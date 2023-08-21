La Colina Comidas Rapidas 11200 W Flagler St suit 113
FOOD
Buy 1 Get 1 Free
Maxi Pork - Hot Dog(2X1)
Arepa con Queso y Pernil LTT/TOM (2x1)
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded pork, lettuce,tomtoe and sauce.
Patacon de Pernil (2X1)
Green plantain, shredded pork, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.
Pan con Penil- lechuga/omate (2X1)
Hot-dog bread with guayanes cheese, shredded pork, lettuce,tomato, garlic sauce crush potato chips.
Appetizer
Arepitas Fritas X 4
Chorizo Arepa Queso y Guacamole
Chorizo con Arepita
Chorizo paisa con Arepita y limon
Empanada Colombiana Carne
Empanada Venezolana Carne
Empanada Venezolana Pollo
Empanada Venezolana Queso
Ensalada de la casa -vegetales
Ensalada lechuga /tomate/cebolla
Huevos de Codorniz (6)
Mix-Chicharron
Chicharron, quail eggs
Pan de Bono
Pastel de Pollo
Tequeño solo
Tequeños (10)
Tequeños (5)
Arepas
Arepa con Carne Asada
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, grill beef, and sauce.
Arepa con Chicharron
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, fried pork belly, and sauce.
Arepa con Pollo Asado
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, grill chicken, and sauce.
Arepa con Queso Carne Mechada
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded beef, and sauce.
Arepa con Queso Guayanes
Arepa con Queso Mozzarella Rayado
Arepa con Queso Mozzarella y Jamon
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, ham and sauce.
Arepa con Queso Pollo Mechado
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and sauce.
Arepa con Queso y Chorizo
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, chopped sausage, and sauce.
Arepa con Queso y Pernil LECH/TOM
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded pork, lettuce, tomato and sauce.
Arepa de Choclo
Corn sweet cake and mozzarella cheese.
Arepa La Poderosa
Shreeded chicken and beef, cheese, pink sauce, fried pork bellies, chorizo, and quail eggs.
Arepa La Poderosa - ASADA
Fried chicken and beef, cheese, pink sauce, fried pork bellies, chorizo, and quail eggs.
Arepa Mixta ASADA
Arepa Mixta Mechada - Queso
White corn arepa stuffed, shredded chicken, and shredded beef.
Arepa Queso Mozzarella -Slide
Arepa Reina Pepiada
White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, guacamole, and sauce.
Breakfast
Arepa rellena Huevo Perico
Huevos con Bacon- arepa queso
2 scrambled eggs with bacon, arepa or tostada
Huevos con Chorizo- arepa queso
2 scrambled eggs with chorizo, arepa or tostada
Huevos con Jamon- arepa queso
2 scrambled eggs with ham, arepa or tostada
Huevos Fritos -Tostada queso
2 fried eggs with baguette bread.
Huevos Perico- Tostada Queso
Huevos Pericos- arepa queso
2 scrambled eggs ,onion and tomatoes, with arepa or tostada
Huevos Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla, scrambled eggs and cheese
Tamal Colombiano
Tostada Mantequilla
Tostada Queso Guayanes
Baguette bread with guayanes cheese
Cachapas
Cachapa con Carne Asada y Queso
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and grill beef.
Cachapa con Carne Mechada
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and shredded beef.
Cachapa con Chicharron y Queso
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and fried pork belly.
Cachapa con Chorizo y Queso
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and big sausage.
Cachapa con Pernil y Queso
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and Shredded pork.
Cachapa con Pollo Asado y Queso
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and grill chicken.
Cachapa con Q. Guayanes, Nata y Q. Rayado
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese, nata, and grated cheese.
Cachapa con Queso de Mano
Corn sweet cakes with Mano cheese.
Cachapa con Queso Guayanes
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese.
Cachapa con Queso Guayanes y Jamon
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and ham..
Cachapa con Queso y Pollo Mechado
Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and shredded chicken.
EXTRAS
Add Arepa Sola
Add Arepitas (2)
Add Bacon (tocineta)
Add Burger meat
Add Butter ( Mantequilla)
Add Cheddar Cheese
Add Chicharron
Add Chorizo
Add Coleslaw (repollo)
Add Crush potato (papa molida
Add Cut Corn (maiz)
Add Egg Fried
Add French Fries
Add Grill Beef
Add Grill Chicken
Add Guacamole
Add Guyanese Cheese
Add Ham
Add Lettuce
Add Mozzarella Cheese
Add Mushroom (champiñon)
Add Onion (cebolla)
Add Onion Sautéed (cebolla cocinada)
Add Peppers (pimenton)
Add Potato Chips
Add potato stick
Add Queso derretido (Cheddar)
Add Queso Mozzarella (derretido )
Add Queso Mano RUEDA PEQ.
Add Queso Mozzarella (slide)
Add Queso Picada
Add Queso Rayado Blanco
Add Salchicha (x8)
Add Shredded Beef
Add Queso Rayado Blanco ( sin derretir)
Add Shredded Chicken
Add Shredded Pernil
Add Slide Maduro
Add Stick Potato (papa stick)
Add Tomato
Add Tostones (2)
Add two quail eggs (h.codorniz)
Add Yellow potato (criollas)
Add (cambiar) carne Mechada X ASADA
Hamburguesas
Animal Burger
Beef burger, egg, ham, colombian sausage (chorizo), Guayanes cheese, and guacamole. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Arepa - Burger
Beef burger and arepa instead of bread. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Choclo Burger
Regular Burger with arepa choclo instead bread. French fries.
Hamburguesa Carne Mechada
Shredded beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Hamburguesa Especial de Carne
Beef burger, egg, and ham. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Hamburguesa Especial de Pollo
Chicken burger, egg, and ham. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Hamburguesa Hawaiana de Pollo
Hamburguesa Hawayana Carne
Beef burger, ham, and pineapple sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Hamburguesa Plain -Carne
Hamburguesa Plain- Pollo
Hamburguesa Pollo Mechado
Shredded chicken , mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Hamburguesa Regular de Carne
Grilled beef burger, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Hamburguesa Regular de Pollo
Grilled chicken burger, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Jumbo Grill Burger
Beef and chicken burger, egg, ham, and Guayanescheese. mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Super Burger
Beef burger, shredded chicken, and mushroom. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Toston Burger
Beef burger and toston (plantain) instead of bread. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.
Hot Dogs
Chori-Perro
Colombian sausage (chorizo). Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.
Hot- Dog peq Colombiano
Small sausage with mozzarella cheese ,pineapple sauce , homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.
Hot- Dog peq Venezolano
Small sausage, parmesan cheese, and chopped cabbage. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.
Hot- Dog Regular peq.
Hot-Dog Plain
Lomi Perro
Grilled steak instead of sausage. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed pota
Maxi Perro de Carne
With shredded beef. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.
Maxi Perro de pollo
With shredded chicken. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.
Pan con Penil- lechuga/omate
Hot-dog bread with guayanes cheese, shredded pork, lettuce,tomato, garlic sauce crush potato chips.
Perro Jumbo /
Big sausage and mozzarellacheese. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.
Perro Jumbo con Piña
Perro jumbo venezolano
Polli Perro
Grilled chicken instead of sausage. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed pota
Super perro Toci-Huevos
Big hot dog with bacon and quail egg with mozzarella cheese, sauces, and crushed potato chips.
Maicitos
Maicito de Queso
Sweet grated corn kernels, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Maicito de Pollo Mechado
Sweet grated corn kernels and shredded chicken. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Maicito de Carne Mechada
Sweet grated corn kernels.and shredded beef. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Maicito Mixto Mechado
Sweet grated corn kernels, shredded beef, and chicken. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Maicito de Pollo Asado
Sweet grated corn kernels.grilled chicken. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Maicito de Carne Asada
Sweet grated corn kernels.grill steak. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Maicito Mixto Asado
Sweet grated corn kernels.grill steak, and grill chicken. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips. Sweet grated corn kernels.
Parrillas
Chuzo Parrilla de Pollo
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, corn, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, garlic sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Chuzo Parrilla de Carne
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, corn, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, garlic sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Chuzo Parrilla Mixta
Grilled chicken and grilled beef. lettuce, tomato, corn, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, garlic sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Patacon Maduro
Patacon Maduro Carne Asada
Sweet plantain, guayanes cheese, grilled steak, home-made sauces, stick potato.
Patacon Maduro Carne Mechada
Green plantain, shredded beef, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.
Patacon Maduro de Pernil
Green plantain,shredded pork, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.
Patacon Maduro de Queso
Green plantain,guyanes cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.
Patacon Maduro Mixto
Sweet plantain, guayanes cheese, grilled steak and chicken, home-made sauces, stick potato.
Patacon Maduro Mixto Asado
Patacon Maduro Pollo Asado
Sweet plantain, guayanes cheese, grilled chicken, home-made sauce and stick potato.
Patacon Maduro Pollo Mechado
Green plantain, shredded chicken, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.
Patacones
Patacon Carne Asada
Green plantain, grill steak, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.
Patacon Carne Mechada
Green plantain, shredded beef, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.
Patacon de Pernil
Green plantain, shredded pork, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.
Patacon de Queso
Green plantain, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.
Patacon Mixto
Green plantain, grill steak and grill chicken , cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.
Patacon Mixto Asado
Patacon Pollo Asado
Green plantain, grill chicken, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.
