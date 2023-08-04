La Canela 141-D Gibbs Street
APPETIZERS
AMOUSSE BOUCHE
ceviche filled fried dumplings, aji amarillo emulsion
CALAMAR
Fried Calamari, yuca, sarsa
CAUSA
Cold potato mash, peruvian chicken salad
CEVICHE CARRETILLERO
Street ceviche
CEV. MIXTO
Traditional Peruvian mixed ceviche
CEV. PESCADO
Traditional Peruvian fish ceviche
CHICHARRON PORK
Braised pork cooked to a golden crisp
HUANCAINA
Steamed potato topped with huancaina sauce
LECHE DE TIGRE
Ceviche, leche de tigre,yuca, calamar
PAPITAS
Beef picadillo filled potato croquettes
PULPITO
Grilled spanish octopus, rustic potatoes , chimichurri
QUINUA SALAD
quinoa salad
ANTICUCHOS
Grilled marinated Beef hearts
MAIN COURSES
AJI GALLINA
Shredded chicken meat cooked in aji amarillo and milk soaked bread sauce,steamed potato,jasmine rice
ARROZ CON MARISCOS
Mixed seafood cooked in jasmine rice,peruvian spices,sarza
ARROZ CON PATO
Hudson valley mallard duck leg confit,cilantro and beer scented, jasmine rice
BISTECK A LO POBRE
Grilled steak, rice, planatains, fried egg, french fries
CABRITO
Braised Lamb shank,stewed canary beans,jasmine rice
CHAUFA DE CARNE
Peruvian style beef fried rice
CHAUFA DE MARISCOS
Peruvian style seafood fried rice
CHAUFA DE POLLO
Peruvian style chicken fried rice
CHAUFA VEGETARIANO
Vegetables fried rice
CHULETON
Grilled 12 oz NY steak, fried egg, plantains and rice
COMBINADO
Arroz con mariscos,ceviche,fried calamari
JALEA
Mixed fresh seafood fried to a golden crisp, fried yuca, sarza criolla, emulsions
LENGUADO
Whole fried flounder, fried yuca, jasmine rice, sarza criolla
LOMO
Beef tenderloin tips sauteed with onions, tomato wedges, ff
LOMO DE HONGOS
Mushrooms sauteed with onions, tomato wedges, fries and jasmine rice
MILANESA
Peruvisn chicken schnitzel, french fries, rice
PESCADO A LO MACHO
Pand fried codfish fillet, mixed seafood, dried panca pepper sauce, steamed potato, jasmine rice
PICANTE DE MARISCOS
Peruvian seafood fricasee, potatoes, rice
POLLO SALTADO
Boneless chicken breast tips sauteed in olive oil with thick julianne onions, tomato wedges, hand cut french fries,white rice
SECO A LA NORTENA
Boneless short ribs, stewed slowly in a cilantro based
TACU TACU DE HONGOS
Canary beans, mixed with rice and pan fried served with mushroom saltado a
TACU TACU DE LOMO
Canary beans, mixed with rice and pan fried with lomo saltado and a fried egg
TACU TACU DE POLLO
Canary beans, mixed with rice and pan fried served with pollo saltado
TALL.SALTADO CARNE
Peruvian beef lo mein
TALL. SALTADO POLLO
Peruvian chicken lo mein
TALL VERDE / NO PROTEINA
Pasta with pesto sauce
TALL. A LA HUANCAINA
Lomo served with linguini with huancaina sauce
TALL. VERDES
Pan - fried boneless breast, Peruvian style pesto, huancaina sauce
TRUCHA FRITA
Whole rainbow trout - marinated in lime juice and just a hint of ginger - dusted with sessoned flour snd psn fried to a golden crisp
KIDS
SALAD
SAUCES
SIDES
SOUPS
DESSERTS
HELADO
CREMA VOLTEADA
CRÈME BRULEE
seasonal creme brulee
FLAN DE QUESO
cheesecake flan, crumble
PANNA COTTA DE CHIRIMOYA
chirimoya panna cotta, creme anglaise
PICARONES
Squash and sweet potato bignets, chancaca syrup
TRES LECHES CAKE
Our version of the fanous cake, creme anglaise