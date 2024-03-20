La Esencia Restaurant 5769 State Highway 303
Appetizer
- Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla with cheese choice of chicken or pork chipotle mayo bean aioli homemade guacamole and sour cream.
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
- Nachos$14.80
Crispy fried tortilla chips or fries topped with black beans, melted cheese, Sour cream, homemade guacamole and Pico de gallo. Chicken or beef.
- Fries$14.80
French fries or crispy fried tortilla chips topped with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo, Chicken or beef.
- Shrimp cocktail$14.90
18oz. glass filled with prawns. cook in their on juice mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado and lime juice. served with crackers.
- Crab Cake$14.99
3 cakes with a chipotle sauce and arugula salad topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
- Cheese Curds$9.99
Served with homemade ranch.
- Chicken Wings$14.00
10 bone in or boneless wings tossed or naked. with choice of sauce (Buffalo, Garlic parmesan, Mango habanero, BBQ and sweet chili sauce.)
- tomato soup$12.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.99
Chopped hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. tossed with our house caesar dressing.
- Grow Salad$11.99
Baby lettuce tossed in our homemade rich raspberry vinaigrette, strawberries, glaze cashews and goat cheese.
- House Salad$11.99
Mixed greens with choice of dressing topped with grape tomatoes onions, avocado, calamata olives bell peppers and croutons
- Crab Louie Salad$15.99
Fresh Dungeness crab over mixed greens with a hard-boiled egg. tomatoes cucumbers, red onions and avocado.
Pastas
- Chicken Alfredo$18.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with parmesan. Served over fettuccine.
- Shrimp Scampi$22.99
Pan seared prawns with capellini noddles tossed with red onion, garlic, tomatoes and lemon zest in a white wine butter sauce.
- Clam Linguini$24.99
Manila clams tossed with linguine, arugula, chili and a bacon shallots relish cream sauce Served with garlic bred.
Entrees
- Carne Asada$24.99
- Pork Chop$16.99
2 6oz pork chops, roasted potatoes and seasoning veggies. Apple sauce.
- Blacken Tacos$18.99
Blackened cod fish, cabbage, chipotle mayo, Pico de Gallo, aioli sauce, cheese and fresh cilantro.
- Chile Relleno$18.99
Stuff chile relleno with mix served with rice, pico de gallo, avocado sauce
- Seafood Verde$25.95
Serve with homemade salsa, Salmon. Manila clams, Penn cove mifish, and prossels, calamari, fish, Shrimp, and side focaccia bread.
- Churrasco Chapin$32.99
meat marinated with special sauce, black beans, rice, chorizo, guacamole, Queso fresco, Chirmolito salsa, fry plantains,
- Grill Chicken$15.99
Grill Chicken breast. mash potato and seasonal vegetables.
- steak tacos$20.99
3 steak tacos with grill onion, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, avocado and grill jalapeno. comes with rice and beans.
- Salmon Sandwich$21.00
- NW Cioppino$25.99
Our cioppino plate is served with homemade cioppino manila clams. Penn mussels, codfish, calamari, and a piece of garlic focaccia
- Chimichurri Steak$35.99
Serves 8 oz ribeye steak, topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce, Bake baby potatoes and seasoning veggies
- Grill Salmon$24.50
Our grilled salmon comes with charbroiled salmon, mashed potatoes, and veggies
- Cauliflower Tacos$17.99
- Camarones a la diabla$20.99
Shrimps, Onions, Tomatoes and mushrooms on spicy garlic sauce. Served with rice and salad.
- fish&salmon chips$21.00
Burgers
- La Esencia Burger$16.99
6oz. beef patty poblano pepper, jack cheese pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with fries.
- Smoky Burger$17.99
6oz beef patty, smoke bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, grill onion, american cheese, fried egg and BBQ sauce. Served with fries
- Chipotle Burger$18.00
6oz beef patty, chipotle sauce, lettuce, bacon, cheese curds, chipotle mayo and avocado. Served with fries.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.99
6oz beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, grill onions, Mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Serve with fries.
- Bacon Bleu$17.99
6oz beef patty on a brioche bun with Cream blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, onion ring and bacon. Served with fries.
- Impossible Burger$17.50
Vegan burger with lettuce, tomatoes, Pickled cucumber, onions and jack cheese. Served with sweet potato fries.
- Chicken cheddar Club$17.50
Grilled chicken on a baguette with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
- Cheese Burger$14.99
6oz. beef patty with mayo, lettuce tomato onion and american cheese. Served with fries.
Fountain Drink
Bottle Soda
Milk & juice
- Milk$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- TY Fruit Punch$2.99
- TY Raspberry$2.99
- TY Apple$2.99
- TY Berry Blast$2.99
- peak tea sweet$3.00Out of stock
- peak tea green$3.00Out of stock
- peak tea raspberry$3.00Out of stock
- peace tea peachy$3.00Out of stock
- peeace tea mango$3.00Out of stock
- peace tea berry$3.00Out of stock
Breakfast
- Classic$15.99
Hash browns, two eggs any style, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
- Tradicional$12.99
Hash browns and two eggs any style
- Benedict$16.69
Served with open face English muffin topped with ham, 2 porch eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Come with hash browns or seasonal fruits.
- Special B. Sandwich$14.29
Served with ham and scrambled eggs with American cheese and Swis on grill bread. Comes with hash browns
- Biscuits & Gravy$15.29
Served with 2 biscuits topped with our homemade gravy sauce comes with hash browns
- Steak N' Eggs$24.99
Served with 2 eggs and hash browns. 6 oz steak
- Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Served in a flour tortilla with melted cheese and 3 scrambled eggs with sautéed onions and peppers with sausage. Comes with hash brown
- Veggie Omelette$16.79
Served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, spinach, and grape tomato with Swiss cheese and comes with hash browns
- Farmer's Omelette$16.99
Served with 3 fluffy eggs plus sautéed bell peppers, onions, ham, bacon, and sausage with melted Cheddar cheese, come with hash browns
- Country Fried Steak$18.69
Served with a classic country favorite topped with country gravy. Come with hash browns
- Pancake$14.99
Served with banana & strawberry and maple syrup
- Waffle$14.99
Served with banana & strawberry and maple syrup
- French Toast$14.99
Served with syrup
- Huevos Divorciados$16.99
- Huevos Rancheros$15.99
- Chilaquiles$15.99
- Chapin Breakfast$18.99
Breakfast Sides
- 2 Eggs Your Way$3.99
- 2 Strips Bacon$3.50
- 4 Strips Bacon$6.00
- 3 Sausage Link$6.25
3 pieces
- Classic Hash Browns$5.00
- Cup of Sausage Country$4.25
- Buttermilk Biscuit$2.25
1 piece
- Endlish Muffin$2.25
- Fresh Buttermilk Pancake$5.25
1 piece
- Fruit Cup$5.95
- Half Slice Avocado$2.25
- Side Toast$3.95
- Side Biscuits Gravy$5.00
- side Hashbrown$5.00
- side french toast$8.00