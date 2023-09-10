L-Dub Subs 16 S. J Street
Sandwiches
Put Your Ham on My Thigh
Prosciutto, Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Dayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes - TOASTED
Hot Mess
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Dayonnaise, Spicy Mustard Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Black Olives - TOASTED
Italian Stallion
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes, Oil & Vinegar
Lake Quirky Club
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Dayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Redneck Cuban
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, BBQ Cole Slaw - TOASTED
Dirty Yardbird
Shaved Chicken, Dirty Sauce, BBQ Sauce TOASTED and finished with Pickles and BBQ Cole Slaw
Tree Hugger
Monterey Jack Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Avocado, Dayonnaise - TOASTEDn
Meat & Greet
One Selection of Meat, One Selection of Cheese - dressed your way
Hook Up
Two Selections of Meat, One Selection of Cheese - Dressed your way
Sunday Special - My Ami
Beer broth Pastrami, Salami & Swiss toasted then finished with Spicy Mustard and topped w/Sauerkraut
Monday Special -Rocketman
8" roll slathered with Contraband Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese the toasted. Shaved Roast Beef and Arugula added afterwards
Tuesday Special - Erin Go Braughless
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut toasted on an 8" roll and topped with Russian Dressing
Wednesday Special - Meatball Sub
8" Sub with Mama Gizzi Meatballs and slathered in gravy, toasted and topped with Provolone and Parmesan Cheese.
Wednesday Special - LARGE Meatball Sub
Thursday Special - Da' Brooklyn
Corn Beef & Pastrami toasted on Rye with Swiss and topped with Dill Pickles and BBQ Cole Slaw
Friday Special - The Big Easy
Ham, Capicola, Salami & Pro alone Cheese toasted and topped w/Hot Muffuletta Salad