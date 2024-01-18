La Casita Mexican Restaurant Columbia Heights
Featured Items
- Pick Three Combo$14.99
Your choice of three items, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chili rellenos, and tamales. Served with Mexican rice and choice of black or refried beans.
- Quesadillas$12.99
Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese and your choice of seasoned garden vegetables, grilled steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
A yummy cheese quesadilla stuffed with a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a fruit cup.
Appetizers
- Queso Blanco & Chips$5.79
Creamy white cheeses, peppers and seasoning. Garnished with green onions.
- Chili Con Queso & Chips$5.79
A yellow cheese fondue made with diced chilies, tomatoes and a blend of spices. Garnished with green onions.
- Flatbread Pizza$11.99
Baked flatbread topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers and jack cheese. Garnished with fresh chopped cilantro.
- Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, jalepenos and sour cream.
- Ultimate Nachos$12.99
Individual tortilla chips layered with refried beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole. Steak or Chicken
- Beef Taquitos$11.99
Crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef and jalapeno cream cheese. Sprinkled with grated cotija cheese. Served with queso blanco.
Soups & Salads
- Taco Salad$12.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions and sour cream.
- Fajita Salad$13.99
Crispy tortilla bowl, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Steak or Chicken
- Southwestern Chicken Salad$13.99
Chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted poblano corn salsa, tomatoes, avocados and grated cotija cheese.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.49
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and tortilla strips.
- Black Bean Soup$6.49
Black beans, peppers, onions and spices. Topped with pico de gallo and grated cotija cheese.
Burritos & Chimichangas
- El Grande Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese and onions. Topped with green chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream.
- Supreme Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream.
- Fajita Burrito$15.99
Flour tortilla, sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, and jack cheese. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and sour cream. Grilled steak or chicken
- Chili Verde Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla, shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream.
- Garden Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla, roasted fresh vegetables and seasoned cream cheese. Topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with cilantro lime rice.
- Blanco Chicken Burrito$13.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice and pico de gallo, then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
- Chimichanga$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown. Covered in green chili sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice and sour cream.
- Pollo Fundido$13.99
Shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Then layered with seasoned cream cheese and melted cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos & More
- Baja Tacos$12.99
Soft corn tortillas with grilled steak, onions, jalapenos, bacon, pico de gallo, and fresh chopped cilantro. Served with avocado sauce and a lime wedge.
- Tacos Al Carbon$12.99
Two grilled flour tortillas with jack cheese, choice of grilled steak, chicken or carnitas. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Tacos Al Pastor$12.99
Corn tortillas filled with tender pork, marinated with guajillo chilies and spices. Topped with grilled pineapple, white onions, and cilantro. Served with roasted tomatillo salsa.
- Mango Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with chipotle tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
- Carnitas Tacos$12.99
Soft corn tortillas with shredded pork, shredded lettuce and pickled red onions. Served with avocado sauce and a lime wedge.
- Chicken Poblano Tacos$12.99
Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, shredded lettuce and roasted poblano corn salsa. Served with creamy poblano sauce and a lime wedge.
- Street Tacos$11.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef, pork al pastor, carnitas, grilled steak, or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, a lime wedge, and tomatillo salsa.
Favorites
- Tostadas$12.99
Two flat corn tortillas layered with refried beans and you your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded jack cheese and pico de gallo.
- Flautas$13.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Cancun$13.49
Flour tortilla filled with seafood meat mixture and salad shrimp. Covered with seafood sauce and topped with melted jack cheese and green onions. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
- Mexi-Club$13.99
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, bacon, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and seasoned fries.
- La Casita Platter$15.49
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, a grilled steak soft taco and a cheese enchilada with red chili sauce. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Burrito Bowls
- Carnitas Bowl$13.99
Shredded carnitas pork, cilantro lime white rice, black beans, poblano corn salsa, lettuce, and guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa.
- Chicken Bowl$13.99
Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, cilantro lime white rice, black beans, lettuce, poblano corn salsa, and guacamole. Served with poblano sauce.
- Baja Bowl$13.99
Choice of grilled steak or chicken, sautéed onions and fresh jalapenos, bacon, cilantro lime white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with avocado sauce.
- Shrimp Bowl$14.99
Seasoned shrimp, cilantro lime white rice, black beans, lettuce, mango salsa, sliced avocado, and grated cotija cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.
- Veggie Bowl$13.99
Build Your Own Combo
- Pick Two Combo$12.99
Your choice of two items, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chili rellenos, and tamales. Served with Mexican rice and choice of black or refried beans.
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$17.99
Fajitas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and 4 flour tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$18.99
Fajitas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and 4 flour tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
Fajitas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and 4 flour tortillas.
- Fajitas Supremas$21.99
Fajitas Supremas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, chipotle salsa, avocado sauce and 4 flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas$18.99
Fajitas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and 4 flour tortillas.
- Garden Fajitas$16.99
Fajitas are served with sauteeed onions and green peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and 4 flour tortillas.
Grilled Favorites
- Rancheros$15.99
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, or carnitas sauteed in roasted chipotle salsa with onions and green peppers. Topped with jack cheese and baked in a casserole dish. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, and 3 flour tortillas.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$15.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, roasted vegetables, and cilantro lime rice.
- Carne Asada$17.99
Seasoned grilled steak, a cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
- Chori-Pollo$16.99
Grilled chicken breast covered with queso blanco and chorizo. Served with a cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, and black beans. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Carnitas$15.99
Marinated pork with spices and achiote. Served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, and avocado sauce. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, and 3 flour tortillas.
- Fiesta Burger$14.99
Half pound of lean ground beef, topped with pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with fries.
A La Carte
- Taco
- Enchilada$4.50
- Chili Relleno$4.25
- Tamale$4.99
- Guacamole
- Sour Cream
- Pico de Gallo
- Refried Beans
- Black Beans
- Mexican Rice
- Tortillas (4)$2.99
- Chips To Go$3.99
PLEASE NOTE: All orders come with salsa and chips based on the number of entrees ordered. A big bag of chips.
- Pint of Salsa$5.99
- Queso Blanco
- Chili Con Queso
Desserts
Kids
- Fiesta Taco Platter$6.99
A hard shell ground beef taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes - served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Kraft Macaroni & Cheese$6.99
Served with a fruit cup.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
A kiddie-sized burrito filled with refried beans and mixed cheese. Topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice.
- Pronto Puppies$6.99
Mini corn dogs served with French fries.
- Pinata Platter$6.99
A cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Poco Burger$6.99
A small hamburger served with French fries.
- Chicken Tenders$6.99
Two breaded chicken tenders, lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries.