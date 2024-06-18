La Catrina Mexican Restaurant 315 W Cocoa Beach Causeway
Featured Items
- Super Burrito
Monster burrito stuffed with a choice of either ground beef, chicken or pork, with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and topped with burrito sauce$15.99
- Super Chimichanga
Birria or chicken, flash fried, green salsa, queso dip, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole with a side of rice and beans$16.99
- Chips and 4 Oz Salsa$5.99
Dinner Menu
Appetizers & Dips
- Queso Dip$7.99
- Queso Fundido
Monterey cheese, chorizo garnish, and 3 flour tortillas$11.99
- Bean Dip$8.99
- Elotes Callejeros
Grilled corn until charred and nutty, slathered with a creamy seasoned sauce: sour cream, garlic, cilantro, powdered chili and topped with crumbly cotija cheese$11.99
- Traditional Guacamole
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, and sea salt$12.99
- Pica Pica Guacamole
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, sea salt, and jalapeños$13.99
- Holy Mole Guacamole
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, sea salt and shrimp$15.99
- Yucateco
Avocados, grilled corn, roasted poblano peppers, pickled red onions, and sea salt$15.99
- Sopes
Thick masa tortillas. Topped with sour cream, lettuce and cheese. Filling options: steak, chicken, pork, beef, or birria$13.99
- Empanadas
Flash fried, filled with birria, garlic potatoes, and topped with sour cream, and pineapple salsa$13.99
- Goat Cheese Jalapeños
Blistered jalapeños, tequila bacon, balsamic glaze, goat cheese, cilantro garlic salsa, and queso fresco$12.99
- Crab Dip
Grilled crab meat and spinach, garnished with cheese and baby greens$12.99
- Ceviche
Lime infused shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and sea salt$13.00
- Spinach Dip$9.99
- Tortilla Soup
Mexican style soup of chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, vegetables, with rice and pico de gallo$10.99
- Nachos Supremos
Topped with cheese, beans, ground beef, chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapeños$14.99
- Fajita Nachos
Grilled chicken or steak, onions, peppers, cheese, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapeños$15.99
- La Catrina Tamales
3 handmade tamales, 1 stuffed with rajas filled with cheese, and 1 stuffed with chicken. Topped with red sauce and 1 stuffed with pork. Topped with green sauce$16.99
Fajitas
- Veggie Fajita$19.99
- Chicken Fajita$20.99
- Steak Fajita$20.99
- Steak & Chicken Fajita$24.99
- Fajita for 2$32.99
- Shrimp Fajitas$25.99
- Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fajita$25.99
- Fajita Fuego
Chicken & steak, splash of tequila$25.99
- Piña Loca
Choice of al pastor, chicken or steak, grilled with pineapple chunks, onions, bell peppers and served in half of a fresh pineapple bowl$26.99
Tacos
- Chipotle Steak Tacos
3 tacos, mixed greens, chipotle sauce, and cheese$16.99
- Chipotle Chicken Tacos$16.99
- Chicken Tacos
3 tacos, mixed greens, chipotle sauce, and cheese$16.99
- Tacos Carne Asada
3 grilled steak$16.99
- Tacos Al Carbon
3 char-grilled chicken$16.99
- Tacos Al Pastor
3 grilled adobe pork$16.99
- Carnitas Tacos
3 slow simmered pork$16.99
- Tacos De Cochinita Pibil
3 slow roasted traditional pork dish, marinated with citrus juices, achiote paste, and garlic. Topped with pickled red onions$16.99
- Taquiza
6 tacos only. No rice or beans. Two choices of taco meats, excluding fish and shrimp$21.99
- Tacos De Chorizo
3 Mexican style sausage$16.99
- Tacos De Churrasco
3 steak or chicken tacos with chimichurri sauce, red peppers and onions$16.99
- Tex Mex Tacos
3 hard or soft tacos, beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream$16.99
- Tacos De Birria
3 stewed beef and cheese$17.99
- Tacos De Tripa
3 grilled crispy beef intestine$17.99
- Tacos De Lengua
3 rich silky textured cow tongue tacos$17.99
Seafood Tacos
- Tijuana Fish Tacos
2 grilled or fried tilapia tacos flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and cheese$17.99
- Yucatan Shrimp Tacos
2 grilled shrimp, flour tortilla, and mild salsa. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and cheese$17.99
- Mahi Tacos
2 grilled mahi-mahi tacos, flour tortilla, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and cheese$17.99
Specialties
- Arrachera
Grilled marinated skirt steak. Topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with rice and steamed vegetables$23.99
- Mar Y Tierra
Grilled carne asada. Topped with seasoned shrimp, drizzled with cheese. Served with rice and beans$24.99
- Steak Tampiqueno
Juicy char-grilled skirt steak. Topped with a cheese enchilada, fresh salsa. Served with a side of rice$23.99
- Steak Ranchero
Grilled rib-eye steak. Topped with a mild chili salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole$23.99
- Carne Asada
Grilled thinly sliced steak. Served with a side of rice and refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeños$23.99
- Chile Colorado
Slow simmered grilled steak in a mild chili guajillo sauce with rice and beans.$23.99
- El Mariachi
Sliced steak, grilled chicken breast and shrimp with peppers, onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans$26.99
