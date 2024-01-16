Skip to Main content
Sylvain
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Sylvain | Food, Wine + Cocktails Available for Pickup
Sylvain
We are not accepting online orders right now.
625 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Dessert cocktails
Dessert cocktails
House Bitter Grasshopper
$15.00
House White Russian
$15.00
Japanese cocktail
$14.00
Sidecar
$14.00
Sylvain Location and Ordering Hours
(504) 265-8123
625 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Open now
• Closes at 10:45PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement