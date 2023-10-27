L'Express
LUNCH
Appetizers
caramelized onion, aged gruyère, croutons
ESCARGOTS BOURGUIGNONNE classic style
Frog Legs En Persillade
moroccan carrot salad
Salads
mixed greens, balsamic dressing
mustard vinaigrette
pan seared tuna, haricot verts, olives nicoise, anchoives, hard boiled egg
parmesan, apple, endives, lemon honey
croutons, poached egg
pumpkin seed, honey lemon, mint dressing
Entrée
broccoli rabe, wild mushroom
flambée pernod, parmesan
spanish, wild rice, honey mustard coulis
chilled vegetables, lemon oil
apple compote, calvados cider sauce
half roast chicken, french fries or mashed potatoes
pan-seared hanger steak served with french fries
french fries
Burgers & sandwich
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
traditional baked sourdough ham, swiss cheese sandwiches, fried sunny side up egg served with french fries
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
House-made ground lamb mixed with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs served on a bun with a slice of onion, tomato, cornichons, olives, harissa, and French fries.
House-cured turkey avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese
Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, roasted red pepper basil coulis
assortment of french pastries
Lunch Specials
Late breakfast
merguez sausage, onions, potato, tomato, scallion
assortment of french pastries
smoked ham, gruyère, mushroom
sausage or bacon, home fries
chives, créme fraiche
Sides
DINNER
Appetizers
cornichon
Salads
Entrée
mashed potatoes, bacon, onion
“classic” style, french fries
mashed potatoes, port raisin sauce
ny strip, french fries
vegetables, lemon oil
flambée pernod, parmesan cheese
Burgers & Sandwiches
Daily Specials
Sides
Late breakfast
Vegetables
DINNER TO GO
Hors d'Oeuvre
Grilled fresh tuna a la minute over arugula with chervil, cherry tomatoes, haricot vert, black olive, and hard-boiled egg in balsamic vinaigrette
Frisee with Bacon Lardons in Dijon Vinaigrette.
french fries
Entrée
ambée pernod, parmesan
mashed potatoes, port raisin sauce
ny strip, french fries
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
Sides
BRUNCH TO GO
Hors d'Oeuvre
House Duck pâté… A slice of Country style duck and pork pate served with tomato, cornichons, Dijon mustard, a garnish of mesclun, and a toast
Entrée
merguez sausage, onions, potato, tomato, scallion
smoked ham, gruyère, mushroom
Housemade Granola…oats baked with honey, peanut butter, walnuts, and almond mixed with dried raisin and apricots.
Over red cabbage ragout, honey, mustard, coulis
pan-seared hanger steak served with french fries
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
House-cured turkey avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese
Roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, arugula on focaccia & tartare sauce
Grilled fresh tuna a la minute over arugula with chervil, cherry tomatoes, haricot vert, black olive, and hard-boiled egg in balsamic vinaigrette