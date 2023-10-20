LA Burrito Co 520 Whittier Boulevard
Burritos
Carne asada or chicken tinga, jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime rice, black beans
Fried chicken tenders, Valentina-Caesar slaw, lime rice, black beans
Chorizo, scrambled egg, queso fresco, tater tots, pico de gallo, and refried beans.
Chile verde carnitas, chicharron, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice, black beans
Carne asada “fajitas”, tater tots, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice, black beans
Cuban pork, ham, Jack cheese, pickles, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice.
Chicken adobo, chile puya aioli, crispy onions, pickled onions, lime rice, black beans
Grilled shrimp AND carne asada, Jack cheese, kimchi pico de gallo, lime rice, black beans
Beer battered Alaskan cod, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, lime rice, black beans, tortilla negra
Beer battered shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, lime rice, black beans, tortilla negra
Chile relleno, pepper Jack, pico de gallo, poblano crema, lime rice, black beans
Roasted cauliflower, pico de gallo, poblano crema, rice, black beans
Chorizo refried beans or black beans and jack cheese
Red or Green Chilaquiles, choice of protein, sunny side egg, refried beans, jack cheese, poblano crema