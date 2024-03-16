Visit Us Today!
La Cantinita
Pa' Empezar
- Tinga Taquitos$15.00
Shredded seasoning chicken taquitos, topped w/pickled onions and cotija chese, served w/lime crema and jalapeno sauce
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Melted cheese filled w/chorizo (pork sausage) or mushrooms
- Mucho Macho Nachos$18.00
Refried beans, Tex-Mex cheese, Pico, Lime crema, guac, jalapenos and your choice of asada, chorizo or veggies
- Poco Loco Fries$19.00
Delicious seasoned fries with cheddar cheese, lime crema, pico, guac and your choice of asada, chorizo or veggies
- Pinches Wings (6)$15.00
Chipotle BBq / Buffalo / BBQ / Mango Habanero / Mole
- Chick – Chick Quesadilla$16.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Tex-Mex cheese, shredded chicken, served with side of lime crema, pico and guac
- Street Corn$13.00
Served with mayo, cotija cheese, lime and tajin
- Guac & Chips$15.00
- Empanadas Orden De 3$18.00
Order of 3 empanadas choice of chicken, cheese or shrimp, served with our duo sauces (Jalapeno & Chipotle Mayo)
De La Taqueria
- Surf & Turf Tacos$22.00
Crispy melted cheese on a flour tortilla, steak & shrimp, topped w/ jalapeno sauce, lime crema, cilantro and cabbage.
- Steak Tacos$20.00
Crispy melted cheese on a flour tortilla, steak, Pico, lime crema, cilantro and radishes.
- Cantinita Tacos$22.00
Crispy melted cheese on a flour tortilla, Chipotle BBQ shrimp, jalapeno sauce, lime crema, cilantro and cabbage.
- Baja Tacos$21.00
Beer battered fish, corm tortilla, cilantro, cabbage, lime crema and chipotle mayo on top.
- Chick – Chick Tacos$18.00
Crispy melted cheese flour tortilla, shredded chsicken, lime crema and cilantro.
- Porky Gordo Tacos$20.00
Corn tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese, Chorizo (pork sausage) onion, cilantro and jalapeno sauce on top.
- Carnitas Tacos$20.00
Corn tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese, seasoned pulled pork, onion, cilantro and signature mango suce.
- Al Pastor Tacos$20.00
- Shrimp Volcano Tacos$22.00
Birria Lovers
- Birria Tacos$24.00
Corn tortilla, melted chihuahua cheese, guajillo braised short rib, onion, cilantro w/side of consome.
- Quesabirria$22.00
Warm flour tortilla filled with Chihuahua cheese, guajillo braised short rib, onion, cilantro & a side of consome.
- Birria Fries$19.00
Delicious, seasoned fries with cheddar cheese, lime crema, Pico, guac and birria.
- Birria Burrito$20.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico, guac, lime crema, jalapeno sauce, cilantro, onion chihiahua cheese and birria with a side of tajin fries.
- Birria Nachos$19.00
Beans, Monterrey jack cheese, braised short rib, onion, jalapeno, cilantro and guac.
Los Burros
- Misterio Burrito$20.00
Warm flour tortilla, rice beans, lime crema, Pico, lettuce, cheese, guac, jalapeno sauce and your choice of steack or chiscken, served with side of fries.
- Double Trouble Burrito$23.00
Warm flour tortilla, rice, beans, lime crema, cilantro, lettuce, Pico, cheese, chipotle mayo sauce, Steak & Shrimp, served with side of fries.
Las Fajitas
- Fajita Steak$29.00
Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortilla
- Fajita Chicken$28.00
Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortilla
- Fajita Shrimp$29.00
Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortilla
- Fajita Surf & Turf (Steak And Shrimp)$31.00
Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortilla
- Fajita Veggie$28.00
Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortilla
- Fajita Chicken & Shrimp$31.00
Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortilla
- Fajita Steak & Chicken$31.00
Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortilla
Entrees
- Chick – Chicken Enchiladas$25.00
3 soft corn tortilla covered with green tomatillo sauce, filled with shredded chicken, melted Monterrey jack cheese on top, lime crema, cilantro, onions served with a side of rice & beans.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$28.00
3 soft corn tortilla covered with green tomatillo or red guajillo sauce, filled with shrimp, melted Monterrey jack cheese on top, lime crema, cilantro, onions served with a side of rice & beans.
- Carne Asada$32.00
Grilled Steak, side of pinto beans, grilled onions, rice, queso fresco, pico, served w/ corn tortillas.
- Pollo Asado$28.00
Grilled Chicken, side of pinto beans, grilled onions, rice, queso fresco, pico, served w/ corn tortillas.
- Arrachera A La Mexicana$34.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, served w/ side of rice, beans, guacamole, grilled onions, jalapenos, pico, lime crema, mini cheese quesadilla w/ corn tortillas served w/ corn tortillas.
- Parrillada Cantina$69.00
Festival of meats, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Chorizo, with queso fresco and jalapeno asado, served with side of rice, beans, guacamole, minicheese quesadillas, pico w / corn tortillas.
- Chicken Flautas$19.00
Delicious taquitos served with beans, guac, pico, lime crema and shredded cheddar cheese on top.
- Enchiladas Flight$28.00
3 soft corn tortillas covered with green tomatillo, red guajillo and mole sauce, filled with your choice of chicken or stak, melted Monterrey jack cheese on top, lime crema, cilantro, onions served with a side of rice and beans.
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken fingers & Fries$14.00
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Delicious warm flour tortilla with Tex-Mex cheese and shredded chicken.
- Beans & Cheese Kid Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with beans and Tex-Mex cheese.
- Chick – Kid Taquitos$15.00
Two warm flour tortillas, with chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese and lime crema.