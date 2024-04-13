La Cabana Latin Grill West Palm Beach
Appetizer
- La Cabana Guacamole$9.99
Fresh chunks of avocado with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & fresh lime juice
- Queso Dip$7.99
white cheese dip, served with chips
- Quesadilla$7.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of protein, served with sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
- Nachos$13.99
corn tortilla chips topped with beans, your choice of protein. w/ cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Flautas Appetizer (three)$10.99
Three crispy rolled tacos stuffed with chicken & cheese, topped with green or red sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream y queso fresco. Chicken or Pulled pork or Shredded beef.
- Tostones Rellenos$11.99
Green crispy Plantains filled with your choice of meat. topped with pico and cheese
- Fried yuca con mojo$5.99
- Three Empanadas$10.50
- Wings$7.99+
- Chip and Salsa take out$4.99+
Salads
Seafood
- Camarones Al Ajillo$21.99
Shrimp sautéed in a tasty garlic sauce.
- Camarones Salsa$21.99
Shrimp carefully simmered to perfection in a savory special wine creole sauce.
- Camarones A la Diabla$21.99
Shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomatoes sauce.
- Camarones con Tocino$25.99
Shrimp wrapped in a bacon/ fried / sautéed in a red sauce/ with peppers/ onions/ topped with cheese.
- Salmon a la Crema$22.99
Sautéed in a tasty garlic cream.
- Alambres$21.99
Grilled Shrimp , served over sautéed peppers/ onions / topped w/ homemade sauce and cheese.
- Mahi Filet$21.99
6 oz Mahi Fillet cooked to your choice. Served with rice, beans, and plantains or salad.
- Salmon$21.99
6 oz Grilled Salmon or blackened. served with rice, beans, salad or plantains.
- Paella$25.00
Mexican Plates
- Carne Asada$17.99
Grilled Steak. Served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Crab Enchiladas$18.99
Three rolled crab tortillas. topped with green sauce and cheese. served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico and sour cream.
- Arroz con Pollo$15.99
Yellow rice/ Grilled chicken breast/ Queso sauce/ cilantro.
- Chile Verde$15.99
Chunks of pork blended w/ mild tomatillo sauce/topped with onions/ cilantro/ jalapeños slices / served w/ yellow rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Mexican Favorites
- Birria Quesa Tacos$16.99
Three crispy, cheese taos with cilantro, onions and cheese. served with his consome for dipping.
- Quesadilla De Birria$16.99
Tender beef and cheese in a lightly crispy flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of protein, cilantro, onions and cheese. served with a delicious side of broth for dipping.
- Birria Ramen$15.99
Tender Shredded Beef and Ramen Noodles in a rich broth, topped with cilantro/ Onions/ jalapeños
- Burrito$12.99
Your choice of Protein, yellow rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Wrapped in a large tortilla.
- Wet Burrito$13.99
Your choice of protein, yellow rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream wrapped in a large tortilla. smothered with green or red sauce topped with cheese.
- California Burrito$14.99
French fries, and your choice of meat grilled steak, or grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese dip inside wrapped in a large tortilla
- Chimichanga plate$13.99
Deep fried burrito with your choice of protein and cheese inside. served with yellow rice, beans, lettuce, pico and sour cream.
- Enchiladas plate$13.99
Three rolled corn tortilla with your choice of meat. topped with green or red sauce and cheese. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico and sour cream.
- Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with your choice of meat, black beans. Served w/lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
- Mexican Bowl$12.99
Bowl with your choice of protein, with yellow rice, beans, lettuce, pico gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fajita Trio$22.99
Sizzling Steak, Chicken and Shrimp, w/ peppers and onions. Served with Yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Wrapped in a large tortilla. Smothered with green tomatillo or roasted tomato red sauce topped with cheese.
- Veggie Fajita$14.99
Sizzling peppers/ onions/ mushrooms/ zucchini / squash. Served yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Chicken Fajita$18.99
Sizzling Chicken/ Peppers/ Onions. Served yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of tortillas.
- Steak Fajita$22.99
Sizzling Steak w/ Peppers and Onion. Served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita$20.99
Sizzling Shrimp with Onions/Peppers. Served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of tortillas.
- Chicken and Steak Fajita$22.99
Sizzling Chicken and Steak with peppers/ onions. Served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of tortillas.