- Carnitas
Slow simmered pork tips, topped with grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans and jalapeños$24.99
- Cochinita Pibil
Slow roasted traditional pork dish, slow roasted in banana leaf, marinated with citrus juices, achiote paste, garlic. Topped with pickled red onions and a hint of tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and black beans$24.99
- Chili Verde
Slow simmered pork in a mild tomatillo sauce with rice and beans$24.99
- Steak Ala Mexicana
Sautéed strips of rib-eye steak, onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños. Served with a side of refried beans and rice$23.99
- Chicken Ala Mexicana
Chicken, onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños. Served with a side of refried beans and rice$23.99
- Pechuga De Pollo Con Espinacas
Marinated chicken breast grilled, spinach dip, rice, beans and pico de gallo$21.99
- Pollo Con Broccoli
Chicken breast grilled, onions, broccoli, queso dip, rice and beans$21.99
- Pancho Villa
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with cheese and blackened shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans$26.99
- Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast. Topped with onions and freshly sliced bell peppers. Served with rice and fresh steamed vegetables$21.99
- Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with sautéed onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans$21.99
- Pollo Con Mole
Unique blend of spices, chilies, nuts and Mexican chocolate, made into a flavored sauce, then smothered on grilled chicken. Served with rice and beans$21.99
- Pollo Margarita
Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions, cilantro, fresh lime juice and a splash of tequila for a bold taste. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole$21.99
- Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, cheese dip and rice$21.99
- Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage, cheese dip, rice and beans$24.99
- El Sombrero
Rib-eye steak grilled with sautéed green bell peppers, onions, bacon and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo$26.99
- Chicken Chipotle Tequila
Tequila infused chicken, smoky chipotle lime cream sauce. Served with rice and beans$21.99
- Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken in a creamy sauce, grilled onions, rice and beans$21.99
- Pollo Poblano Con Rajas
Grilled chicken breast, onions, poblano green sauce, poblano pepper, rice and beans$21.99
Favorites
- Super Burrito Al Pastor
Monster burrito stuffed with al pastor, with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and topped with burrito sauce$18.99
- Birria Super Burrito
Monster burrito stuffed with birria, with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and topped with burrito sauce$18.99
- Super Burrito
Monster burrito stuffed with a choice of either ground beef, chicken or pork, with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and topped with burrito sauce$15.99
- La Bandera Super Burrito
A super burrito stuffed with a choice of ground beef, chicken, or pork with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Topped with red sauce, cheese sauce, and green sauce$15.99
- Burrito California
Monster burrito stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, onions, fries, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, Cheddar cheese, rice and beans$16.99
- Burrito Mexicano
Grilled steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso dip, rice and beans$15.99
- Burrito Deluxe
Ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, rice and beans$14.99
- Burritos Especial
Ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, burrito sauce, rice & beans$14.99
- Chile Verde Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with carnitas Mexican pulled pork in a Verde sauce and cilantro rice. Topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, cilantro, pickled red onions and served with black beans and pico de gallo$15.99
- Quesadilla Bonita
Grilled steak or grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, with side of rice and beans$14.99
- Gran Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, choice of steak or grilled chicken in house adobo, grilled onions and peppers, garnished with chipotle aioli drizzle, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream pico de gallo and ri$18.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled steak or grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, with a side of rice and beans$16.99
- Quesabirria
Birria, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, with side of rice and beans$19.99
- Al Pastor Quesadilla
Al pastor, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole with side of rice and beans$19.99
- Bacon Quesadilla
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and rice$19.99
- Chimichanga
Birria or chicken, flash fried, queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, side of rice$14.99
- Super Chimichanga
Birria or chicken, flash fried, green salsa, queso dip, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole with a side of rice and beans$16.99
- Flautas
