L&M Fine Foods
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Choice of housemade breakfast sausage, bacon or ham with cheese on a house biscuit, bagel or toast
- Chicken on a Biscuit$8.99
Crispy chicken, house pickles, cheddar cheese and Sriracha aioli on a housemade buttermilk biscuit
- Buttermilk Biscuit - Plain$2.99
Baked fresh daily in house
- Biscuit + Jam$3.99
Our housemade buttermilk biscuit with L&M mixed berry jam
- Bagel + Cream Cheese$4.99
Plain or Everything bagel toasted with Cream Cheese
- Bagel & Lox$13.99
Plain or Everything bagel, cream cheese, housemade Lox, fried capers, red onion, arugula, and tomato
- Slice of Quiche$4.99
Changes daily
Sandwiches
- Porchetta$13.99Out of stock
House-made Porchetta, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Fried Capers, Arugula; served hot or cold
- Roast Beef$13.99
House-made Roast Beef, Provolone, Giardiniera, Horseradish Spread, Arugula; served hot or cold
- Fried Mortadella$12.99
Fried Mortadella, Thin Sliced Onion, House-made Dill Pickles, Cheddar and Dijonaise; served hot or cold.
- Smoked Tofu$13.99
Smoked 5 Spice Tofu, Shaved Radish, Sesame Slaw, Fried Garlic Chips, Miso Aioli; served hot (Vegetarian)
- Turkey & Brie$13.99
Sliced Turkey, Brie, Bacon, Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Granny Smith Apples; served hot or cold
- BLT$10.99
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on Semolina Bread with Duke’s Mayonnaise
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
American, Cheddar, Muenster on Semolina White; served hot
- PB&J$4.99
Peanut Butter and Jam on Semolina White—try it grilled
- Italian$13.99
French Roll, Housemade Capicola, Genoa, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Oil and Vinegar; served hot or cold
- Caprese$12.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction; served cold
- Stacked Ham & Cheese$10.99
Layers of Ham with Melted Muenster Cheese and Mayonnaise; served hot or cold
- Reuben$13.99
Corned Beef or Turkey on Marble Rye, Swiss, House-made Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing
- Muffuletta - Whole$24.99Out of stock
Salami, Ham, Mortadella, Provolone, Swiss & Cajun Olive Salad on a housemade muffaletta roll; served cold
- Muffuletta - Half$13.99
Salami, Ham, Mortadella, Provolone, Swiss & Cajun Olive Salad on a housemade muffaletta roll; served cold
- Tuna Salad$8.99
House-made Tuna Salad on Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato
- Egg Salad$7.99
House-made Egg Salad on Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato
- Chicken Salad$8.99
House-made Chicken Salad on Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato
- BYO (Build Your Own)$12.99
Make your own delicious creation!
- Simple Sandwich$10.99
Choice of bread, meat, cheese and sauce; served hot or cold
Salads
Chips & Snacks
- Zingerman's Potato Chips Tellicherry Black Pepper$5.99
- Zingerman's Potato Chips Dill-icious Deli Pickle$5.99Out of stock
- Zingerman's Potato Chips French Grey Sea Salt$5.99
- Zingerman's Potato Chips Detroit St. BBQ$5.99
- Stacy's Pita Chips$4.99
- Snack Wave Marz Cheddar Chips$2.79
- Torres Foie Gras Chips$5.99
- Dang Original Thai Rice Chips$4.49
Original Rice Chip is a light and crunchy snack that offers a healthier alternative to traditional chips. With a taste that's both original and satisfying, these rice chips are perfect for curbing hunger in between meals.
- Great Lakes Small Buffalo Wing$1.99
- Great Lakes Small Salt & Vinegar$1.99
- Great Lakes Lg Buffalo$5.99
- Great Lakes Small Pickled Jalapeno$1.99
- Great Lakes Lg Original$5.99
- Great Lakes Small Original$1.99
- Great Lakes Small BBQ$1.99
- Great Lakes Lg BBQ$5.99
- Great Lakes LG Wave Cut$5.99
- Great Lakes LG Parm Ranch$5.99
- Great Lakes - Large Sea Salt & Vinegar$5.99
These kettle cooked potato chips have a tangy sea salt and vinegar flavor. They're super crunchy and perfect for a savory snack.
Beverages
- Coca-Cola Mexican Glass (Coke)$2.99
- Diet Coke Glass Bottle 8 FL. OZ.$2.49
- Coca-Cola Classic Can (Coke)$1.49
- Diet Coke Can$1.49
- Cherry Coke Cans$1.49
- Sprite (Can)$1.49
- Fanta (can)$1.49
- Barq's Root Beer Can$1.49
- Red Bull Sugar Free$2.99
- Red Bull$2.99
- Komunity Kombucha Hibiscus Ginger$3.99
- Komunity Lavender Butterfly$3.99
- Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.99
- Gatorade Cool Blue$2.99
- Jarritos Guava$1.99
- Jarritos Tamarind$1.99
- Jarritos Pineapple$1.99
- Topo Chico$2.99
- Topo Chico Lime$2.49