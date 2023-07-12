La Borracha Hamburgerseria 10814 Main Street
Sliders
La Hamburguesa
$4.00
Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, 2 oz burger, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)
Ham and Cheese
$4.00
Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, ham, cheese, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)
BBQ Chicken
$4.00
Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, chicken, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)
Al Pastor
$4.00
Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, al pastor, pineapple, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)
Wagyu Bulgogi
$5.00
Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, 2 oz wagyu bulgogi, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)
Impossible (Vegetarian)
$5.00
Hawaiian roll, burnt cheese, 2 oz impossible patty, grilled onions, tomato, and choice of mayo (regular | chipotle)
Wings - Served over fries
La Borracha Hamburgerseria 10814 Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(626) 522-0003
10814 Main Street, El Monte, CA 91731
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM