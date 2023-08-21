FOOD

Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Hot dog bread, mozzarella cheese , corn ,shredded pork , sauces, crush potatoe chips.

Maxi Pork - Hot Dog(2X1)

$11.00

Arepa con Queso y Pernil LTT/TOM (2x1)

$10.20

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded pork, lettuce,tomtoe and sauce.

Patacon de Pernil (2X1)

$11.95

Green plantain, shredded pork, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.

Pan con Penil- lechuga/omate (2X1)

$11.45

Hot-dog bread with guayanes cheese, shredded pork, lettuce,tomato, garlic sauce crush potato chips.

Appetizer

Arepitas Fritas X 4

$3.00

Chorizo Arepa Queso y Guacamole

$10.95

Chorizo con Arepita

$6.95

Chorizo paisa con Arepita y limon

Empanada Colombiana Carne

$1.89

Empanada Venezolana Carne

$4.75

Empanada Venezolana Pollo

$4.50

Empanada Venezolana Queso

$4.50

Ensalada de la casa -vegetales

$6.99

Ensalada lechuga /tomate/cebolla

$6.00

Huevos de Codorniz (6)

$6.25

Mix-Chicharron

$5.99

Chicharron, quail eggs

Pan de Bono

$1.60

Pastel de Pollo

$1.95

Tequeño solo

$0.75

Tequeños (10)

$7.90

Tequeños (5)

$5.25

Arepas

Arepa con Carne Asada

$12.30

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, grill beef, and sauce.

Arepa con Chicharron

$11.20

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, fried pork belly, and sauce.

Arepa con Pollo Asado

$11.50

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, grill chicken, and sauce.

Arepa con Queso Carne Mechada

$10.40

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded beef, and sauce.

Arepa con Queso Guayanes

$8.90

Arepa con Queso Mozzarella Rayado

$7.90

Arepa con Queso Mozzarella y Jamon

$9.30

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, ham and sauce.

Arepa con Queso Pollo Mechado

$9.90

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and sauce.

Arepa con Queso y Chorizo

$11.20

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, chopped sausage, and sauce.

Arepa con Queso y Pernil LECH/TOM

$10.20

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded pork, lettuce, tomato and sauce.

Arepa de Choclo

$7.75

Corn sweet cake and mozzarella cheese.

Arepa La Poderosa

$12.50

Shreeded chicken and beef, cheese, pink sauce, fried pork bellies, chorizo, and quail eggs.

Arepa La Poderosa - ASADA

$13.80

Fried chicken and beef, cheese, pink sauce, fried pork bellies, chorizo, and quail eggs.

Arepa Mixta ASADA

$12.99

Arepa Mixta Mechada - Queso

$11.00

White corn arepa stuffed, shredded chicken, and shredded beef.

Arepa Queso Mozzarella -Slide

$7.90

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$11.30

White corn arepa stuffed, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, guacamole, and sauce.

Breakfast

Arepa rellena Huevo Perico

$7.90

Huevos con Bacon- arepa queso

$6.99

2 scrambled eggs with bacon, arepa or tostada

Huevos con Chorizo- arepa queso

$6.99

2 scrambled eggs with chorizo, arepa or tostada

Huevos con Jamon- arepa queso

$6.99

2 scrambled eggs with ham, arepa or tostada

Huevos Fritos -Tostada queso

$6.99

2 fried eggs with baguette bread.

Huevos Perico- Tostada Queso

$6.99

Huevos Pericos- arepa queso

$6.99

2 scrambled eggs ,onion and tomatoes, with arepa or tostada

Huevos Quesadillas

$6.99

Flour Tortilla, scrambled eggs and cheese

Tamal Colombiano

$9.75

Tostada Mantequilla

$3.00

Tostada Queso Guayanes

$3.50

Baguette bread with guayanes cheese

Cachapas

Cachapa con Carne Asada y Queso

$14.50

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and grill beef.

Cachapa con Carne Mechada

$12.70

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and shredded beef.

Cachapa con Chicharron y Queso

$14.00

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and fried pork belly.

Cachapa con Chorizo y Queso

$14.00

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and big sausage.

Cachapa con Pernil y Queso

$12.45

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and Shredded pork.

Cachapa con Pollo Asado y Queso

$14.00

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and grill chicken.

Cachapa con Q. Guayanes, Nata y Q. Rayado

$14.00

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese, nata, and grated cheese.

Cachapa con Queso de Mano

$12.50

Corn sweet cakes with Mano cheese.

Cachapa con Queso Guayanes

$10.30

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese.

Cachapa con Queso Guayanes y Jamon

$11.95

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and ham..

