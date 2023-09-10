Popular Items

Meat & Greet

$9.25+

One Selection of Meat, One Selection of Cheese - dressed your way

Italian Stallion

$10.25+

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes, Oil & Vinegar


Sandwiches

8" Roll dressed with Contraband Sauce, layered with Chicken Tenders, Bacon & American Cheese - TOASTED - and finished with Lettuce and Tomato

Put Your Ham on My Thigh

$10.25+

Prosciutto, Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Dayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes - TOASTED

Hot Mess

$10.25+

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Dayonnaise, Spicy Mustard Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Black Olives - TOASTED

Lake Quirky Club

$10.25+

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Dayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Redneck Cuban

$10.25+

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, BBQ Cole Slaw - TOASTED

Dirty Yardbird

$10.25+

Shaved Chicken, Dirty Sauce, BBQ Sauce TOASTED and finished with Pickles and BBQ Cole Slaw

Tree Hugger

$9.25+

Monterey Jack Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Avocado, Dayonnaise - TOASTEDn

Hook Up

$10.25+

Two Selections of Meat, One Selection of Cheese - Dressed your way

Sunday Special - My Ami

$8.95

Beer broth Pastrami, Salami & Swiss toasted then finished with Spicy Mustard and topped w/Sauerkraut

Monday Special -Rocketman

$8.95Out of stock

8" roll slathered with Contraband Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese the toasted. Shaved Roast Beef and Arugula added afterwards

Tuesday Special - Erin Go Braughless

$8.95Out of stock

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut toasted on an 8" roll and topped with Russian Dressing

Wednesday Special - Meatball Sub

$10.25Out of stock

8" Sub with Mama Gizzi Meatballs and slathered in gravy, toasted and topped with Provolone and Parmesan Cheese.

Wednesday Special - LARGE Meatball Sub

$14.25Out of stock

Thursday Special - Da' Brooklyn

$8.95Out of stock

Corn Beef & Pastrami toasted on Rye with Swiss and topped with Dill Pickles and BBQ Cole Slaw

Friday Special - The Big Easy

$8.95Out of stock

Ham, Capicola, Salami & Pro alone Cheese toasted and topped w/Hot Muffuletta Salad

Saturday Special - Tuna Melt

$8.95Out of stock

Saturday Bonus Special - Chicken Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Love Me Tender

$10.25Out of stock

Soup of the Day

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Mathews Beer Cheese Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Corn and Shrimp Chowder

$5.00

Chicken and Poblano Pepper Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

Running Thru The Garden

$7.00

Spring Mix, choice of fixings, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Hillbilly Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonlime Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Gatorade

$3.00

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$3.00

Hillbilly Peach Tea

$3.00

Hillbilly Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Hillbilly Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Hillbilly Half Lemonade/Half Sweet Tea

$3.00

Accessories

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$2.75Out of stock

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$2.75

Chips

$1.75

Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

BBQ Cole Slaw

$2.00

Retail

Dirty Bird Sauce

$8.00

Dirty Bird Ghost Pepper Sauce

$8.00