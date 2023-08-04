APPETIZERS

AMOUSSE BOUCHE

$9.00

ceviche filled fried dumplings, aji amarillo emulsion

CALAMAR

$15.00

Fried Calamari, yuca, sarsa

CAUSA

$14.00

Cold potato mash, peruvian chicken salad

CEVICHE CARRETILLERO

$18.00

Street ceviche

CEV. MIXTO

$19.00

Traditional Peruvian mixed ceviche

CEV. PESCADO

$17.00

Traditional Peruvian fish ceviche

CHICHARRON PORK

$15.00

Braised pork cooked to a golden crisp

HUANCAINA

$13.00

Steamed potato topped with huancaina sauce

LECHE DE TIGRE

$16.00

Ceviche, leche de tigre,yuca, calamar

PAPITAS

$15.00

Beef picadillo filled potato croquettes

PULPITO

$17.00

Grilled spanish octopus, rustic potatoes , chimichurri

QUINUA SALAD

$15.00

quinoa salad

ANTICUCHOS

$15.00

Grilled marinated Beef hearts

MAIN COURSES

AJI GALLINA

$25.00

Shredded chicken meat cooked in aji amarillo and milk soaked bread sauce,steamed potato,jasmine rice

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$27.00

Mixed seafood cooked in jasmine rice,peruvian spices,sarza

ARROZ CON PATO

$27.00

Hudson valley mallard duck leg confit,cilantro and beer scented, jasmine rice

BISTECK A LO POBRE

$36.00

Grilled steak, rice, planatains, fried egg, french fries

CABRITO

$34.00

Braised Lamb shank,stewed canary beans,jasmine rice

CHAUFA DE CARNE

$23.00

Peruvian style beef fried rice

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

$26.00

Peruvian style seafood fried rice

CHAUFA DE POLLO

$22.00

Peruvian style chicken fried rice

CHAUFA VEGETARIANO

$22.00

Vegetables fried rice

CHULETON

$35.00

Grilled 12 oz NY steak, fried egg, plantains and rice

COMBINADO

$36.00

Arroz con mariscos,ceviche,fried calamari

JALEA

$36.00

Mixed fresh seafood fried to a golden crisp, fried yuca, sarza criolla, emulsions

LENGUADO

$31.00

Whole fried flounder, fried yuca, jasmine rice, sarza criolla

LOMO

$26.00

Beef tenderloin tips sauteed with onions, tomato wedges, ff

LOMO DE HONGOS

$22.00

Mushrooms sauteed with onions, tomato wedges, fries and jasmine rice

MILANESA

$24.00

Peruvisn chicken schnitzel, french fries, rice

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$28.00

Pand fried codfish fillet, mixed seafood, dried panca pepper sauce, steamed potato, jasmine rice

PICANTE DE MARISCOS

$26.00

Peruvian seafood fricasee, potatoes, rice

POLLO SALTADO

$24.00

Boneless chicken breast tips sauteed in olive oil with thick julianne onions, tomato wedges, hand cut french fries,white rice

SECO A LA NORTENA

$27.00

Boneless short ribs, stewed slowly in a cilantro based

TACU TACU DE HONGOS

$24.00

Canary beans, mixed with rice and pan fried served with mushroom saltado a

TACU TACU DE LOMO

$28.00

Canary beans, mixed with rice and pan fried with lomo saltado and a fried egg

TACU TACU DE POLLO

$25.00

Canary beans, mixed with rice and pan fried served with pollo saltado

TALL.SALTADO CARNE

$26.00

Peruvian beef lo mein

TALL. SALTADO POLLO

$24.00

Peruvian chicken lo mein

TALL VERDE / NO PROTEINA

$14.00

Pasta with pesto sauce

TALL. A LA HUANCAINA

$27.00

Lomo served with linguini with huancaina sauce

TALL. VERDES

$26.00

Pan - fried boneless breast, Peruvian style pesto, huancaina sauce

TRUCHA FRITA

$27.00

Whole rainbow trout - marinated in lime juice and just a hint of ginger - dusted with sessoned flour snd psn fried to a golden crisp

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

Fried chiken tenders, french fries

PASTA BUTTER

$12.00

PASTA ROJA

$15.00

SALCHIPAPAS

$14.00

French fries, hot dog, sauces

SALAD

HALF SALAD

$9.00

TOMATE PALTA SALAD

$16.00

mixed baby greens,avocado,mini heirloom tomato, croutons,creamy peruvian vinaigrette

TRADICIONAL SALAD

$16.00

Mixed baby greens, hard boiled egg, croutons, peruvian vinaigrette

SAUCES

DRESSING

$2.50

HUANCAINA SAUCE

$3.50

MAYO SAUCE

$3.50

ROCOTO SAUCE

$3.00

SARZA

$3.50

Onion salsa

TARTARA SAUCE

$3.00

YELLOW SAUCE

$3.00

SIDES

BEANS

$6.00

Stewed canary beans

CANCHA

$4.00

CAMOTE

$6.00

EGG

$3.00

FF

$6.00

GREEN RICE

$11.00

LENTEJAS

$7.00

stewed french lentils

PLANTAIN

$6.00

Fried plantain

RICE

$5.00

jasmine rice

TACU TACU

$10.00

Canary beans mixed with rice and pan fried

YUCAS FRITAS

$7.00

Fried yuca lincol logs, huancaina sauce

SOUPS

AGUADITO DE POLLO

$12.00

Chicken, rice, cilantro soup

CHUPE

$15.00

Creamy Shrimp,poach egg, queso fresco

SOPA CRIOLLA

$13.00

Beef,egg, noddle creole soup

SOPA POLLO

$12.00

Chicken broth with noodles

DESSERTS

HELADO

$8.00

CREMA VOLTEADA

$9.00

CRÈME BRULEE

$9.00

seasonal creme brulee

FLAN DE QUESO

$9.00

cheesecake flan, crumble

PANNA COTTA DE CHIRIMOYA

$9.00

chirimoya panna cotta, creme anglaise

PICARONES

$10.00

Squash and sweet potato bignets, chancaca syrup

TRES LECHES CAKE

$9.00

Our version of the fanous cake, creme anglaise