- Birria Burrito$17.99
Tender Shredded beef with, rice, beans, cilantro and onions. cheese. Wrapped in a large tortilla. with crispy queso on top. served with a side of birria broth
- Loaded Fries$14.99
French fries topped with Steak or Chicken, Melted cheese/ pico/ sour cream./ Guacamole
TACOS
- Chicken Tacos$12.00
Three pulled chicken tacos. Served in your choice of tortilla topped with lettuce/ Pico/Cheese
- Ground beef Tacos$12.00
Three Ground Beef tacos. Served in your choice of tortilla topped with lettuce/ Pico/Cheese
- Veggie Tacos$12.00
Three Veggies tacos (Sautéed peppers /onions /mushrooms ) Served in your choice of tortilla topped with cheese/ pico de Gallo
- Shredded Beef Tacos$15.00
Three Shredded beef tacos. Served in your choice of tortilla topped with pico de gallo / Cheese
- Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Three Pulled pork tacos. Served in your choice of tortilla tTopped with Pico de Gallo/ Cheese
- Chorizo Tacos$15.00
Three Mexican Sausage tacos/Served in your choice of tortilla/ topped with cilantro and onions
- Steak Tacos$15.00
Three Steak tacos/ Served in your choice of tortilla/ topped with Cilantro/ Onions.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$15.00
Three grilled chicken breast tacos. Served with your choice of tortilla, topped with pico de gallo and cheese.
- Al Pastor Tacos$15.00
Three al pastor (pork chunks marinated with pineapple and mexican spices) Served in your choice of tortilla/ topped with cilantro and onions.
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Three breaded shrimp tacos. Served in your choice of tortilla, topped with cabbage/ pico de gallo/ chipotle aioli.
- Baja Mahi Tacos$18.00
Three breaded mahi tacos. Served in your choice of tortilla, topped with cabbage/ pico de gallo/ chipotle aioli.
- Birria Tacos$15.00
Served with cilantro and Onions
Cuban Dishes
- Ropa Vieja$15.99
Shredded beef dish cooked with wine and tomato sauce. green and red bell peppers and onions.
- Picadillo$14.99
Ground beef cooked with onions, peppers, olives and tomatoes sauce. served with rice, beans and platains or salad
- Pollo Plancha$15.99
Grilled Chicken Breast marinated with Cuban Mojo.
- Vaca Frita$15.99
Shredded beef grilled with onions, wine and Cuban Mojo.
- Lechon Azado$14.99
Pulled Pork marinated with Cuban Mojo, topped with onions.
- Palomilla$15.99
Marinated grilled thin top round steak, topped with grilled onions.
- Pollo Empanizado$16.99
Boneless chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried.
- Churrasco$26.99
Grilled Skirt steak to your preference, marinated, and served with our signature chimichurri.
- Masitas$15.99
A classic Cuban dish, Tender cubed pork chunks. Marinated with Cuban spices and mojo sauce. Fried and topped with sauteed onions.
- Bisteck Empanizado$18.99
Thin cut Steak, seasoned, lightly breaded and fried to a perfect golden brown.
- LOMO SALTADO$27.99
Marinated strips of skirt steak with chopped red onion, tomato, Served with crispy french fries, white rice.
Sandwich
- Cuban Sandwich$11.99
A tasty Combination of ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard in a cuban bread tosted.
- Pan Con Bisteck$11.99
Grilled thin palomilla steak, marinated in mojo sauce with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheese in a cuban bread toasted.
- Pan Con Pollo$11.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated with Cuban Mojo, with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese in a Cuban bread toasted.
- Pan Con Lechon$11.99
Pulled and grilled roasted Pork and onions with our special Cuban Mojo, topped with onions in a cuban bread toasted.
- Cheese Steak$11.99
w/grilled onions and peppers toasted cuban bread.
- California Burger w/ Fries$13.99
Grilled Angus /cheese / lettuce /tomatoes/ red onions/ avocado slices/ chipotle aioli
kids menu
- Cheese quesadilla kids$6.99
Cheese quesadilla served with refried beans, yellow rice and sour cream.
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Your choice of protein. Served w/rice and beans
- Chicken nuggets and fries$6.99
- Kids Burrito$6.99
Served in a flour tortilla with yellow rice/ refried beans/ cheese/ sour cream inside.
- Kids Soft taco plate$6.99
One taco, with your choice of protein chicken or Beef served with rice and beans. topped with cheese.
Side Orders
- Side Rice$3.50
- Side of beans$3.50
- Side of french fries$3.50
- Side Sour Cream 4 oz$2.00
- Side Guacamole 4 oz$4.99
- Side of Green Plantains/ Tostones$5.50
- Side of Sweet Plantains/ Maduros$5.50
- Side Avocado slices$2.50
- Side of Flour tortilla$2.00
- Side of Corn tortilla$2.00
- Side Jalapeno toreados$2.00
- Cuban Bread Toasted$2.50
- Cheese Dip 4 Oz$3.99