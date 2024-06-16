La Cantina Italiana
Full Menu
Soup & Salad
Appetizers & Sides
- Buffalo Chicken Bites$12.99
- Chicken Fingers$14.99
- Garlic Bread Parm$9.99
- Vegetable of the Day$5.99
- Mashed Potatoes$5.99
- Roast Potatoes$5.99
- French Fries$5.99
- Meatballs$5.99
- Sausages$5.99
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.99
- Fried Calamari Fra Diavolo$14.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$13.99
- Fried Ravioli$14.99
- Grilled Risotto$11.99
- Grilled Shrimp
6 pieces$11.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
6 pieces$12.99
- Side of Pasta$4.99
Entrées - Chicken
Entrées - Traditional
Entrées - Seafood
Entrées - Beef & Veal
Combo Plate & Salad
Pasta & Salad
Specialty Pizzas
- Margherita
San marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil$15.99
- Chicken Parm Pizza
Chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, cheese blend$18.99
- Pomodoro Di Parma
Prosciutto, tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella, Romano$18.99
- Bolognese
Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, salami$18.99
- LC Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushroom, pepper, onion$20.99
Sandwiches
- Italian Grinder$16.99
- Deluxe Italian Grinder
Prosciutto di parma$17.99
- Hot Capicola & Provolone Sandwich$14.99
- Mortadella & Provolone Sandwich$14.99
- Ham & Provolone Sandwich$14.99
- Salami & Provolone Sandwich$14.99
- Prosciutto & Provolone Sandwich$16.99
- Prime Rib French Dip
Caramelized onion, provolone$19.99
- Meatball Parm Sandwich$16.99
- Sausage & Peppers Parm Sandwich$17.99
- Veal Parm Sandwich$19.99
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$18.99
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$16.99
Specials
- Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Buds
Bleu cheese, celery, carrots$9.99
- Fried Tempura Shrimp (6)
Celery, carrots, tempura sauce & sweet chili sauce$11.99
- 6 Chicken Wings
Bleu cheese, celery, carrots$8.99
- 12 Chicken Wings
Bleu cheese, celery, carrots$17.99
- 6 Boneless Chicken Tenders
Bleu cheese, celery, carrots$11.99
- 12 Boneless Chicken Tenders
Bleu cheese, celery, carrots$23.99
- 4 Oz Lobster Salad Roll
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & french fries$24.99
- 8 Oz Lobster Salad Roll
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & french fries$47.99
- Fish Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar, pickle, french fries$16.99
- Fish & Chips
Salad, potato & cole slaw, pickle$17.99
- 1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Salad, potato, cole slaw, pickle$22.99
- Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Salad, potato, cole slaw, pickle$34.99
- Deluxe 10 Oz Black Angus Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, french fries$15.99
- Meatloaf Sandwich
Open-faced white meat turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable$14.99
- LC Steak Tips$24.99
- Tuna Salad Roll$13.99
- Veal Cutlet Deluxe$19.99
- Chicken Cutlet Deluxe$18.99
- Meatloaf Dinner$18.99
- Cheese and Crackers$7.99
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$12.99
- Philly Steak Rolls$14.99
- 12oz Sirloin$31.99
- Tortilla Chips & Salsa$5.99
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Desserts
Children
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Bourbon
Rye
Scotch
Cordials
- Aperol$9.00
- Bailey's$9.00
- Blue Curacao$9.00
- Cantera Negra$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Créme De Cacao$9.00
- Créme De Menthe$9.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- Limoncello$9.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Grappa$10.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Licor 43$9.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$9.00
