La catrina Mexican restaurant
Appetizers
Authentic Mexican Dishes
Asada Mexican Taco
Topped with cilantro and onions
Al pastor Mexican taco
Topped with cilantro and onions
Pollo Mexican Taco
Topped with cilantro and onions
Tripa Mexican Taco
Topped with cilantro and onions
Lengua Mexican Taco
Topped with cilantro and onions
Carnitas Mexican Tacos
Topped with cilantro and onions
Barbacoa Mexican Taco
Topped with cilantro and onions
Chorizo Mexican Taco
Topped with cilantro and onions
Chicharon en salsa verde Mexican Taco
Topped with cilantro and onions
Huarache
Handmade tortilla topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, slices of avocado, Mexican cheese & sour cream
Torta
Bread stuffed with choice of meat, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno, onions and sour cream.
Torta de Milanesa
Bread stuffed with cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno, onions and sour cream.
Torta Combinada
Bread stuffed with steak, chicken, pastor (pork), chorizo, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and sour cream.
Torta Cubana
Bread stuffed with steak, chicken, pastor (pork), mayonnaise, lettucem tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and sour cream.
Sope Asada
Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce
Sope Pollo
Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce
Sope Tripa
Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce
Sope barbacoa
Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce
Sope Lengua
Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce
Sope carnitas
Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce
Sope chorizo
Homemade tortilla topped with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce
Asada Gordita
Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.
Pollo Gordita
Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.
Tripa Gordita
Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.
Lengua Gordita
Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.
Barbacoa Gordita
Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.
Ground beef or chicken Gorditas
Homemade tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheese and slices of avocado.
Carne Asada Mexicana
Grilled steak with grilled onions and nopales. Served with rice, beans, side salad and two cheese quesadilla
Milanesa
Served wit rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesaberria Tacos
3 tacos, served consume, cilantro and onions.
Gordita Pastor
Sope pastor
Beverages
Burritos
Burrito
Bean burrito
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos combines: one chicken and beans & one beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Burrito Supreme
Extra big burrito filled with steak or chicken with bell peppers, onions and beans. Served with rice and pico de gallo.
Burrito Blanco
Large burrito filled with ground beef, topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Jalisco
A large tortilla filled with choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado.
La Catrina Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, and shrimp, vegetables, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce
Acosta Burrito
Extra big burrito filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice and pico de gallo.
Burrito Típico
Order of two shredded beef or chicken burritos topped with cheese sauce, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and side of beans.
Burrito Verde
Order of two shredded beef or chicken burritos topped with cheese sauce, green sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito California
Stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole,and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with vegetables topped with your favorite white cheese dip, green tomatillo sauce, guacamole salad, and pico de gallo. Served with side of rice.
Burrito Tapatio
Stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, lettucce, beans, sour cream, guacamole, topped with cheese dip.
Child's Menu
Chimichangas
Chimichanga
Two deep fried tortillas with beef tips or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese sauce, guacamoles, and side of beans.
Chimichanga dinner
Three flour tortilla deep fried filled with shrimp, steak, and chicken. Topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
shrimp chimichanga
A large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp deep fried topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans. Accompanied by lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Combinations
Combination 1
one chile relleno, one taco, beans and guacamole salad.
Combination 2
one taco, one enchilada, and one chalupa.
Combination 3
one enchilada, one taco, and one one chile relleno.
Combination 4
Two tacos, one enchilada, and one chile con queso.
Combination 5
One taco, one enchilada and rice.
Combination 6
Two enchiladas, rice and beans.
Combination 7
One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.
Combination 8
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans.
Combination 9
One enchilada, one tamal, rice and beans.
Combination 10
One burrito, one enchilada, and rice.
Combination 11
Two tacos, rice and beans.
Combination 12
One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada.
Combination 13
One chalupa, one chile relleno, and rice
Combination 14
One enchilada, one burrito, and one chile relleno.
Combination 15
One taco, one chile relleno, and chalupa
Combination 16
one burrito, one enchilada, and one tamal.
Combination 17
One chalupa,one chile relleno, and one burrito.
Combination 18
one burrtito, one enchilada, rice and beans
Combination 19
one chile relleno, one taco rice and beans.
Combination 20
one taco, one burrito and one chalupa.
Combination 21
one burrito, one chile relleno, and one taco.
Combinatiion 22
one taco, one burrito, rice and beans.
Combination 23
One enchilada, one burrito, and one quesadilla.
Desserts
"3" Milk Cake
Flavored Cake
Churros con nieve (ice cream)
Sweet banana
A banana wrapped in a flour tortilla deep-tried then covered with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Fried Ice Cream
Ice cream covered with crushed cereal. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce in crunchy shell
Sopapilla
A flour tortilla deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with ice cream honey and cinnamon
Dinner Special
Steak and Shrimp
T-bone covered with bell peppers, onions, and shrimp.Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Steak Ranchero
T-bone topped with bell peppers, onions and ranchero sauce.Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Steak Mexicano
T-bone covered with bell peppers and onions.Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Carne Asada
Carne Asada, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Chile colorado
Marinated strips of steak with sautéed onions. Topped with out special salsa. Complimented with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Three frilled steak tacos on flour tortillas served with an order of beans rice, pico de gallo, and tomatillo sauce.
Steak Picado en Salsa Verde
Steak strips covered with sautéed onions and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
La Catrina Especial
Steak cooked with shrimp, chorizo and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
La Catrina
Steak cooked with shrimp and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pechuga Mexicana dinner
Grilled Chicken breast cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and squash. Topped with cheese sauce and a side of rice and beans.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Special
Chicken breast covered with bell peppers, onions, Tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice,Lettuce, slices of avocado and pico de gallo.
Pechuga Special
A chicken breast cooked with bacon, onions, and mushrooms. Then smothered with cheese sauce.
Alambre
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and squash. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Carnitas
Deep-fried tender pork served with rice, beans, and side salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and slice of avocado.
Molcajete
steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and mozarella with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and lettuce.
Crazy Rice
choice of grilled chicken. or steak on a bed of rice covered with cheese dip.
Catrina potato
Large hot potato topped with grilled bell peppers and onions with your choice of grilled steak or chicken or mixed. Smothered with cheese sauce.
Pollo Loco
Marinated tender strips of chicken topped with our special salsa. served with rice and beans, guacamole.
Gringo especial
Grilled chicken and shrimp served over a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce.
pollo colima
Grilled chicken breast covered with ham, mushrooms, and cheese sauce. Served with a fakita salad.
Parillada Mexicana
A sizzling platter of tender marinated steak, chicken, pork and chorizo with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and two cheese quesadillas. (Feeds 2-4 pople)
Pechuga Hawaiina
Grilled chicken breast with ham and pineapple covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos
4 deep-fried taquitod, 2 beef tip and 2 shredded chicken. Served with letteuce, guacamole, sour cream , rice and beans.
Eggs with Chorizo
Enchiladas
Beef Enchilada
Shredded chicken enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Enchiladas Verdes
Order of three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole.
Enchiladas Supreme
One cheese, one beef, one chicken and one bean echiladas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas Racheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork or beef cooked with onions, bell peppers, and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and beans
Fajitas
Fajitas
Cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.
La Catrina Fajita
Chicken, steak shrimp, chorizo cooked with onions and bell peppers.Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Vegetarian Fajita
Served wit rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Fajita
shrimp fajitas cooked with onions bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Hamburgers
Hard Tacos
Lunch
Nachos Texas lunch
Fajitas lunch
(Chicken or Steak or mix)
Speedy Gonzales
One taco, one enchilada, choice of rice or beans.
Hot Tamal
One Tamal served with rice and beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Huevos revueltos
Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Quesadilla Sincronizada lunch
grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with ham, cheese, onions, bell peppers, chopped avocados, side of rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos lunch
Sliced corn tortillas stuffed with chicken cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice and beans.
shrimp chimichanga lunch
Flour tortilla with shrimp deep-fried & topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Pechuga a la mexicana lunch
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, broccoli topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Fajita Quesadilla lunch
Quesadilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Special No.1
Chile relleno, taco, beans, and guacamole salad
Lunch Special No.2
One beef burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.
