LA CASA PIZZA PACIFIC SPRINGS - 168th & Jackson St
Featured Items
APPETIZERS
- TOASTED RAVIOLI
House-Breaded Toasted Ravioli Served with Our Housemade Meat Sauce$7.50+
- ONION RINGS
Housemade Is the Only Way - Best Onion Rings in Town!$7.50+
- CHEESE BREAD
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our Mozzarella$5.95+
- GARLIC BREAD
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic$5.95+
- MEATBALLS
Our Housemade Meatballs are the BEST! Slow Cooked and Smothered in Our Housemade Meat Sauce!$6.50+
- GARLIC ROMANO FRIES
Hand-Cut Fries Tossed in Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic - SO GOOD!$6.95+
- HAND-CUT FRIES
Hand-Cut and Always Fresh!$4.95+
SALADS
- LA CASA HOUSE SALAD
La Casa's Classic No Non-Sense House Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Black Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers & Your Choice of Dressing$4.50+
- CREAMY ROMANO SALAD
La Casa's Style Caesar Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fried Prosciutto, Croutons & our Housemade Creamy Romano Dressing$5.95+
- ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD
La Casa's Italian Style Chopped Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Black Olives, Red Onion, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Croutons & Your Choice of Dressing$5.95+
PIZZA - SMALL (10" Round)
- SMALL - BUILD YOUR OWN
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$13.95
- SMALL - CLASSIC HAMBURGER
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$16.95
- SMALL - PEPPERONI
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$15.95
- SMALL - MEAT SPECIAL
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion$22.95
- SMALL - MARGHERITA
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic$18.50
- SMALL - QUATTRO FORMAGGI
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!$18.50
- SMALL - VEGGIE
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese$19.95
- SMALL - LA CASA NOSTRA
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese$22.95
- SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce$22.95
PIZZA - MEDIUM (10"x12" Rectangle)
- MEDIUM - BUILD YOUR OWN
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$15.95
- MEDIUM - CLASSIC HAMBURGER
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$21.75
- MEDIUM - PEPPERONI
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$18.45
- MEDIUM - MEAT SPECIAL
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion$28.50
- MEDIUM - MARGHERITA
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic$22.50
- MEDIUM - QUATTRO FORMAGGI
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!$22.50
- MEDIUM - VEGGIE
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese$23.95
- MEDIUM - LA CASA NOSTRA
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese$28.50
- MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce$28.50
PIZZA - LARGE (10"x15" Rectangle)
- LARGE - BUILD YOUR OWN
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$18.95
- LARGE - CLASSIC HAMBURGER
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$24.50
- LARGE - PEPPERONI
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$21.70
- LARGE - MEAT SPECIAL
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion$33.50
- LARGE - MARGHERITA
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic$25.50
- LARGE - QUATTRO FORMAGGI
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!$25.50
- LARGE - VEGGIE
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese$28.95
- LARGE - LA CASA NOSTRA
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese$33.50
- LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce$33.50
DOUBLE CRUST PIZZA - MEDIUM (CALZONE FOR SHARING)
- MEDIUM (DOUBLE CRUST) HAMBURGER+ONION
La Casa's Classic Double Crust Pizza with Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Onion & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese$27.95
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) PEPPI'S POTATO
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Potato n’ Onion$28.50
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) SEBI'S
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Onion, Pepperoncini, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese$28.50
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) FUNGHI PLEASE
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese$28.50
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) BROCCOLI POTATO
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Our Signature Broccoli Garlic Ragu, Potato n' Onion, Romano & Mozzarella$28.50
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) LENTINI
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Potato n’ Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese$28.50
DOUBLE CRUST PIZZA - LARGE (CALZONE FOR SHARING)
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) HAMBURGER+ONION
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Onion & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese$33.50
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) PEPPI'S POTATO
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Potato n’ Onion$33.50
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) SEBI'S
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Onion, Pepperoncini, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese$33.50
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) FUNGHI PLEASE
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese$33.50
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) BROCCOLI POTATO
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Our Signature Broccoli Garlic Ragu, Potato n' Onion, Romano & Mozzarella$33.50
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) LENTINI
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Potato n’ Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese$33.50
PASTA - MOSTACCIOLI or SPAGHETTI
- MOSTACIOLLI DINNER
Our Mostaccioli Dinner Comes with Your Choice of Sauce, House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Fresh Grated Romano Cheese!!$16.95+
- MOSTACCIOLI (a la carte)
Mostaccioli is Our Specialty . Pick a Sauce & Add Some Meatballs for La Casa Comfort!$6.95+
- SPAGHETTI DINNER
Our Spaghetti Dinner Comes with Your Choice of Sauce, House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Fresh Grated Romano Cheese!!$16.95+
- SPAGHETTI (a la carte)
Our Spaghetti Is Incredible. Pick a Sauce & Add Some Meatballs for La Casa Comfort!$6.95+
LASAGNA
- MEAT LASAGNA DINNER
Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!$21.00+
- MEAT LASAGNA (a la carte)
Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!$17.50+
- CHEESE LASAGNA DINNER
A Blend of Our House Romano & Mozzarella Cheeses Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce. Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!$21.00+
- CHEESE LASAGNA (a la carte)
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!$17.50+
- BROCCOLI & GARLIC CREAM LASAGNA DINNER
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Garlic Cream Sauce & Broccoli, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!$21.00+
- BROCCOLI & GARLIC CREAM LASAGNA (a la carte)
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Garlic Cream Sauce & Broccoli, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!$17.50+
SANDWICHES
- LIL’ BAMBINO (MEATBALL)
Housemade Meatballs with Our Housemade Meat Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!$11.95
- FRIED LIL’CHICK SANDWICH
House-Breaded Fried Crispy Chick' with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!$11.95
- DA’ VEAL ROMANO
House-Breaded Crispy Veal with Our Housemade Meat Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!$11.95
DESSERTS
SIDES + HOUSEMADE SAUCES + CHEESE
- ROMANO CHEESE
La Casa's classic and distinctly freshly grated Romano Cheese - salty, soft and ready to add to any of our Pizza or Pasta!$1.50+
- CREAMY ROMANO SALAD DRESSING
Our Creamy Romano Dressing Great on Salads, Pizza, Sandwiches and more!!$1.50+
- ITALIAN SALAD DRESSING
Our House Italian Vinaigrette Dressing Great on Salads, Pizza, Sandwiches and more!!$1.50+
- MEAT SAUCE (HOT or COLD)
Always made Fresh - La Casa's Signature Sauce. Slow Cooked meat, tomatoes and herbs make this sauce prefect!$1.50+
- MARINARA SAUCE (HOT or COLD)
Always made Fresh - La Casa's Signature Sauce. Slow cooked pear tomatoes, olive oil & herb make this sauce irresistible.$1.50+
- ANCHOVY
These Succulent, Meaty Fillets are so Fresh and Clean Tasting that they seem more like just Harvested Fish than Salted! Add a Classic Twist to Salads, Pasta & Pizza!$2.50+
- PEPPERONCINI PEPPERS (Imported)
The Pepperoncinni Pepper is a yellowish sweet & mildly spicy Italian chili pepper similar to a Banana Pepper. Adds a zip to any dish!$1.00+
- BREAD + BUTTER (2 Slices)
Fresh Rotella's Italian Bread and Butter$1.75
LUNCH COMBOS + LUNCH APPETIZERS $2.50 (11AM - 2PM)
- !! LUNCH APPETIZERS $2.50 !!
With Any Combo Purchase - MIX & MATCH our Housemade Appetizers!!
- LUNCH PIZZA - BUILD YOUR OWN (first 2 toppings free)
Start with La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Build Your Perfect Pizza!$11.95
- LUNCH "SPECIALTY" PIZZA COMBO
Choose from one of La Casa's Classic Specialty Combination Pizzas! Plus a drink!!$13.95
- LUNCH LASAGNA COMBO
Choose between Our Classic Meat, Cheese or Broccoli & Garlic Cream Lasagnas. Plus a Slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!$11.95
- LUNCH SANDWICH COMBO
Choose One of Our Housemade Specialty Meats & Your Choice of Housemade Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella$11.95
- LUNCH PASTA COMBO
Choose either our Mostaccioli or Spaghetti Pasta and Your Choice of Housemade Sauce. Plus a Slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!$11.95
- LUNCH SALAD + CHEESE BREAD
Your choice from 3 La Casa's Salads - Classic House, Creamy Romano or Chopped. Plus a slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!$11.95
MANCHESTER FUNDRAISER - TAKE 'N BAKE PIZZA
- LARGE - CHEESE
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$18.95
- LARGE - PEPPERONI
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella$21.70
- LARGE - MARGHERITA
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic$25.50