- Midori$9.00
- Rum Chata$9.00
- Pimm's No 1$9.00
- Peachtree$9.00
- Chocolate Liqueur$9.00
- Romana Sambuca$10.00
- Romana Black Sambuca$10.00
- Strega$10.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$9.00
- St. Germaine Elderflower$9.00
- Triple Sec$9.00
- Vermouth$9.00
Cocktails
Seasonal Cocktails
Craft Cocktails
- Italian Mai Tai
Bacardi | disaronno | fresh orange | pineapple| myer's floater$9.00
- Margarita
Jose cuervo gold | fresh lime | fresh orange | dash pineapple | tres agaves margarita mix$9.00
- Fountain of Youth
Tito's | prosecco | st. Germaine elderflower | lemonade$10.00
- French Martini
Grey goose chambord | pineapple juice$11.00
Frozen Cocktails
- Mudslide
Stoli vanil | Kahlua | bailey's | chocolate liqueur | whipped cream | ice cream$10.00
- Pina Colada
Bacardi | malibu | master of mixes pina colada | fresh lime | pineapple juice | whipped cream$10.00
- Coconut Margarita
1800 coconut | coconut liqueur | fresh lime | fresh orange | dash pineapple | tres agaves margarita mix$10.00
- Strawberry Margarita
Jose cuervo gold | strawberry syrup | fresh lime | fresh orange | tres agaves margarita mix$10.00
Beer
Drafts
- Wachusett Blueberry
Ask your server$6.00
- Pitcher Blueberry$17.00
- Sam Seasonal$6.00
- Pitcher Sam Seasonal$17.00
- Coors Light Draft$5.00
- Pitcher Coors Light$17.00
- Fiddlehead IPA$7.00
- Pitcher Fiddlehead IPA$19.00
- Peroni$7.00
- Pitcher Peroni$19.00
- 16 Oz Maine Lunch$8.00
- Pitcher Maine Lunch$21.00
- Allagash White$7.00
- Pitcher Allagash White$19.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$6.00
- Pitcher Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$17.00
Cans
- Bud$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Coors Light Can$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Harpoon IPA$6.00
- Sam Adams Wicked Easy$7.00
- Sam Adams Wicked Hazy$8.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Greater Good Pulp IPA$10.00
- Weihenstephaner$9.00
- Grolsch Pilsner$8.00
- Sapporo Premium$11.00
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
- Down East Original Blend$6.00
- High Noon
Watermelon, peach, black cherry$7.00
- White Claw
Black cherry$6.00
Wine
After Dinner
- Espresso Martini
Stoli vanil | bailey's | kahlua | dash frangelico | fresh espresso$11.00
- Nutty Irishman
Coffee | frangelico | bailey's | whipped cream$9.00
- Irish Coffee
Coffee | Jameson | whipped cream | green créme de menthe$9.00
- Italian Coffee
Coffee | disaronno | frangelico | whipped cream$9.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
House Red
- 60z Chianti$8.00
- 9 Oz Straccali Chianti$11.00
- 12 Oz Straccali Chianti$14.00
- Half Carafe Straccali Chianti$18.00
- Full Carafe Straccali Chianti$28.00
- 6 Oz Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00
- 9 Oz Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- 12 Oz Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00
- Half Carafe Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon$17.00
- Full Carafe Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon$27.00
- 6 Oz Copper Ridge Merlot$7.00
- 9 Oz Copper Ridge Merlot$10.00
- 12 Oz Copper Ridge Merlot$13.00
- Half Carafe Copper Ridge Merlot$17.00
- Full Carafe Copper Ridge Merlot$27.00
- Full Carafe Barefoot Pinot Noir$27.00
- Half Carafe Barefoot Pinot Noir$17.00
- 12 Oz Barefoot Pinot Noir$13.00
- 9 Oz Barefoot Pinot Noir$10.00
- 6 Oz Barefoot Pinot Noir$7.00
House White
- 6oz Pinot Grigio$7.00
- 9 Oz Straccali Pinot Grigio$10.00
- 12 Oz Straccali Pinot Grigio$13.00
- Half Carafe Straccali Pinot Grigio$17.00
- Full Carafe Straccali Pinot Grigio$27.00
- 6 Oz Copper Ridge Chardonnay$7.00
- 9 Oz Copper Ridge Chardonnay$10.00
- 12 Oz Copper Ridge Chardonnay$13.00
- Half Carafe Copper Ridge Chardonnay$17.00
- Full Carafe Copper Ridge Chardonnay$27.00
- Half Carafe Copper Ridge White Zinfandel$17.00
- 12 Oz Copper Ridge White Zinfandel$13.00
- 9 Oz Copper Ridge White Zinfandel$10.00
- 6 Oz Copper Ridge White Zinfandel$7.00
- Full Carafe Copper Ridge White Zinfandel$27.00
House Sangria
Premium - Red
- 6 Oz Gabbiano Classico Chianti$9.00
- 9 Oz Gabbiano Classico Chianti$12.00
- 12 Oz Gabbiano Classico Chianti$15.00
- Bottle Gabbiano Classico Chianti$28.00
- 6 Oz Cascina Del Colle Montepulciano D'abruzzo$8.00
- 9 Oz Cascina Del Colle Montepulciano D'abruzzo$11.00
- 12 Oz Cascina Del Colle Montepulciano D'abruzzo$14.00
- Bottle Cascina Del Colle Montepulciano D'abruzzo$26.00
- 6 Oz Alamos Malbec$8.00
- 9 Oz Alamos Malbec$11.00
- 12 Oz Alamos Malbec$14.00
- Bottle Alamos Malbec$26.00
- 6 Oz Prophecy Red Blend$8.00
- 9 Oz Prophecy Red Blend$11.00
- 12 Oz Prophecy Red Blend$14.00
- Bottle Prophecy Red Blend$26.00
- 6 Oz Freak Show Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- 9 Oz Freak Show Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00
- 12 Oz Freak Show Cabernet Sauvignon$16.00
- Bottle Freak Show Cabernet Sauvignon$30.00
- 6 Oz J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- 9 Oz J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- 12 Oz J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon$15.00
- Bottle J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon$26.00
- 6 Oz Mark West Pinot Noi$8.00
- 9 Oz Mark West Pinot Noir$11.00
- 12 Oz Mark West Pinot Noir$14.00
- Bottle Mark West Pinot Noir$26.00
- Bell'agio Chianti$25.00
- Ruffino Reserva Ducale Chianti$42.00
- Trambusti Sentimento Super Tuscan$38.00
Premium - White
- 6 Oz Matua Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- 9 Oz Matua Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- 12 Oz Matua Sauvignon Blanc$14.00
- Bottle Matua Sauvignon Blanc$26.00
- 6 Oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- 9 Oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$13.00
- 12 Oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$16.00
- Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- 6 Oz Kj Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay$10.00
- 9 Oz Kj Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay$13.00
- 12 Oz Kj Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay$16.00
- Bottle Kj Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay$30.00
- 6 Oz Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay$10.00
- 9 Oz Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay$13.00
- 12 Oz Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay$16.00
- Bottle Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay$30.00
- 6 Oz La Vielle Ferme Rosé$7.00
- 9 Oz La Vielle Ferme Rosé$10.00
- 12 Oz La Vielle Ferme Rosé$13.00
- Bottle La Vielle Ferme Rosé$24.00
- 6 Oz Cascina Del Colle Trebbiano D'abbruzo$8.00
- 9 Oz Cascina Del Colle Trebbiano D'abbruzo$11.00
- 12 Oz Cascina Del Colle Trebbiano D'abbruzo$14.00
- Bottle Cascina Del Colle Trebbiano D'abbruzo$26.00
- 6 Oz Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$8.00
- 9 Oz Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$11.00
- 12 Oz Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$14.00
- Bottle Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$26.00
- 9 Oz La Fiera Moscato$10.00
- Bottle La Fiera Moscato$24.00
- 12 Oz La Fiera Moscato$13.00
- 6 Oz La Fiera Moscato$7.00
Premium - Sparkling
Sunday Specials
Nightly Specials - Sunday
Beverages
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Rootbeer$3.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$7.00
- Capuccino$5.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Aqua Panna$3.00
- Pellegrino$3.00