Kyochon 1991
Kyochon Whole Chicken Series
Soy Garlic Whole Chicken
Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.
Red Whole Chicken
The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.
Honey Whole Chicken
Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.
Half/Half (Soy/Red) Whole Chicken
2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.
Kyochon Wing Series
Soy Garlic Wing
Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.
Red Wing
The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.
Honey Wing
Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.
H/H (Soy/Red) 30 pc Wings
2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.
Kyochon Boneless Series
Soy Garlic Boneless S 16 PCS
Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.
Red Boneless S 16 PCS
The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.
Honey Boneless S 16 PCS
Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.
H/H (Soy/Red) Boneless 32 PCS
2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.
Sal Sal Boneless S (12 pc)
Crispy Rice Chicken Strips.
Sal Sal Boneless D (20 pc)
Soy Garlic Boneless D 24 PCS
Soy Garlic Boneless F 32 PCS
Red Boneless D 24 PCS
Red Boneless F 32 PCS
Honey Boneless D 24 PCS
Honey Boneless F 32 PCS
Salad
Sides
Potato Wedges
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheese Ball
Ddukbokki
Spicy simmered rice cake.
White Rice
Pickled Radish
White radish, pickled in house.
Dipping Sauce
SalSal Wrap
Crsipy Rice Chicken Strip with fresh avocado, blended greens, our signature sauce, wrapped in a 8" Flour Tortilla
Sal Sal Rice Bowl
Crispy Rice Chicken Strip on a Bowl of Rice