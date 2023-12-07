La Corona Mexican Restaurant 83 Farmington Road
Dinner
Nachos
- Nachos Corona$12.50
Piled with strips of flame-broiled steak, covered with melted cheese, and garnished with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, and sour cream
- Nachos Supreme$11.50
Fresh fried tortilla chips layered with your choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. With beans, cheese, and finished with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, guacamole, and sour cream
Ensaladas
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Charbroiled chicken strips over romaine lettuce. Served with our special Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
- Cozumel Salad$15.95
Grilled shrimp layered over a mix of romaine and spinach with tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Garnished with avocado, mango, and crisp tortilla strips. Dressed with mango citrus vinaigrette
- Fajita Salad$12.50
Your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp cooked fajita style with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served over lettuce in a crisp taco shell. Offered with sour cream and guacamole
- Shrimp Caesar$15.50
Grilled shrimp over romaine lettuce with tomatoes. Served with our special Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
- Taco Salad$12.50
A large taco shell filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or pork, topped with fresh lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. A classic taco salad!
- Vallarta Salad$14.95
This delicious salad features a fish fillet served on top of romaine and spinach with tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Served with avocado, mango, and crisp tortilla strips. Accompanied with mango citrus vinaigrette on the side
Sopas
- Sopa De Albondigas$6.95
Savory meatballs of seasoned pork and beef simmered in a light broth with garden vegetables. Served hot with diced onions, cilantro, and tortillas
- Tortilla Chicken Soup$6.95
Filled strips of grilled chicken topped with tortilla strips, avocado, and jack cheese
- Charro Soup$8.95
Charro beans with marinated steak, queso fresco, and avocado
Aperitivos
- Camarones De Ajo$14.45
Shrimp and fresh mushrooms sautéed in butter with garlic and spices
- Camarones a La Diabla$14.45
A spicy dish of shrimp, mushrooms, garlic, and spices sautéed in a red sauce
- Taquito Bites$10.25
Small crisp corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, queso fresco (fresh cheese), and red sauce
- Corona Wings$10.25
Fresh chicken wings fried and served with buffalo sauce on the side
- Crispy Chile Relleno$4.95
A mild chile stuffed with cheese, fried, and topped with green chili
Los Dips
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Pollo Asado$12.95
Grilled chicken and jack cheese fill this delicious quesadilla
- Quesadilla Camarones$14.95
Shrimp sautéed in butter with garlic and a red sauce, and jack cheese
- Andale Quesadilla$11.95
You choose the filling - seasoned ground beef, spinach, shredded beef, or shredded chicken and we'll add jack cheese and tomatoes
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.95
Steak or chicken grilled fajita style with onions and bell peppers, and jack cheese
Combo Dinners
Fajitas
Tacos
- Fish Tacos$15.25
Grilled cod fish fills three soft flour tortillas. Served with shredded cabbage, cilantro, and onions in a white sauce
- Fajita Tacos$14.50
3 soft flour tortillas with your choice of chicken breast or steak. Served with bell peppers and onion. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese
- Crunchy Tacos$13.25
Three tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream. Your choice of chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef
- Tacos Al Carbon$15.25
Strips of skirt steak cooked with pico de gallo folded into corn tortillas served with salsa Mexicano, cilantro, and cheese
Enchiladas
- Trio Enchiladas$15.95
A hearty platter of a shredded chicken enchilada with mole sauce, shredded beef enchilada with red sauce, and a cheese enchilada with verde sauce. Garnished with sour cream. *Please note: mole sauce contains peanuts
- Enchiladas Del Mar$15.95
The ultimate seafood enchilada -two tortillas filled with a sea catch of shrimp, crab, scallops, and fish cooked with vegetables. Garnished with sour cream and avocado slices
- Enchiladas Mole$13.95
2 corn tortillas stuffed with strips of chicken breast simmered in our authentic Mexican mole sauce. Please note: mole sauce contains peanuts
- Enchiladas Chipotle$13.95
2 enchiladas filled with seasoned ground beef. Topped with chipotle sauce
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.95
2 enchiladas filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef finished with fresh green tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream
Chimichangas
- Pacifico Chimichanga$15.50
A medley of seafood: shrimp, crab, scallops, and fish cooked with vegetables fills this flavorful chimichanga. Smothered with fresh green tomatillo sauce and topped with cheese. Garnished with slices of avocado and sour cream
- Tapatia Chimichanga$13.95
Filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or pork. Layered with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chapala Chimichanga$13.95
A savory chimi with your choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or pork. Served with onions and cilantro. Topped with green chile sauce and sour cream
- Laredo Chimichanga$13.95
Stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or pork. Topped with chile con queso sauce and sour cream
- Fajita Chimichanga$13.95
Fajita-style chicken breast or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla with jack cheese. Surrounded with grilled onions and peppers, guacamole, and sour cream
