La Carreta - Peacehaven Road
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Mini Chimis (8)
Fried flour tortillas filled with chicken (4) and beef (4). Served on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo and a small serving of our house-made chipotle sauce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese dip for dipping$15.25
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings
Ask you server for available flavors$10.99
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings
Ask you server for available flavors$12.00
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$7.50
- Bean Nachos$7.95
- Ground Beef Nachos$8.25
- Chicken Nachos$9.25
- Nachos Carreta
Chicken, shrimp and steak with melted cheese and pico de gallo$14.25
- Nachos Supremos
Chicken, beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$11.95
- Grilled Steak Nachos$12.25
- Fajita Nachos
Choice of chicken or steak mixed with peppers, onions and tomatoes$13.25
Dips
Salads & Soup
- Carreta Bowl
Mexican rice with your choice of refried or black beans and your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese$10.25
- La Carreta Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado and pico de gallo$13.25
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.50
- Guacamole Salad$6.99
- Grilled Salmon Salad
Served with romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and pico de gallo$13.75
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$12.75
- Avocado Salad$9.95
- Small Sopa De Pollo$5.95
- Large Sopa De Pollo$9.25
- Tortilla Soup$8.25
Burritos
- Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken and beans and one beef and beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce$12.25
- Burritos Mexicanos
Two burritos, one chicken and beans and one beef tips and beans, with red sauce. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream$12.50
- Burrito Croqueta
One flour tortilla filled with chicken and topped with enchilada sauce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and beans$12.95
- Burrito Carreta
One flour tortilla filled with beef fajita and topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans$12.95
- Burrito Grande
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, rice and beans. Topped with red sauce and cheese$12.95
- Burrito Fresco
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice and black beans with your choice of chicken or steak, grilled peppers and onions. Topped with cheese, pico de gallo and our special sauce$13.25
- Burrito San José
A 10-inch burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, sour cream, rice and beans, topped with creamy cheese dip and pico de gallo$13.75
- Burritos Fajitas
Two burritos filled with grilled onions and chicken or steak. Topped with creamy cheese dip and served with pico de gallo, crema fresca and your choice of rice or beans$12.75
- Burrito México
Burrito filled with carne asada, grilled onions and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole$12.75
- Chicken Chipotle Burrito
Grilled chicken breast, black beans and rice wrapped in a flour tortilla and covered with sour cream and mango sauce$13.25
- Burrito Jalisco
Filled with grilled chicken or steak and vegetables. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and green or red salsa. Served with rice and beans$12.50
- Burrito California
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, grilled peppers, tomatoes, onions and your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. Topped with our famous cheese sauce, pico and slices of fresh avocado$14.95
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded beef enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans$11.99
- Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans$11.99
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans$11.99
- Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce$12.50
- Enchiladas Del Puerto
Three enchiladas, stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat, topped with a creamy cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice or beans$12.75
- Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted spinach sauce, white cheese and sour cream. Served with rice$12.50
- Enchiladas Chipotle$11.99