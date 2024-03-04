L'Amitie 529 Bolivar St
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
- Breakfast Americana$11.95
2 Eggs cooked to order, your choice of 2 slices of bacon or 3 sausage links, choice of toast (wheat, sourdough, or white), served with our signature smashed breakfast potatoes
- Breakfast Mexicana$12.95
3 Scrambled eggs with Chorizo Sausage, a Mexican cheese blend, & crispy tortilla strips. Served with our house smoky chipotle salsa & cheesy jalapeño grits
- Breakfast Southern Style$12.95
Scratch Biscuits & House Sausage Gravy, served with Grits
Omelets
Pancakes
Belgian Waffles
French Toast
Quiche
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Beverages
Drinks
Coffee
Grab & Go
Cookies
Pastry
Parfait
Merchandise
Clothing
Coffee Grounds
L'Amitie Location and Ordering Hours
(940) 881-0001
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM