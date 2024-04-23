La Cazuela West Main
COMIDA/FOOD
Combos
- Combo 1$25.95
Includes rotisserie chicken, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda.
- Combo 2$22.95
Includes chicken stew, rice, beans, salad, sweet plantains, and 2 liter soda
- Combo 3$25.95
Includes fried chicken chunks, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda
- Combo 4$23.95
Includes fried pork chops, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda
- Combo 5$25.95
Includes steak, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda
- Combo 6$24.95
Includes roast pork, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda
- Combo 7$25.95
Includes fried pork, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda
- Combo 8$25.95
Includes BBQ pork ribs, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda
- Combo 9$25.95
Includes chicken breast, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda
- Combo 10$26.95
Includes fried fish, rice, beans, sweet plantains, salad, and 2 liter soda
Stews/Guisados
Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich$3.95
- Huevo con Queso$4.95
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
- Jamon Queso y Huevo$5.95
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
- Tocineta, Lechuga y Tomate (BLT)$3.95
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich
- Bacon y Huevo$4.95
Bacon and Egg Sandwich
- Jamon con Queso$4.95
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
- Cubano$6.95
Roast pork, Ham, and Cheese
- Bistec$7.95
Steak Sandwich
- Pernil$6.95
Roast Pork Sandwich
- Pechuga$6.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
- Hamburger Deluxe$6.95
Deluxe Hamburger with fries
- Chesseburger Deluxe$7.95
Deluxe Cheeseburger with fries
Salads/Ensaladas
Mofongos
- Mofongo Solo$7.25
Plain Mofongo
- Mofongo con Chicharron$8.95
Fried green plantain mashed with pork
- Mofongo de Chicharron/con Queso Frito$10.95
Fried green plantain mashed with pork and fried cheese
- Mofongo con Pernil$8.95
Fried green plantain mashed with roast pork
- Mofongo de Pernil/con Queso Frito$10.95
Fried green plantain mashed with roast pork and fried cheese
- Mofongo con Pollo$9.00
Fried green plantain mashed with chicken
- Mofongo con Queso Frito$8.25
Fried green plantain mashed with fried cheese
- Mofongo con Bacon$7.95
- Mofongo de Pollo/con Queso Frito$10.95
Carnes
- Roast Pork$10.95
- Chicharron de Cerdo$10.95
Fried pork chunks
- BBQ Ribs$10.00
- Grilled Steak$12.95
- Steak with Onions$12.95
- Breaded Steak$13.95
- Pepper Steak$12.95
- Steak in Sauce$12.95
- Fried Pork$11.95
Carne Frita
- Fried Pork Chops$11.95
Picture shown: Fried Porkchops with Tostones
- Bistec al Caballo$13.95
- Churrasco$24.95
Grilled Skirt Steak Picture shown: Churrasco with Mofongo
Pollo
- 1/2 Rotisserie Meal$11.95
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken (Cazuela Style)
- Whole Chicken$10.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken (Cazuela Style)
- Fried Chicken Chunks$11.95
Fried chicken chunks with bones
- Pechurina (Boneless Chicken)$12.95
Boneless Fried Chicken Strips
- Chicken Breast$12.95
- Chicken Breast w/Onions & Peppers$13.95
Chicken Breast with onions and peppers
- Chicken Breast in Garlic Sauce$13.95
- Wings Meal$11.00
- Wings (SOLO)$6.00+
- Muslo de Pollo$4.25
Pescado/Mariscos
- Seafood Pot$25.00
- Shrimp in Garlic Sauce$15.95
Camarones Ajillo
- Shrimp in Creole Sauce$16.95
Camarones en Salsa Roja
- Spicy Shrimp$16.95
Camarones Enchilados Picante
- Shrimp with Onions & Peppers$16.00
Camarones Salteados en Cebolla y Pimientos
- Breaded Shrimp$17.00
Camarones empanizados
- Whole Fried Fish$24.00
Pescado Entero Frito
- Slice Fried Fish$13.00
- Slice Fish in Sauce$14.00
- Mojarra Entera (Sola)$8.00
- Mojarra Entera$13.00
Sides
- Fried Green Plantians$4.95+
Tostones
- Fried Yellow Plantians$3.95+
Maduros
- Green Bananas$4.95+
Guineos
- French Fries$3.95+
- Green Mashed Plantians$4.95+
Mangu with onions
- Cassava$4.95+
Yuca with Onions
- Spaghetti$3.95+
- White Rice$3.95+
- Yellow Rice$4.95+
- Red Beans$1.99+
- Cazuela Sauce$0.65
- Mojito$0.65
- Yuca Fries$3.95+
- Corn$2.00
- Locrio de Pollo$7.00+
- Locrio de cerdo$7.00