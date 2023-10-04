Skip to Main content
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
FOOD
DRINKS
Appetizers & Antipasto
Salads
Desserts
Pizze Rosse - Red
Pizze Bianche - White
Panzerotti/Calzone
Popular Items
Cala-Tella
$25.00
Calabrese Soppressata
$24.00
Marghenta
$23.00
FOOD
Appetizers & Antipasto
Beef Carpaccio
$16.00
Bruschetta
$13.00
Burrata Prosciutto & Crostini
$20.00
Carciofi Alla Romana
$18.00
Carciofi Alla Romans + Garlic
$20.00
Salumi & Formaggi
$24.00
Salads
House Salad
$15.00
Caesar Salad
$15.00
Arugula & Pomodoro
$15.00
Caprese
$15.00
Extra Dressing
$0.75
Desserts
Cannoli
$6.00
Half Nutella Pie
$9.00
Full Nutella Pie
$15.00
Death By Chocolate Cake
$10.00
Strawberry Gelato
$5.00
Pizze Rosse - Red
Marghenta
$23.00
Cala-Tella
$25.00
Piccante
$25.00
Prosciutto & Arugula
$25.00
Chili Burrata & Prosciutto
$27.00
Fig & Proscuitto w/Goat Cheese
$26.00
Classico Pepperoni
$24.00
Calabrese Soppressata
$24.00
Due Carne
$25.00
Portabella & Speck
$24.00
Capricciosa
$25.00
Pizze Bianche - White
Bianca
$23.00
Carciofi & Portabella w/White Truffle Oil
$24.00
Quattro Formaggi
$24.00
Speck & Arugula
$25.00
Le Verdure
$25.00
Truffle Burrata
$26.00
Inghilterra
$22.00
"The Kristina" Bianca with Spicy Soppressata ( Proceeds Donated to Melanoma Research Foundation )
$20.00
Panzerotti/Calzone
Panzerotti/Calzone
$17.00
DRINKS
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
$3.50
Aqua Panna Distilled Water
$4.00
Canned Drinks
$3.00
Aranciata
$3.00
Limonata
$3.00
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water
$4.00
Aranciata Rossa
$3.00
Club Soda
$2.50
Espresso
$3.00
Dbl Espresso
$5.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Americano
$5.00
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 649-1000
2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Open now
• Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
Order online