Burritos
- Asada Burrito$15.95
Grilled steak or chicken rolled into a flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with whole black beans and rice
- Arre Burrito$13.95
You pick the filling -ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork, or chile Colorado. Rolled into a flour tortilla with rice and beans inside. Topped with enchilada sauce. Served with tomatoes, onions, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole
- Fajita Burrito$14.25
Steak, chicken, or shrimp sautéed fajita style with onions and bell peppers, rolled with cheese into a flour tortilla. Offered with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Loco$15.25
Choose steak or chicken and we will add rice, black beans, and cheese. Topped with green chile sauce and served with guacamole
- Parrilla Burrito$14.25
Featuring grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, black beans, rice, and bell peppers. Drizzled with chile verde sauce and topped with queso fresco (fresh cheese). Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Oceano Burrito$15.95
Fresh green tomatillo sauce dresses this seafood burrito filled with shrimp, crab, scallops, and fish. Garnished with sour cream and sliced avocado
Pork
- Pork Carnitas$15.50
This popular dish is made with pork slow-cooked with fresh garlic until fork tender. Topped with red onion rings and served with guacamole and a side dish of mild red sauce
- Puerco Asado$15.50
Marinated pork loin steak grilled and topped with slices of fried potato. Served with guacamole
- Chile Verde$15.50
Chunks of tender pork loin, green bell peppers, and onions in a mild green tomatillo sauce. Accented with fresh cilantro
Steaks
- Carne Asada$18.95
A skirt steak hot from the flames garnished with green onions. Served with guacamole, rice, and beans
- Steak Charro$17.50
Skillet steak topped with sautéed tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and cilantro. Served with charro beans, rice, and guacamole
- Steak Huasteco$23.95
A great dinner of a top sirloin steak flame broiled and smothered with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes, crowned with garlic shrimp. Served with rice and beans
- Steak Tampiqueña$22.95
A sizzling New York strip steak paired with a chicken enchilada, refried beans, and rice
- Chile Colorado$17.25
Chunks of top sirloin cooked in a savory red sauce of onions, tomatoes, mild peppers, and our special red sauce. Served with rice and beans
Mariscos
- Camarones Diablo$17.95
A spicy dish of shrimp, mushrooms, garlic, and spices sautéed in butter. Served with rice, avocado, and tomato
- Arroz Con Camarones$17.95
A toss of shrimp mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and garlic sautéed in butter. Served over rice with melted jack cheese and red sauce
- Camarones a La Mexicana$17.95
Shrimp sautéed in butter with fresh garlic, onions, and tomatoes, accented with fresh cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and warm flour tortillas
- Pescado Veracruz$21.00
A mild halibut fillet chargrilled and simmered in garlic and lime. Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Includes rice and beans
- Camarones a La Plancha$17.95
A classic dish of shrimp sautéed in butter with mushrooms, fresh garlic, and Mexican herbs and spices. Presented with vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice, and avocado slices
Pollo
- Chicken Flautas$14.50
Shredded chicken rolled into flour tortillas and deep-fried. Accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo a La Crema$15.95
Tender sliced chicken breast and mushrooms simmered in a rich cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Maria$15.95
A dish of sautéed chicken breast topped with a mix of garden vegetables, onions, mixed peppers, and mushrooms. Finished with melted Monterrey jack cheese and presented over rice
- Arroz Con Pollo$15.95
Chicken breast cooked with mushrooms, garlic, onions, and bell pepper in a red sauce. Served over rice topped with melted jack cheese. Served with tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado
- Pollo Asado$15.95
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with sautéed onions and mixed peppers in barbecue sauce, accompanied with sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo en Mole$15.95
The dish features the classic Mexican sauce - mole, made with blended onions, garlic, peanuts, and chocolate with a touch of red chile peppers over a sliced chicken. Sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Torta$10.50
On a toasted torta roll with jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo
- Corona Burger$11.50
Half-pound Angus beef topped with Cheddar or jack cheese and mayo. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, bacon, jalapeños, and mushrooms
- Fajita Melt$10.50
Steak or chicken with jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, lettuce and mayo
Vegetarian Dishes
- Veggie Burrito$12.95
A flour tortilla filled with rice, whole black beans, and vegetables. Smothered with fresh green tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco (fresh cheese); and topped with pico de gallo
- Spinach Enchiladas$12.95
Two soft corn tortillas filled with spinach and cheese covered with fresh green tomatillo sauce. Garnished with sour cream. Served with rice and whole black beans
- Veggie Enchilada$12.95
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed vegetables topped with green sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.95
Cheese quesadilla and garden vegetables served with sour cream and guacamole
- Veggie Fiesta$13.95
A platter filled with a spinach enchilada, chile relleno, cheese enchilada, and whole black beans