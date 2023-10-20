Burritos

Red or Green Chilaquiles, refried beans, Jack Cheese,Sunny side up egg, poblano crema, choice of protein
East LA
East LA
$14.00

Carne asada or chicken tinga, jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime rice, black beans

Mid-City
Mid-City
$15.00

Fried chicken tenders, Valentina-Caesar slaw, lime rice, black beans

San Fernando
San Fernando
$14.00

Chorizo, scrambled egg, queso fresco, tater tots, pico de gallo, and refried beans.

Highland Park
Highland Park
$15.00

Chile verde carnitas, chicharron, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice, black beans

Montebello
Montebello
$15.00Out of stock

Carne asada “fajitas”, tater tots, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice, black beans

Hollywood
Hollywood
$16.00

Cuban pork, ham, Jack cheese, pickles, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice.

Filipinotown
Filipinotown
$14.00

Chicken adobo, chile puya aioli, crispy onions, pickled onions, lime rice, black beans

KTown
KTown
$17.00

Grilled shrimp AND carne asada, Jack cheese, kimchi pico de gallo, lime rice, black beans

Malibu
Malibu
$15.00Out of stock

Beer battered Alaskan cod, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, lime rice, black beans, tortilla negra

Santa Monica
Santa Monica
$16.00Out of stock

Beer battered shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, lime rice, black beans, tortilla negra

Pasadena
Pasadena
$15.00

Chile relleno, pepper Jack, pico de gallo, poblano crema, lime rice, black beans

Silverlake
Silverlake
$14.00

Roasted cauliflower, pico de gallo, poblano crema, rice, black beans

Culver City
$12.00

Chorizo refried beans or black beans and jack cheese

Chilaquiles Burrito
Chilaquiles Burrito
$18.00Out of stock

Red or Green Chilaquiles, choice of protein, sunny side egg, refried beans, jack cheese, poblano crema

Signature Dishes

Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles
$15.00

black beans, poblano crema, queso fresco, chicharron

Pozole Verde
Pozole Verde
$13.00

farm chicken stewed in green chile broth with hominy and the fixins

Bowls

East LA Bowl
East LA Bowl
$16.00
Mid-City Bowl
$17.00
San Fernando Bowl
$16.00
Highland Park Bowl
Highland Park Bowl
$17.00
Montebello Bowl
Montebello Bowl
$17.00
Hollywood Bowl
$18.00Out of stock
Filipinotown Bowl
$16.00
KTown Bowl
$19.00
Malibu Bowl
$17.00Out of stock
Santa Monica Bowl
$18.00Out of stock
Pasadena Bowl
$17.00
Silverlake Bowl
Silverlake Bowl
$16.00
Culver City Bowl
$14.00

Beverages

Canned Soda
$3.00
Bottled Water
$4.00
Frozen Mangonada
Frozen Mangonada
$7.00
Frozen Hibiscus Punch
Frozen Hibiscus Punch
$7.00
Bottled Coke
$4.00

Chips, Salsa and Guacamole

Chips and Salsa
Chips and Salsa
$4.00

includes 1 x 4 oz salsa

Chips and Guacamole
Chips and Guacamole
$9.00Out of stock
Additional Mild Salsa
Additional Mild Salsa
$2.00
Additional Spicy Salsa
Additional Spicy Salsa
$2.00