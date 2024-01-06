La Fiamma Italian Kitchen 6124 Franconia Rd
Pizza & Calzones
Medium Pizzas
- Medium Margherita$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce, basil, and EVOO
- Medium Luca$16.00
Homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, smoked ham, and basil
- Medium Mateo$15.00
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, caramelized mushrooms, and arugula
- Medium La Fiamma$18.00
Homemade tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and fresh mozzarella
- Medium Pollo E Panna$18.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed broccoli, Alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, and EVOO
- Medium Salamino$16.00
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Medium Bruschetta$16.00
Diced tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and Pecorino cheese
- Medium Quattro Formaggi$16.00
Mozzarella, Pecorino, Gorgonzola, and provolone cheese
- Medium Bianca$16.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic, olive oil, and basil
- Medium Cheese$15.00
Homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Carbonara$16.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, onions, black pepper and fresh basil
Large Pizzas
- Large Cheese Pizza$18.00
Homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large Margherita$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce, basil, and EVOO
- Large Luca$19.00
Homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, smoked ham, and basil
- Large Mateo$19.00
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, caramelized mushrooms, and arugula
- Large La Fiamma$22.00
Homemade tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and fresh mozzarella
- Large Pollo E Panna$22.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed broccoli, Alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, and EVOO
- Large Salamino$19.00
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Large Bruschetta$19.00
Diced tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and Pecorino cheese
- Large Quattro Formaggi$19.00
Mozzarella, Pecorino, Gorgonzola, and provolone cheese
- Large Bianca$19.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic, olive oil, and basil
- Large Carbonara$19.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, onions, black pepper and fresh basil
Calzones
- Calzone Chicken Cheesesteak$18.00
Thinly sliced chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Calzone Philly Cheesesteak$18.00
Thinly sliced steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Calzone Tradizionale$16.00
Homemade tomato sauce, ham, and mozzarella
- Calzone Napolitano$16.00
Calzone pizza with ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce, and black pepper
- Pizza Fritta$17.00
A deep-fried calzone with ricotta cheese, smoked ham, basil, and fresh mozzarella
Full Menu
Specials
- Clam Chowder Toscana$15.00
Rich and creamy chowder made with red potatoes, clams and Chef's special seasoning, topped with bacon bits and crostini.
- Pollo Campagnola$22.00
Lightly sautéed chicken breast with broccoli and spinach in a light basil marinara sauce. Over angel hair pasta, garnished with shaved parmesan.
- Tonno alla Siciliana (Cooked Rare)$30.00
Fresh flash pan-seared blackened ahi tuna steak, served over grilled vegetables and topped with sautéed calamari. Garnished with balsamic glaze.
- Penne Odessa
Penne pasta sautéed with garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh basil and goat cheese
- Vitello Oreganato$25.00
Pan-seared veal scallopini sautéed with mushrooms in our fresh oregano cream sauce. Plated over a bed of fettuccini pasta.
Antipasti
- Mozzarella Frita$10.00
Hand-breaded mozzarella, flash-fried, and served with classic marinara or lemon sauce
- Calamari$14.00
Seasoned, floured, and flash-fried. Served with classic marinara or lemon sauce
- Neapolitan Flatbread$13.00
Hand-kneaded pizza dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, roasted garlic, oregano, and fresh basil, baked in our wood-burning brick oven
- Arancini$12.00
Deep-fried, hand-coated with bread crumbs, béchamel sauce risotto balls filled with meat sauce, ricotta cheese, and fresh mozzarella
- Bruschetta$11.00
Three slices of toasted garlic bread topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, Parmesan, and EVOO
- Charcuterie Tavola$18.00
Meant to be shared. An assortment of cured meats, select cheeses paired with olives, pepperoncini, and artichoke hearts
- Cozze Al Vapore$16.00
Mussels cooked in white wine, herbs, and garlic or classic marinara sauce. Served with crostini
- Mozzarella Caprese$13.00
Fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella over a bed of arugula, drizzled with balsamic glaze, and garnished with roasted red peppers
- Pasta E Fagioli$8.00
A traditional hearty tomato and vegetable broth soup with beans, pasta, and vegetables
- Tortellini Zuppa$9.00
Rustic Italian chicken broth-based soup with spinach and cheese tortellini
- Sampler Italiano$17.00
Flash fried calamari, bruschetta and arancini, served with marinara sauce
- Caprese Flatbread$14.00
Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma, roasted grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze and fresh basil
Insalata
- Della Casa$8.00
Combination of arugula, kale and romaine greens, pickled red onions and grape tomatoes. Topped with croutons
- Insalata Alla Fiamma$20.00
Grilled veggie salad served with grilled steak and topped with Gorgonzola cheese
- Caesar$12.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with our own Caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved Pecorino cheese (contains raw eggs)
- Insalata Di Chef$17.00
Romaine lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, avocado, and grilled chicken topped with Gorgonzola. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Side House Salad$4.00
Combination of arugula, kale and romaine greens, pickled red onions and grape tomatoes. Topped with croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with our own Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shaved Pecorino cheese. (Contains raw eggs)