Lunch Specia No.3
Burrito, one taco, rice and beans.
Lunch Special No.4
Chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans.
Lunch Special No.5
Enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.
Lunch Special No.6
Chalupa, enchilada, rice and beans.
Chimichanga lunch
A flour tortilla deep-fried with beef or chicken, beans, cheese sauce and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Mexicana lunch
A quesadifla filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese, rice and beans, and guacamole salad.
Burritos Verde lunch
Choice of shredded beef or chicken topped with cheese dip, green sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos Deluxe lunch
One burrito filled with chicken & beans or beef & beans covered with red sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Burrito Tipico lunch
Shredded beef or chicken topped with nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Taquitos Mexicanos lunch
Two corn tortillas wrapped around with your choice of shredded beef or chicken deep-fried topped with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
La Catrina Fajita lunch
Enchiladas Supreme lunch
Fajita Nachos lunch
Fajita Taco Salad lunch
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Beans and cheese nachos
Beef and cheese nachos
Shredded Chicken and cheese nachos
steak nachos
La Catrina Nachos
With beef, shredded chicken and beans, covered with cheese dip. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Fajita Nachos
Grilled chicken or steak covered with onions and bell peppers. Covered with cheese sauce.
Texas Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp covered with onions and bell peppers. Covered with cheese sauce.
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Quesadillas
Quesadilla
Shrimp quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla
Mushroom quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla
Big quesadilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken with onions and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Sincronizada
Quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash and broccoli. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Mexicana
A quesadilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Chavarin Quesadilla
Big quesadilla filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice covered with cheese dip.
Salads
Guacamole Salad
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers, broccoli, squash and mushrooms topped with shredded cheese.
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled chicken or steak covered with onions, bell peppers, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Shrimp covered with onions, bell peppers, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Seafood
Mojarra Frita
Tilapia Seasoned with garlic. served with rice, beans and side salad.
Filete de pescado empanizado
Breaded fish-deep fried served with rice and beans.
Caldo de camaron
Shrimp soup
Camarones a la diabla
shrimp in devil sauce served with rice, side salad, pico de gallo and slices of avocado.
Camarones Colima
Nine grilled shrimps over a bed of Mexican rice and cheese sauce served with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado
Coctel de camaron
Shrimp coctail
Camarones Yucatan
Marinated shrimp grilled with red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and squash. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
Fish Tacos
Three tilapia filet soft tacos served with guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo, and side rice.
Tosdada de Ceviche
Deep-fried tortilla topped with Mexican Shushi, pico de gallo and slices of avocado
Tostada de camaron
Deep-fried tortilla topped with shrimp, pico de gallo and slices of avocado.
Side orders
Mexican rice
refried beans
fries
Sour cream
Shredded cheese
Pico de gallo
Tortillas (3)
Grilled Jalapeńos (3)
Fried Onions (3)
One Beef Chille Relleno
One chile relleno
Tamal
Cheesy Rice
Large cheesy rice
Order of shrimp
Salsa roja
Order of avocado
Side of cheese
Mix vegetables
Order of tortillas
Rice & beans
Soft Tacos
Vegetarian Dishes
Veg Number 1
One burrito, one cheese enchilada, one tostada topped with beans and cheese.
Veg Number 2
One bean burrito, one quesadilla, and one chalupas
Veg Number 3
one chalupas, cheese enchilada and side of rice
Veg Number 4
one potato burrito, chalupa with beans and cheese enchilada.
Veg Number 5
One enchilada, one potato burrito, and side of rice.
Veg Number 6
Two potato enchiladas, rice and beans
Veg Number 7
Bean burrito, potato enchilada, and cheese quesadilla.
Veg Number 8
Quesadilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash, broccoli, and cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado