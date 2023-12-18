Kyoto Bar and Grill (Worcester) 535 Lincoln Street
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.00
Lightly Salted
- Egg Rolls (2)$5.00
2 pieces
- Crab Ragoons (4)$6.00
- Gyoza (6)$7.00
- Beef Kushiyaki$7.00
- Chicken Yakitori$7.00
- Vegetable Tempura$7.00
Sweet potato, asparagus, mushroom, Zucchini, broccoli, onion
- Chicken Tempura$6.00
- Chicken Wings (6)$10.00
Teriyaki or Original or spicy
- Shrimp Tempura (4)$7.00
- Calamari Tempura$8.00
- Spicy Calamari Tempura$9.00
- Mixed Tempura$10.00
2 chicken, 2 shrimp, sweet potato, zucchini, broccoli
- Scallion Pancakes$6.00
Salad
Udon
- Veggie Udon$10.00
Shiitake mushroom, Napa, broccoli, scallion
- Chicken Tempura Udon$11.00
2 chicken tempura, crab meat, shiitake mushroom, 3 mixed vegetable tempura, beef, egg, scallion
- Shrimp Tempura Udon$13.00
2 shrimp tempura, crab meat, Shiitake mushroom, 3 mixed vegetable tempura, beef, egg, scallion
- Nabeyaki Udon$15.00
2 shrimp tempura, Shiitake mushroom, 2 chicken tempura beef, egg, scallions
Side Orders
- Calamari (D)$21.00
- Chicken & Calamari (D)$24.00
- Chicken & Scallop (D)$26.00
- Chicken & Shrimp (D)$24.00
- Chilean Sea Bass (D)$26.00
- Filet Mignon & Chicken (D)$28.00
- Filet Mignon & Lobster (D)$34.00
- Filet Mignon & Scallop (D)$34.00
- Filet Mignon & Shrimp (D)$29.00
- Filet Mignon (D)$24.00
- Hibachi Palace (D)$36.00
filet mignon, lobster & scallop…
- Islander Special (D)$35.00
sirloin, lobster & calamari
- Kyoto Sirloin & Chicken (D)$28.00
- Kyoto Sirloin & Lobster (D)$32.00
- Kyoto Sirloin & Scallop (D)$28.00
- Kyoto Sirloin & Shrimp (D)$27.00
- Kyoto Sirloin (D)$22.00
- Kyoto Special (D)$35.00
filet mignon, lobster & shrimp
- Lobster (D)$35.00
- Salmon (D)$24.00
- Scallop (D)$25.00
- Seafood Combination (D)$36.00
salmon, calamari, scallop, lobster
- Shrimp & Scallop (D)$28.00
- Shrimp (D)$24.00
- Shrimp (Kid)$13.00
- Swordfish (D)$23.00
- Teriyaki Chicken (D)$19.00
- Teriyaki Chicken (Kid)$11.00
- Teriyaki Steak & Chicken (D)$26.00
- Teriyaki Steak & Scallop (D)$28.00
- Teriyaki Steak & Shrimp (D)$26.00
- Teriyaki Steak (D)$21.00
- Teriyaki Steak (Kid)$13.00
- Vegetable Special (D)$15.00
Side Order (For Booth)
- Side of Steamed Rice$3.00
- Side Fried Rice$5.00
- Side Hibachi Vegetable$5.00
- Side Calamari$8.00
- Side Teriyaki Chicken$8.00
- Side of Shrimp$9.00
- Side of Salmon$12.00
- Side of Scallop$12.00
- Side of Teriyaki Steak$13.00
- Side of Filet Mignon$19.00
- Side of Lobster$19.00
- Side of Kyoto Sirloin$16.00
- Side of Asparagus$4.00
- Side of Onion$3.00
- Side of Mushroom$3.00
Sushi (Online Only)
Sushi or Sashimi
- Tuna (Maguro)$6.00
2 Pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Salmon (Sake)$6.00
2 Pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Yellow Tail (Hamachi)$6.00
2 Pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- White Tuna (Albacore)$6.00
2 Pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Squid (Ika)$6.00
2 Pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Striped Bass (Suzuki)$6.00
2 Pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Crabstick (Kanikama)$6.00
2 Pieces
- Shrimp (Ebi)$6.00
2 Pieces
- Octopus (Tako)$6.00
2 Pieces
- Eel (Tobiko)$6.00
2 Pieces
- Flying Fish Roe (Kunseisake)$6.00
2 Pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Basic Maki Rolls
- California Roll$7.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, masago. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Eel Roll$7.00
Eel, avocado
- Philadelphia Roll$7.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Yellow Tail Roll$7.00
Yellow tail, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tuna Roll$7.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Salmon Roll$7.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Arizona Roll$7.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tobiko
- Louisiana Roll$7.00
Boiled shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.00
Deep fried salmon skin, eel sauce, scallions
- Alaska Roll$7.00
Boiled shrimp, salmon, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- KFC Roll$7.00
Chicken tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Worcester Roll$9.00
Tuna tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
- Crazy Roll$8.00
Assorted fish top with scallions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Special Rolls
- Tuna Crunch Roll$10.00
Tuna, sweet potato fries, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Volcano Roll$11.00
California roll topped with baked scallops, crab meat, spicy mayo mix
- Spicy Crab Roll$11.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado topped with mixed crab meat, spicy mayo
- Whitinsville Roll$12.00
Salmon tempura, cucumber, avocado, soy wrap, topped with assorted fish, eel sauce, scallions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Spider Roll$14.00
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
- Boston Roll$11.00
Salmon, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
Scallop, crab meat mixed spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Caterpillar Roll$13.00
Caterpillar smoked salmon, cream cheese topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce
- Firecracker Roll$12.00
Tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Rainbow Roll$12.00
Tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo, topped with tuna, salmon avocado, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Dragon Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, topped with avocado, eel sauce
- Black Dragon Roll$13.00
Eel tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce
- Red Dragon Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted fish mixed with crab meat, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tsunami Roll$12.00
Tuna, salmon, asparagus lightly tempura top with eel sauce, spicy mayo
- Mountain Roll$13.00
Tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Cape Cod Roll$14.00
Scallop, crab, cucumber tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellow tail top with avocado, tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Rock & Roll$14.00
Shrimp sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, top with tuna, tempura crumbs, eel sauce, sriracha, spicy mayo, sugar, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Soy Wrap Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, tuna, spicy crab, soy wrap, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Low Carb Rolls
Vegetarian Maki Rolls
Dinner Sushi Special
- Basic Maki (3)$22.00
Your choice of basic maki rolls
- Basic Maki (4)$28.00
Your choice of basic maki rolls
- Sushi Lover Special$24.00
Your choice of 1 basic maki roll and chef's choice of 8 sushi
- Sashimi Lover Special$30.00
Chefs choice of 20 pieces of sashimi
- Dinner for One Special$36.00
Your choice of 1 special roll and chef's choice of 8 sushi and 8 sashimi
- Dinner for Two Special$60.00
Your choice of 2 special rolls and chef's choice of 10 sushi and 10 sashimi
- Dinner for Three Special$90.00
Your choice of 3 special rolls and chef's choice of 16 sushi and 16 sashimi
Deluxe Rolls
- Dynamite Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, scallop, cucumber, avocado, soy wrap, topped with salmon, mayo, torched, sweet potato fries, scallions, eel sauce, sriracha, masago. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne
- Lady in Red Roll$17.00
Grilled scallop, shrimp, cucumber, avocado, soy wrap, topped with sweet potato fries, fried onion, sriracha, crab mix assorted fish, scallions, eel sauce tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk
- Holiday Roll$17.00
Grilled scallop shrimp tempura, soy wrap topped with crab mix assorted fish, green apple, eel sauce, white sauce, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Surf and Turf Roll$16.00
Mongolian beef, sweet potato, cream cheese, soy wrap topped with lobster, scallions, Mongolian sauce, tobiko
- Red Sox Roll$17.00
Tuna tempura, avocado, cucumber, soy wrap, topped with seared tuna, crab mix assorted fish, scallions, tobiko, eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Kyoto Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, sweet potato tempura, avocado, soy wrap, topped with lobster, tobiko
- Northbridge Roll$17.00
Salmon, eel, cream cheese and asparagus in light tempura, soy wrap, eel sauce, spicy mayo
- Mafia Roll$19.00
Lobster tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, tempura crumbs, mushroom sauce, eel sauce, tobiko