4 rolled tortillas, birria or chicken, flash fried. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, beans, avocado and queso fresco$14.99
- Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas
Grilled chicken and spinach inside. Topped with cheese, poblano sauce, cilantro, red onions, rice and beans$14.99
- Enchiladas Supremas
4 enchiladas, one ground beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese, 1 refried beans. Topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$14.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Chicken, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, green tomatillo sauce, side of rice and beans$14.99
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Braised pork, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheese, sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, side of rice and beans$13.99
- Enchiladas Poblanas
Chicken, stuffed with cheese, mole sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, side of rice and beans$13.99
- Chiles Rellenos
Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese, sauce, sour cream, with a side of rice and beans$16.99
- Three Colored Enchilada
3 enchiladas ground beef or chicken. Topped with 3 sauces red, cheese and green sauce and side of rice and beans$14.99
- Enchilada Suizas
3 cheese enchiladas topped with queso. Served with fajita fixings$15.99
- Enchilada Mexicanas
3 grilled chicken or steak topped with green spicy sauce and cheese. Served with traditional fajita fixings$15.99
Rice Bowls
Seafood
- Mazatlan Quesadilla
Grilled salmon, shrimp, crab meat. Served with a side of steamed vegetables and rice$23.99
- Veracruz Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans$20.99
- Crab Quesadilla
Grilled crab meat, bell peppers, onions and queso dip. Served with a side of steamed vegetables and rice$23.99
- Diablo Shrimp
Shrimp, sautéed with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and spicy habanero salsa. Served with rice and beans$22.99
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp, sautéed in garlic butter sauce with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans$22.99
- Chipotle Tequila Shrimp
Tequila infused shrimp, smoky chipotle lime cream sauce. Served with rice and beans$22.99
- Burrito Acapulco
Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Served with rice and beans$22.99
- Camarones Con Broccoli
Shrimp, sautéed with onions, broccoli, queso dip, server with rice and beans$23.99
- Mexican Style Grilled Salmon
Tender salmon, grilled with a raspberry glaze, steamed vegetables and rice$23.99
- Cozumel Chimichanga
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, flash fried cheese. Served with a side of steamed vegetables and rice$22.99
- Cancun Enchiladas
3 grilled shrimp enchiladas, onions, bell peppers, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and rice$22.99
- Paella Mexicana
Grilled tilapia fillet and shrimp, with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle sauce and rice$22.99
- Shimp Rice Bowl
Chimichurri glazed shrimp, cilantro rice, roasted corn, queso fresco, pico de gallo, grilled onions, peppers, black beans, avocados, lettuce, sour cream, and chipotle sauce$22.99
- Pescado Baja
Grilled tilapia, with sautéed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, beans and rice$22.99
- Combo Sauce Rice Bowl
Shrimp rice bowl with your choice of style. Served with chimichurri glazed shrimp, cilantro rice, roasted corn, queso fresco, pico de gallo, grilled onions, peppers, black beans, avocados, lettuce, sour cream, and chipotle sauce$22.99
Molcajete
- Classic El Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, mexican sausage, shrimp, cheese, onions, cactus, avocado, and jalapeño toreado. Served with fajita fixings$29.99
- Vegetarian Molcajete
Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini squash, bell peppers cheese, onions, cactus, and avocado. Served with fajita fixings$29.99
- Bombero Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, Mexican sausage, shrimp, cheese, onions, cactus, avocado, and jalapeño toreado. Served with fajita fixings and shot of tequilla$30.99
- Alambre Molcajete
Grilled steak, chicken, and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Topped with bacon, bell peppers, onions, cheese, cactus, avocado, and jalapeño toreado. Served with fajita fixings$30.99
Vegetarian
- Veggie Chimichanga
Flash fried, filled with mixed veggies, topped with lettuce, sour creme, pico de gallo, guacamole and side of rice$15.99
- Veggie Rice Bowl
Mixed veggies, rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo guacamole and a crispy cheese quesadilla$19.99
- Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese, refried beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo$16.99
- La Chola
1 Chile relleno, 1 cheese enchilada and 1 creamy spinach quesadilla. Served with rice and steamed vegetables$16.99
- La Comadre
1 bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada, and 1 creamy mushroom quesadilla. Served with rice and steamed vegetables$16.99
- Super Burrito Vegetarian
Monster burrito stuffed with grilled veggies, with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and topped with burrito sauce$17.99