Cachapa con Queso y Pollo Mechado

$12.45

Corn sweet cakes with Guayanes cheese and shredded chicken.

EXTRAS

Add Arepa Sola

$3.75

Add Arepitas (2)

$1.50

Add Bacon (tocineta)

$3.75

Add Burger meat

$4.25

Add Butter ( Mantequilla)

$0.50

Add Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Add Chicharron

$4.75

Add Chorizo

$4.95

Add Coleslaw (repollo)

$2.00

Add Crush potato (papa molida

$2.50

Add Cut Corn (maiz)

$3.00

Add Egg Fried

$2.00

Add French Fries

$3.00

Add Grill Beef

$5.75

Add Grill Chicken

$4.95

Add Guacamole

$2.00

Add Guyanese Cheese

$3.00

Add Ham

$3.00

Add Lettuce

$2.00

Add Mozzarella Cheese

$2.00

Add Mushroom (champiñon)

$3.00

Add Onion (cebolla)

$2.00

Add Onion Sautéed (cebolla cocinada)

$2.75

Add Peppers (pimenton)

$2.75

Add Potato Chips

$2.00

Add potato stick

$2.50

Add Queso derretido (Cheddar)

$3.00

Add Queso Mozzarella (derretido )

$3.00

Add Queso Mano RUEDA PEQ.

$3.00

Add Queso Mozzarella (slide)

$1.50

Add Queso Picada

$2.50

Add Queso Rayado Blanco

$2.50

Add Salchicha (x8)

$3.25

Add Shredded Beef

$4.50

Add Queso Rayado Blanco ( sin derretir)

$2.00

Add Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Add Shredded Pernil

$4.00

Add Slide Maduro

$2.00

Add Stick Potato (papa stick)

$2.50

Add Tomato

$1.50

Add Tostones (2)

$2.50

Add two quail eggs (h.codorniz)

$2.60

Add Yellow potato (criollas)

$4.00

Add (cambiar) carne Mechada X ASADA

$2.50

Hamburguesas

Animal Burger

$13.75

Beef burger, egg, ham, colombian sausage (chorizo), Guayanes cheese, and guacamole. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Arepa - Burger

$12.00

Beef burger and arepa instead of bread. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Choclo Burger

$12.00

Regular Burger with arepa choclo instead bread. French fries.

Hamburguesa Carne Mechada

$11.75

Shredded beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Hamburguesa Especial de Carne

$12.00

Beef burger, egg, and ham. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Hamburguesa Especial de Pollo

$12.00

Chicken burger, egg, and ham. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Hamburguesa Hawaiana de Pollo

$11.45

Hamburguesa Hawayana Carne

$11.45

Beef burger, ham, and pineapple sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Hamburguesa Plain -Carne

$7.75

Hamburguesa Plain- Pollo

$7.75

Hamburguesa Pollo Mechado

$11.75

Shredded chicken , mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Hamburguesa Regular de Carne

$10.90

Grilled beef burger, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Hamburguesa Regular de Pollo

$10.90

Grilled chicken burger, mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Jumbo Grill Burger

$13.75

Beef and chicken burger, egg, ham, and Guayanescheese. mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Super Burger

$12.50

Beef burger, shredded chicken, and mushroom. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Toston Burger

$12.00

Beef burger and toston (plantain) instead of bread. Mozzarella cheese, lettuce,tomato, potato stick, homemade sauces, and small size french fries.

Hot Dogs

Chori-Perro

$10.45

Colombian sausage (chorizo). Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.

Hot- Dog peq Colombiano

$7.25

Small sausage with mozzarella cheese ,pineapple sauce , homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.

Hot- Dog peq Venezolano

$7.95

Small sausage, parmesan cheese, and chopped cabbage. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.

Hot- Dog Regular peq.

$7.25

Hot-Dog Plain

$4.00

Lomi Perro

$11.95

Grilled steak instead of sausage. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed pota

Maxi Perro de Carne

$11.45

With shredded beef. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.

Maxi Perro de pollo

$11.00

With shredded chicken. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.

Pan con Penil- lechuga/omate

$11.45

Hot-dog bread with guayanes cheese, shredded pork, lettuce,tomato, garlic sauce crush potato chips.

Perro Jumbo /

$8.95

Big sausage and mozzarellacheese. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed potato chips.

Perro Jumbo con Piña

$8.95

Perro jumbo venezolano

$9.50

Polli Perro

$11.70

Grilled chicken instead of sausage. Comes with mozzarella cheese, homemade sauces, and crushed pota

Super perro Toci-Huevos

$11.80

Big hot dog with bacon and quail egg with mozzarella cheese, sauces, and crushed potato chips.

Maicitos

Maicito de Queso

$9.35

Sweet grated corn kernels, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Maicito de Pollo Mechado

$10.25

Sweet grated corn kernels and shredded chicken. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Maicito de Carne Mechada

$10.45

Sweet grated corn kernels.and shredded beef. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Maicito Mixto Mechado

$11.00

Sweet grated corn kernels, shredded beef, and chicken. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Maicito de Pollo Asado

$11.45

Sweet grated corn kernels.grilled chicken. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Maicito de Carne Asada

$12.50

Sweet grated corn kernels.grill steak. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Maicito Mixto Asado

$12.50

Sweet grated corn kernels.grill steak, and grill chicken. Includes mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips. Sweet grated corn kernels.

Parrillas

Chuzo Parrilla de Pollo

$11.95

Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, corn, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, garlic sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Chuzo Parrilla de Carne

$12.30

Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, corn, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, garlic sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Chuzo Parrilla Mixta

$12.70

Grilled chicken and grilled beef. lettuce, tomato, corn, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, garlic sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Patacon Maduro

Patacon Maduro Carne Asada

$13.50

Sweet plantain, guayanes cheese, grilled steak, home-made sauces, stick potato.

Patacon Maduro Carne Mechada

$11.95

Green plantain, shredded beef, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.

Patacon Maduro de Pernil

$11.95

Green plantain,shredded pork, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.

Patacon Maduro de Queso

$9.90

Green plantain,guyanes cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.

Patacon Maduro Mixto

$12.45

Sweet plantain, guayanes cheese, grilled steak and chicken, home-made sauces, stick potato.

Patacon Maduro Mixto Asado

$13.95

Patacon Maduro Pollo Asado

$12.50

Sweet plantain, guayanes cheese, grilled chicken, home-made sauce and stick potato.

Patacon Maduro Pollo Mechado

$11.50

Green plantain, shredded chicken, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.

Patacones

Patacon Carne Asada

$13.50

Green plantain, grill steak, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.

Patacon Carne Mechada

$11.95

Green plantain, shredded beef, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.

Patacon de Pernil

$11.95

Green plantain, shredded pork, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.

Patacon de Queso

$9.90

Green plantain, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.

Patacon Mixto

$12.45

Green plantain, grill steak and grill chicken , cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.

Patacon Mixto Asado

$13.95

Patacon Pollo Asado

$12.50

Green plantain, grill chicken, cheese, homemade sauce, and potato sticks.

Patacon Pollo Mechado

$11.50

Green plantain, shredded chicken, Guayanes cheese, homemade sauces, and potato sticks.

Pepitos

Pepito de Jamon y Queso

$9.75

Sandwich in french bread with guayanes cheese, corn, coleslaw, potatoes stick, ham, and homemade sauces.

Pepito Pollo Asado

$12.30

Sandwich in french bread with guayanes cheese, corn, coleslaw, potatoes stick, grilled chicken, and homemade sauces.

Pepito de Carne Asada

$12.70

Sandwich in french bread with guayanes cheese, corn, coleslaw, potatoes stick, grilled steak, and homemade sauces.

Pepito de Pernil

$12.70

Pepito Mixto

$13.50

Sandwich in french bread with guayanes cheese, corn, coleslaw, potatoes stick,grilled chicken and beef, and homemade sauces.

Pinchos

Pincho de Carne

$12.95

Grilled Steak, arepa with cheese, sauteed onion peppers, and guacamole.

Pincho de Pollo

$12.50

rilled Chicken, arepa with cheese, sauteed onion peppers, and guacamole.

Pincho Mixto

$13.50

Grilled Chicken and beef, arepa with cheese, sauteed onion peppers, and guacamole.

PORCIONES

Porcion de Patacones (4)

$4.99

Porcion de Arepitas Fritas (4)

$3.00

1/2 Porcion de Chicharron

$4.25

Porcion de Chicharron

$9.25

Porcion Queso Guayanes (3)

$3.50

Porcion Queso de Mano (1 rueda)

$4.50

Porcion French Fries

$6.75

Porcion papa Criolla

$7.95

Porcion Huevos de Codorniz (6)

$6.25

Porcion Huevos de Codorniz (2)

$2.60

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Queso

$9.50

Flour tortilla, monterrey cheese, creamy cilantro, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Quesadilla Mixta y Queso

$12.70

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken and grilled steak, Monterrey cheese, creamy cilantro, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Quesadilla Queso y Carne

$12.20

Flour tortilla, grilled steak, Monterey cheese, creamy cilantro, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Quesadilla Queso y Pollo

$11.95

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, Monterey cheese, creamy cilantro, pink sauce, and crushed potato chips.