Patacon Pollo Mechado
Green plantain, shredded chicken, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.
Pepitos
Pepito de Jamon y Queso
Sandwich in french bread with guayanes cheese, corn, coleslaw, potatoes stick, ham, and homemade sauces.
Pepito Pollo Asado
Sandwich in french bread with guayanes cheese, corn, coleslaw, potatoes stick, grilled chicken, and homemade sauces.
Pepito de Carne Asada
Sandwich in french bread with guayanes cheese, corn, coleslaw, potatoes stick, grilled steak, and homemade sauces.
Pepito de Pernil
Pepito Mixto
Sandwich in french bread with guayanes cheese, corn, coleslaw, potatoes stick,grilled chicken and beef, and homemade sauces.
Pinchos
PORCIONES
Porcion de Patacones (4)
Porcion de Arepitas Fritas (4)
1/2 Porcion de Chicharron
Porcion de Chicharron
Porcion Queso Guayanes (3)
Porcion Queso de Mano (1 rueda)
Porcion French Fries
Porcion papa Criolla
Porcion Huevos de Codorniz (6)
Porcion Huevos de Codorniz (2)
Quesadillas
Quesadilla de Queso
Flour tortilla, monterrey cheese, creamy cilantro, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Quesadilla Mixta y Queso
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken and grilled steak, Monterrey cheese, creamy cilantro, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Quesadilla Queso y Carne
Flour tortilla, grilled steak, Monterey cheese, creamy cilantro, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Quesadilla Queso y Pollo
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, Monterey cheese, creamy cilantro, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.
Quesadilla Ranchera
Salchipapas
French-fries, Queso Amarillo, Tocineta
Crispy fries, bacon and melted cheddar cheese.
French-fries, Queso Blanco, Tocineta
Crispy fries, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese.
Salchipapas
Fried sausage, french fries,chorizo, 2 quail eggs.
Porc. Papas Criollas
Fried yellow potatoes.
Porc. French Fries
Salchi-Criollas
Fried Yellow potatoes, sausage, and quail eggs.
Salchi- Mixta
French fries, Fried yellow potatoes, sausage, chorizo, quail eggs , and fried pork belly.
Salchi-salad
French-Fries, sausage, chorizo, quail eggs, lettuce,tomatoes,white cheese and home-made sauce
Super Picada
French fries, Fried yellow potatoes, grilled beef and grilled chicken, chopped sausage, fried pork bellies, greeen plantain, white cheese, and guacamole.
SALSAS
Garlic Sauce 1 oz
Garlic Sauce 4 oz
Garlic Sauce Pote
Green Sauce 1 oz
Green Sauce 4 oz
Green Sauce Pote
Guacamole 2 oz
Hot Sauce 1 oz
Hot Sauce 4 oz
Nata Venezolana 1 oz
Nata Venezolana 4 oz
Pineapple Sauce 1 oz
Pineapple Sauce 4 oz
Pineapple Sauce Pote
Pink Sauce 1 oz
Pink Sauce 4 oz
Pink Sauce Pote
COLD DRINKS
JUGOS
DRINKS
Agua botella
Agua Perrier
Avena Alpina
coca-cola Diet
Cocacola Botella
Cocacola lata
Cocacola zeo
Colombiana Botella
Colombiana lata
Frescolita lata
Hugo hit Lulo
Jarrito madarina
Jugo Caprisune
Jugo Naranja tropicna
Jupina
Kola postobon
Malta Polar
Malta PONY
Manzana Lata
Mr. Chicha
Naranja Postobon
Nestee
Pepsi
Sprite
Sunkist
Uva postobon botella
VENTAS X MAYOR
Grab & Go
Arepa. Pte .Blanca Plain Gde (10)
Arepa Choclo Maiz (5)
Arepa Pte Plain (5)
Arepa Queso Mozzarella (5)
Arepita peq x 20
Bandeja Carne Asada
Bandeja Pollo Asado
Bandeja de Chicharron
Bandeja de Ensalada
Bandeja Platano Maduro
Bandeja Arroz Congri
Bandeja Pernil Desmechado
Cachapas Pte (5)
Carne Mechada Pte
Pollo Mechado Pte
Nata Venezolana 8 oz
Empanadas Frizadas (25)
Pandebono Frizado (25)
Chorizo Bennys pte (12)
Queso Mozzarella bloque 5 Lbs
Queso de Mano 3 Discos
Queso Guayaanes 2 Lb
Queso Guayanes 4 Lb
Queso Mini Mano 5 ruedas
Tequenos Pre-fritos (50)
Tequenos Pre-fritos (100)
Tequenos Pre-fritos (25)
Tequenos Pre-fritos (12)
Nucita Caja
Quipitos Caja
Paquete Chocorramo
