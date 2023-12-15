Online Ordering Coming Soon! Preview our Menu Now! More
La Cabaña Foodtruck
- Big al$18.00
seasoned meat, ham, sausage, bacon, grilled onion,american cheese,mayonnaise,ketchup,mustard,lettuce,tomatoe,spiceof your choice
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
- Crepa Quessadilla$14.00
- Cheese burger$13.00
Seasoned hamburger meat,american cheese, grilled onion, mustard, ketchup, lettuce,tomotoe,spice of your choice
- Churros$7.00
- Combo Birria$14.00
- HAMBURGERS$18.00
- MEXICAN HOT DOG$10.00
Bacon wrapped sausage ,tomato, onion,mayonnaise,ketchup,mustard,spice of your choice
- Pupusas$4.00
- The Crazy French Fries$8.00
Burritos
Tacos
- Tacos De Pastor$5.00
Marinated pork, grilled pineapple, home made tortilla, onion, cilantro spice of your choice
- Tacos De Asada$5.00
Perfectly grilled seasoned steak, onion,cilantro,home made tortilla and spice of your choice
- Tacos De Pollo$5.00
Fresh grilled chicken thigh, onion, cilantro, homemade tortilla ,spice of your choice
- Tacos De Birria$5.00
Quesadillas
La Cabaña Foodtruck Location and Ordering Hours
(857) 251-5985
Open now • Closes at 7:45PM