Quesadilla Ranchera

$9.95

Salchipapas

French-fries, Queso Amarillo, Tocineta

$10.25

Crispy fries, bacon and melted cheddar cheese.

French-fries, Queso Blanco, Tocineta

$10.25

Crispy fries, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese.

Salchipapas

$10.70

Fried sausage, french fries,chorizo, 2 quail eggs.

Porc. Papas Criollas

$7.95

Fried yellow potatoes.

Porc. French Fries

$6.75

Salchi-Criollas

$10.95

Fried Yellow potatoes, sausage, and quail eggs.

Salchi- Mixta

$12.25

French fries, Fried yellow potatoes, sausage, chorizo, quail eggs , and fried pork belly.

Salchi-salad

$12.25

French-Fries, sausage, chorizo, quail eggs, lettuce,tomatoes,white cheese and home-made sauce

Super Picada

$16.90

French fries, Fried yellow potatoes, grilled beef and grilled chicken, chopped sausage, fried pork bellies, greeen plantain, white cheese, and guacamole.

SALSAS

Garlic Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Garlic Sauce 4 oz

$3.00

Garlic Sauce Pote

$5.80

Green Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Green Sauce 4 oz

$3.00

Green Sauce Pote

$5.80

Guacamole 2 oz

$2.50

Hot Sauce 1 oz

$0.90

Hot Sauce 4 oz

$3.50

Nata Venezolana 1 oz

$1.25

Nata Venezolana 4 oz

$4.25

Pineapple Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Pineapple Sauce 4 oz

$3.00

Pineapple Sauce Pote

$5.80

Pink Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Pink Sauce 4 oz

$3.00

Pink Sauce Pote

$5.80

COLD DRINKS

JUGOS

Free Lemonade with P/$20= cash

Jugo caprisun

$1.25

Jugo Lulo 16 oz

$4.70

Jugo Mango 16 oz

$4.70

Jugo Maracuya 16 oz

$4.70

Jugos Hit Lulo

$1.82

Jujo tropicana

$2.85

Limonada 16oz

$4.70

DRINKS

Agua botella

$1.80

Agua Perrier

$3.50

Avena Alpina

$2.60

coca-cola Diet

$1.69

Cocacola Botella

$3.45

Cocacola lata

$1.69

Cocacola zeo

$1.69

Colombiana Botella

$3.45

Colombiana lata

$1.75

Frescolita lata

$2.30

Hugo hit Lulo

$1.82

Jarrito madarina

$3.45

Jugo Caprisune

$1.50

Jugo Naranja tropicna

$2.85

Jupina

$1.80

Kola postobon

$3.45

Malta Polar

$3.55

Malta PONY

$3.55

Manzana Lata

$2.30

Mr. Chicha

$4.99

Naranja Postobon

$3.45

Nestee

$1.69

Pepsi

$1.69

Sprite

$1.69

Sunkist

$1.69

Uva postobon botella

$3.45

VENTAS X MAYOR

Grab & Go

Arepa. Pte .Blanca Plain Gde (10)

$8.75

Arepa Choclo Maiz (5)

$9.00

Arepa Pte Plain (5)

$6.24

Arepa Queso Mozzarella (5)

$9.95

Arepita peq x 20

$6.50

Bandeja Carne Asada

$96.00

Bandeja Pollo Asado

$82.00

Bandeja de Chicharron

$64.00

Bandeja de Ensalada

$28.00

Bandeja Platano Maduro

$39.00

Bandeja Arroz Congri

$38.00

Bandeja Pernil Desmechado

$67.00

Cachapas Pte (5)

$15.00

Carne Mechada Pte

$67.00

Pollo Mechado Pte

$48.90

Nata Venezolana 8 oz

$4.50

Empanadas Frizadas (25)

$28.00

Pandebono Frizado (25)

$28.00

Chorizo Bennys pte (12)

$13.50

Queso Mozzarella bloque 5 Lbs

$38.00

Queso de Mano 3 Discos

$12.50

Queso Guayaanes 2 Lb

$16.50

Queso Guayanes 4 Lb

$32.00

Queso Mini Mano 5 ruedas

$9.50

Tequenos Pre-fritos (50)

$30.00

Tequenos Pre-fritos (100)

$56.00

Tequenos Pre-fritos (25)

$15.00

Tequenos Pre-fritos (12)

$8.50

Nucita Caja

$7.50

Quipitos Caja

$12.45

Paquete Chocorramo

$7.02

