99