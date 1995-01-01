Kyojin Sushi 3315 CADYS ALLEY NW
[KYOJIN]
Hot Starter
Cold Starter
House Salad
$8.00
Seaweed Salad
$8.00
Pickled Cucumber Salad
$8.00
Watermelon Daikon Salad
$8.00
Avocado Salad
$8.00
Baby Octopus Salad
$12.00
Scallop Salad
$13.00
Shrimp Sunomono Salad
$13.00
Tako Sunomono Salad
$12.00
Spicy Shrimp Salad
$12.00Out of stock
Spicy Tako Octopus Salad
$13.00
Ceviche
$16.00
Tuna Tartar
$16.00
Lobster Salad Bun
$15.00
Spicy Sashimi Salad
$13.00
Sashimi and Sushi Entree
Entree
Chef Signature Nigiri
Smoked Salmon nigiri W/cavair 1 Pc
$12.00
Toro W/ Caviar Nigiri 1 Pc
$23.00
Toro W/uni Nigiri 1 Pc
$25.00
Toro Tartar
$25.00Out of stock
Jp White Fish W/caviar Nigiri 1pc
$13.00
Seared Sea Scallop 1pc
$15.00Out of stock
A5 W/ Cavair Nigiri 1pc
$20.00
Seared Wagyu and Foie Gras1 Pc
$25.00
Seared Wagyu W/ Uni 1 Pc
$26.00
Chef Seared
Out of stock
Signature Dish
The Winner
$30.00
Lemon Shooter
Monster Trio
$45.00
Butter Garlic Miso Scallops
$25.00
Toro Tartar
$38.00
Uni Pasta
$28.00
Squid Ink Uni Pasta
$35.00
Monk Fish Tower
$25.00
Toro Tower
$35.00
Tataki Style 6 Pc
Fish and Jalapeno 6pc
Yusuzukuri Style 6 Pc
Carpaccio Style 6pc
Smoked Box
Seared with Foie Gras 4pc
Topped Hokkaido Uni 4pc
Monster Quad
$55.00
Taste of Toro
$55.00
Taste Of Japan
$55.00
Live Scallop
$45.00
Sushi a la Carte
Tuna
$7.00
Salmon
$6.00
Salmon Belly
$7.00
Yellowtail
$7.00
Yellowtail Belly
$8.00
Kona Kanpachi
$8.00
Lavender Smoked Salmon
$7.00
Fresh Water Eel
$7.00
Scallop
$7.00
Shrimp
$5.00
Octopus
$7.00
Salmon Roe
$7.00
Flying Fish Roe
$5.00
Egg Omelet
$3.00
Uni
$19.00
French Caviar
$25.00Out of stock
Akami Pink Tuna
$5.00
Kinmedai
$15.00
Madai
$12.00
Aji
$12.00Out of stock
Hiramasa Belly
$8.00
Kanpachi Belly
$8.00
Toro Kama
$22.00
Signature Roll
Jeff Roll
$13.00
Veggie J Roll
$11.00
Naked Roll
$14.00
Sashimi Roll
$14.00
All About Eel
$14.00
Dream Roll
$13.00
After Rain Roll
$15.00
Creamy Scallop Roll
Scallop Dynamite Roll
$13.00
Scallop Sunlight
$14.00
Kamikaze Roll
$13.00
Soft Shell Crab
$14.00
Volcano Roll
$16.00
Crazy Monkey
$14.00
Crunchy Salsa Roll
$12.00
YUME Roll
$12.00
Head Hunter Roll
$12.00
Mexican Roll
$13.00
Peter Roll
$13.00
Salmon Lover Roll
$13.00
Tiger Roll
$14.00
Green Day Roll
$14.00
Green River Roll
$14.00
Crunchy Tuna Roll
$14.00
Katsu Roll
$14.00
Japanese Sandwich
$15.00
Lobster Roll
$25.00
A5 Waygu Roll
$25.00
Spicy Toro Roll
$25.00
Create Your Own Roll
Dessert
Small Sides
Sushi Rice
$4.00
Steam Rice
$2.00
Fresh Wasabi
$4.00
Spicy Mayo Sauce
$1.00
Eel Sauce
$1.00
Carpaccio Sauce
$1.00
50 years Old sauce
$4.00
Creamy Jalapeno Sauce
$1.00
Pink Ginger dressing Sauce
$1.00
Garlic Ponzu Sauce
$1.00
Sweet chili Sauce
$1.00
Sriracha Sauce
$1.00Out of stock
Avocado
$3.00
Pasta Garlic Butter
$6.00
Wasabi Chips
$3.00
Calamari Sauce
$1.00
Allergies
Chef Tasting hot starter (Deep Copy)
