La Carreta - Advance
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Special #1
One chile relleno, one taco, refried beans and a guacamole salad$8.99
- Lunch Special #2
One beef burrito, rice and beans$7.99
- Lunch Special #3
One enchilada, one taco, rice and refried beans$8.25
- Lunch Special #4
One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans$8.25
- Lunch Special #5
One burrito, one taco and rice$8.25
- Lunch Special #6
One chalupa, rice and beans$8.25
- Lunch Special #7
One chalupa, one Chile relleno and rice$8.25
- Lunch Special #8
One burrito, one chalupa and rice$8.25
- Lunch Special #9
One tamal, one burrito and rice$8.25
- Lunch Special #10
One quesadilla, one beef enchilada and one chalupa$8.25
- Lunch Special #11
One cheese, chicken or beef quesadilla, rice and beans$8.25
- Lunch Chimichanga
Soft or fried, beef or chicken, served with beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes$9.25
- Speedy Gonzáles
One taco, one enchilada and rice or beans$8.25
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, scrambled or over-easy, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with corn or flour tortillas$7.99
- Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla chips with tomato sauce and topped with chicken or beef and cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice$10.25
L Chicken & Steak
- L ACP
Strips of grilled chicken served over rice and topped with white cheese sauce$11.25
- L AC Steak$13.75
- L Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast with queso fundido on top. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas$11.50
- L Grande Burrito
A 12-inch flour tortilla smothered with rice, beans and grilled rib-eye beef, chopped and rolled. Topped with cheese and red sauce$11.25
- L Milanesa
Breaded chicken or steak served with rice, beans, salad and two flour tortillas$11.50
- L Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast cooked with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas$11.25
- L Pollo Poblano
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mild poblano (mole) sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas$11.50
- L Pollo Ranchero
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, cheese and our own special sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas$11.50
- L Pollo Sinaloa
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled red and yellow peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas$11.25
- L Pollo Teriyaki
Grilled chicken, zucchini, squash and mushrooms cooked with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice and two flour tortillas$11.50
L Seafood
- L Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled shrimp and scallops over rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour tortillas$12.95
- L Camarón Yucatán
Grilled shrimp over rice with onions and red, yellow and green peppers, zucchini and squash. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour tortillas$12.25
- L Pescado Yucatán
Fried, breaded fish fillet over rice with onions and red, yellow and green peppers, zucchini and squash. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour tortillas$11.75
- L Veracruz Plate
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas$11.75
- L Salmon Plate$14.25
L - Pork
L Fajitas
- L Fajitas
Choice of flank steak, chicken or mixed, served with two flour tortillas, rice, beans and salad$11.25
- L Fish Fajitas
Strips of tilapia, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, salad, beans and two flour tortillas$12.99
- L Fajitas Del Mar
Grilled jumbo shrimp, scallops and fish with green bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with beans and salad$14.50
L Quesadillas
L Burritos
- L Burrito San Jose
A 10-inch burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, sour cream, rice and beans topped with creamy cheese dip and pico de gallo$11.25
- L Chicken Chipotle Burrito
Grilled chicken breast, black beans and rice wrapped in a flour tortilla and covered with sour cream and mango sauce$10.75
- L Burrito Fresco
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice and black beans with your choice of chicken or flank steak. Topped with cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers and onions and our special sauce$10.75
- L Burrito Fajitas
One burrito filled with grilled onions and chicken or flank steak, topped with creamy cheese dip, served with pico de gallo, crema fresca and your choice of rice or beans$10.25
- L Grande Burrito$10.75
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Mini Chimis (8)
Fried flour tortillas filled with chicken (4) and beef (4). Served on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo and a small serving of our house-made chipotle sauce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese dip for dipping$15.25
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings
Ask you server for available flavors$10.99
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings
Ask you server for available flavors$12.00
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$7.50
- Bean Nachos$7.95
- Ground Beef Nachos$8.25
- Chicken Nachos$9.25
- Nachos Carreta
Chicken, shrimp and steak with melted cheese and pico de gallo$14.25
- Nachos Supremos
Chicken, beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$11.95
- Grilled Steak Nachos$12.25
- Fajita Nachos
Choice of chicken or steak mixed with peppers, onions and tomatoes$13.25