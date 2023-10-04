Drinks

Horchata

$3.50

Imported Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Platters

Mexican-Style Eggs

Mexican-Style Eggs

$12.00

Served with corn or flour tortillas

Ranchero-Style Eggs

$12.00

Served with corn or flour tortillas

Chilaquiles - Red Salsa

$12.00

Chilaquiles - Green Salsa

$12.00

Eggs with Chorizo

$12.00

Western omelet

$12.00

Ham and Cheese omelet

$12.00

Mushroom and cheese omelet

$12.00

Spinach and Cheese

$12.00

Breakfast Tortas

Ham & Eggs Torta

$9.00

Mexicana Style Eggs Torta

$9.00

Bacon & Eggs Torta

$9.00

Poblano Peppers & Eggs Torta

$9.00

Chorizo & Eggs Torta

$9.00

Breakfast Burritos

Chorizo & Eggs Burrito

$10.50

Mexicana-Style Eggs Burrito

$10.50

Bacon & Eggs Burrito

$10.50

Ham & Eggs Burrito

$10.50

Lunch & Dinner

Burritos

Burrito

$12.00

Burrito Dinner

$15.00

Burrito Suizo

$12.50

Melted cheese on top

Burrito Suizo Dinner

$15.50

Enchiladas

Enchilada

$4.50

Choice of mole or tomatillo sauce

Enchilada Dinner

$15.00

3 per dinner

Enchilada Suiza

$4.75

Melted cheese on top

Enchilada Suiza Dinner

$15.50

3 per dinner

Tostadas

Tostada

$4.95

Tostada Dinner

$15.00

2 per dinner

Tostada Suiza

$5.25

Melted cheese on top

Tostada Suiza Dinner

$15.50

Tacos

Taco

$4.50

Served with onion, cilantro, lettuce & tomato

Taco Dinner

$15.00

La Cocina Super Taco

$5.50

Fish Taco

$4.50

Fish Taco Dinner

$15.00

Taco Salad

$12.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla Dinner

$14.00

3 per dinner

Quesadilla with Meat

$4.50

Quesadilla Dinner with Meat

$15.00

3 per dinner

Tortas

Torta

$9.75

Torta Dinner

$15.00

Flautas

Flauta

$4.50

Flauta Dinner

$15.00

3 per dinner

Sopes

Sopes

$4.95

Sopes Dinner

$15.00

2 per dinner

Tamales

Tamale

$4.50

Tamale Dinner

$15.00

2 per dinner

Gorditas

Gordita

$4.95

Gordita Dinner

$15.00

2 per dinner

Entree's

Steak Fajitas

$20.50

Chicken Fajitas

$20.50

Combo Fajitas

$20.50

Bistec a La Mexicana

$20.50

Bistec Ranchero

$20.50

Extra's

Extras

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Slice of Avocado

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole - Small

$5.50

Guacamole - Large

$7.00

Dessert

Choco Flan

$2.95