Chef Tasting cold starter (Deep Copy)
Drink Menu
Liquor
Well Grey Goose
$14.00
Haku
$14.00
Grey Goose Citron
$14.00
Grey Goose Orange
$14.00
Well Roku
$14.00
Monkey 47
$18.00
Bombay Sapphire
$15.00
Hendricks
$17.00
Well Don Q Silver
$14.00
Captain Morgan
$15.00
Cotton and Reed Coconut Rum
$15.00Out of stock
Bacardi Ocho
$15.00
Well Cazadores Blanco
$14.00
Altos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Blanco
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado
$20.00
Clase Azul Plata
$55.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$70.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$140.00
Clase Azul Guerrero
$160.00
Illegal Mezcal
$15.00
Patron Silver
$17.00
Patron Reposado
$18.00
Patron Anejo
$19.00
Patron El Cielo
$40.00
Teremana Blanco
$16.00
Teremana Reposado
$17.00
Well Suntory Toki
$15.00
Angels Envy
$18.00
Angels Envy Rye
$28.00
Basil Hayden
$16.00
Elijah Craig
$15.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$18.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$15.00
High West Rendezvous Rye
$20.00
Jack Daniels
$15.00
Knob Creek Rye
$15.00
Legent
$16.00
Makers Mark
$14.00
Michters Rye
$20.00
Michters Small Batch
$18.00
Rittenhouse BIB
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$17.00
Macallan 12
$28.00
Well Suntory Toki
$14.00
Akashi Ume
$15.00
Fuyu
$15.00
Fuyu Small Batch
$18.00
Hatozaki Omakase
$36.00
Hatozaki Small Batch
$26.00
Hibiki Harmony
$40.00
Kaiyo
$25.00
Kaiyo Cask Strength
$28.00
Kaiyo Mizunara
$20.00
Kaiyo Peated
$28.00
Kamiki Intense Wood
$27.00
Kamiki Maltage
$22.00
Kamiki Sakura Wood
$27.00
Kikori
$17.00
Kujira
$28.00
Kurayoshi Mizunara
$30.00
Kurayoshi Peated
$30.00
Kurayoshi Sakura
$30.00
Kurayoshi San-in
$15.00
Kurayoshi Sherry
$32.00
Nikka from the Barrel
$24.00
Mars Iwai
$15.00
Nikka Coffey Grain
$25.00
Nikka Coffey Malt
$27.00
Nikka Miyagiko
$30.00
Nikka Taketsuru
$34.00
Nikka Yoichi
$30.00
Nikka Yoichi 10
$45.00
Ohishi Islay Cask Finish
$25.00
Takamine 8 Year
$30.00
Takamine 8 YR Old Koji Whiskey
$32.00
Tenjaku
$16.00
Tottori Blended
$15.00
Umiki
$15.00
Yamazaki 12
$50.00
Yamazaki 18
$240.00
Combier Orange
$15.00
Combier Peche
$15.00
Amaretto DiSaronno
$15.00
Dolin Blanc
$15.00
Cocchi Americano
$15.00
Hakutsuru Plum
$15.00
Dolin Dry
$15.00
Cocchi Di Torino
$15.00
Pernod Absinthe
$35.00
Fernet Branca
$15.00
Jagermeister Cold Brew
$15.00
Ancho Reyes
$15.00
Averna
$15.00
Amaro Nonino
$15.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$15.00
Campari
$15.00
St Germain
$15.00
Aperol
$15.00
Grand Marnier
$17.00
The SG Kome
$20.00
Gankotsuoh Rice Shochu
$15.00
Cocktails
Kyoto in Jerez
$15.00
Only Pandans
$17.00
Cruisin' Ha Long
$18.00
Mai Matcha
$22.00
Mai Shibari
$21.00Out of stock
Kaffe Kyojin - Vodka
$18.00
Kaffe Kyojin - Tequila
$18.00
Bee'n Buzzed
$16.00Out of stock
Hana Hime
$16.00Out of stock
Whiskey in the Basin
$22.00Out of stock
Love With the Coco(nut)
$16.00Out of stock
Mocktail
$10.00
Beer
Wine
Jacques Morgon G
$20.00
Garnerot Bourgogne G
$19.00
Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon G
$20.00
Lauverjat Sancerre G
$20.00
Massolino Moscato G
$16.00
Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc G
$17.00
Fossil Point Chardonnay G
$14.00
Selbach Incline Riesling G
$14.00
Schloss Gobelsburg Gruner Veltliner
$14.00
Peyrassol Provence Rose G
$18.00
Billiecart- Salmon Brut G
$50.00
GH Mumm Grand Cordon G
$30.00
Tattinger Prestige Brut Rose G
$50.00
Henri Champliau Brut Rose G
$18.00
Jansz Sparkling G
$15.00
Billiecart-Salmon Brut BTB
$200.00
GH Mumm Brut BTB
$120.00
Henri Champliau Cremant BTB
$0.72
Jansz Sparkling BTB
$60.00
Taittinger Rose BTB
$200.00
Garnerot Bourgogne BTB
$85.00
Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon BTB
$80.00
Fossil Point Chardonnay BTB
$56.00
Jacques Morgon BTB
$72.00Out of stock
Lauverjat Sancerre BTB
$76.00
Massolino Moscato BTB
$64.00
Schloss Gruner Veltliner BTB
$56.00
Selbach Incline Riesling BTB
$56.00
Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc BTB
$68.00
Peyrassol Prevance Rose BTB
$72.00
Corkage Fee
$50.00
NA Beverages
Sake
Shirakabe Gura Tokubetsu Junmai Glass
$15.00
Born Tokusen Junmai Daiginjo 1000 mL
$750.00
Daishichi Minowamon Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL
$350.00
Dassai 39 300 mL
$85.00
Dassai 45 300 mL
$65.00
Dassai 45 Nigori 300 mL
$60.00Out of stock
Dassai Beyond Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL
$1,500.00
Hakushika Junmai Ginjo 300 mL
$60.00Out of stock
Hakushika Snow Beauty 300 mL
$45.00
Hakutsuru Namachozo 180 mL
$18.00
Heavensake Baby Sake 300mL
$45.00
Izumi Judan Tenth Degree Junmai Ginjo 720 mL
$115.00Out of stock
JOTO One Cup 200 mL
$19.00
Kagatobi Sennichi Kakoi 1000 Days 720 mL
$500.00
Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold Daiginjo 180 mL
$50.00
Kiksui Perfect Snow 180 mL
$25.00
Kikumasamune Junmai Taru 300 mL
$35.00
Kirin Hizoshu Daiginjo 720 mL
$300.00
Kokoryu Tokusen Crystal Dragon Daiginjo 720 mL
$135.00
Kubota Manju 300 mL
$120.00
Kubota Senju 300 mL
$60.00
Masumi Okuden Kantsukuri Mirror of Truth 300 mL
$45.00
Nishide Shuzo 100 Year Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL
$300.00
Ryujin Dragon God Kakushi Ginjo 720 mL
$115.00
Ryujin Dragon God Namazume Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL
$160.00
Shibata Shuzo Yuzu Sake 200 mL
$25.00
Shirakabe Gura Tokubetsu Junmai - 300 ML
$25.00Out of stock
Suehiro Gensai Daiginjo 720 mL
$575.00
Suigei Drunken Whale 720 mL
$85.00
Watari Bune Junmai Daiginjo 720 mL
$400.00
JOTO One Cup
$19.00
Hakushika Namachozo
$18.00
Rihaku Wandering Poet 720mL
$95.00Out of stock
Kanabara Ancient Treasure 720 ML
$200.00Out of stock
Nanbu Bijin No Sugar 720 mL
$95.00Out of stock
Masumi 'Grand Prix' Sparkling
$250.00Out of stock
Fukuchu Seaside Sparkling 500 mL
$95.00Out of stock