- Insalata Rossa$12.00
Cooked beets, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onions topped over a fresh arugula tossed in our Moscato vinaigrette dressing, topped with crumbled goat cheese and caramelized walnuts
- Insalata Estate$12.00
Kale salad with sliced strawberries, caramelized walnuts and red onions
- Insalata Fresca$12.00
Fresh greens, corn, dates, cranberries, goat cheese and croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Pollo e Vitello
- Parmigiana$19.00
Breaded and topped with classic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pasta
- Marsala$21.00
Pan-seared and finished in our marsala wine mushroom sauce. Served with a side of pasta
- Carciofi$19.00
Pean-seared and sautéed in a lemon wine sauce with capers and artichoke hearts. Served with a side of pasta
- Pollo Caprese$21.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and a balsamic reduction over roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
Fettuccine pasta served with our homemade Alfredo sauce
- Pesto Genovese$19.00
Angel hair pasta served with homemade pesto sauce
- Spaghetti Tradizionale$17.00
Traditional spaghetti pasta served with our traditional tomato sauce
- Manicotti$17.00
Pasta filled with ricotta cheese, topped with your choice of cream, tomato, or pink sauce
- Spaghetti Carbonara$18.00
Spaghetti pasta served in a rich cream sauce mixed with bacon and onions
- Lasagna Alla Fiamma$19.00
Fresh lasagna noodles layered with meat sauce and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella cheese
- Ziti Alla Paesana$19.00
Ziti pasta, ricotta cheese, and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
- Penne Al Salmone$24.00
Penne pasta sautéed with fresh salmon tidbits, asparagus, and sun-dried tomatoes in our béchamel cream sauce
- Tour of Italy$26.00
A combination plate of homemade meat lasagna, chicken Parmigiana, and fettuccine Alfredo
- Ravioli Di Formaggio$19.00
Cheese-filled ravioli served with our homemade tomato sauce
- Gnocchi Alla Vodka$19.00
Traditional Italian potato dumplings tossed in a creamy tomato vodka sauce
- Salsiccia E Pepe$22.00
Mild Italian sausages tossed with bell peppers, onions and potatoes with a light marinara sauce
- Ravioli Di Carne$22.00
Fresh made ravioli stuffed with braised beef, sautéed with mushrooms in a light Gorgonzola crema sauce, topped with walnut and drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Penne Odessa*$19.00
Penne pasta sautéed with garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes hearts, fresh basil and goat cheese
Pesce
- Gamberi Scampi$26.00
Shrimp sautéed in butter, lemon, and white wine. Served over linguini pasta or zucchini spaghetti
- Linguini Alla Vongole$24.00
Linguini pasta sautéed with clams, white wine, garlic, and fresh herbs in your choice of tomato or garlic sauce
- Salmone Pomodoro$26.00
Hand-cut salmon, baked and topped with a lemon sauce and diced tomatoes. Served over seasonal steamed vegetables
- Red Snapper Alla Piccata$27.00
Pan-seared red snapper fillet with capers in a white wine sauce over capellini tossed with fresh spinach, EVOO, and garlic
- Pasta Pescattore$33.00
Shrimp, clams, mussels, and scallops with your choice of garlic white wine or red sauce, cooked with our chef's special spices and herbs over linguini pasta
Grilled
- Braciola Di Maiale$26.00
Grilled, all natural, and antibiotic free Sakura Frenched pork chop
- Bistecca Alla Fiamma$37.00
16 oz hand-cut rib-eye steak, grilled to order. Paired with a side of homemade chimichurri sauce
- Bistecca Piccola$26.00
8-10 oz sliced petite tender steak, grilled to order in a veal reduction demi-glaze
- Pollo Grigliato$20.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast
Kids Menu
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$10.00
Fettuccine pasta served with our homemade Alfredo sauce
- Kids Baked Ziti$10.00
With meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Kids Butterfly Pizza$10.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Kids Heart Pizza$10.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
- Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
Served with fries
- Kids Spaghetti$10.00
With our homemade tomato sauce
Additional Sides
- 1 Piece Dinner Rolls$0.50
Fresh, homemade dinner rolls
- 2 Pieces Dinner Rolls$1.00
Fresh, homemade dinner rolls
- 2 Pieces Side Sausage$6.00
2 mild Italian sausages
- 3 Pieces Side Meatballs$8.00
3 homemade meatballs
- Fresh Vegetables$5.00
Fresh steamed vegetables
- Fries$5.00
Real potato French fries
- Garlic Bread$5.00
Baked garlic bread
- Large Pizza Dough$7.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Homemade mashed potatoes
- Medium Pizza Dough$5.00
- Roasted Potatoes$5.00
- Sautéed Spinach$4.00
- Side Spaghetti$5.00
Side spaghetti with tomato sauce
- Cheese Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese, Served with a side of Marinara sauce.
Dessert Menu
- Tiramisu$7.50
Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
- NY Cheesecake$7.00
New York style cheesecake flavored with a hint of bourbon vanilla on a graham cracker crust base
- Cannoli$6.00
A pastry shell filled with a sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips
- Profiteroles Cup$6.50
A layer of vanilla cream topped with cream puffs covered in chocolate
- Cremoso Al Cioccolato$8.00
Chocolate mousse on a sponge cake base with a heart of creamy chocolate from Santo Domingo topped with chocolate flakes
- Pistachio Gelato$7.00
Homemade pistachio gelato
- Apple Strudel$8.00
Classic Austrian apple strudel: blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples. Served with vanilla ice cream
- Exotic Bomba$7.50
- Limoncello Raspberry Cake$7.50
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Soda Water$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Regular Coffee$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Pellegrino$4.50
- Acqua Panna$4.50
- Cranberry$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Water
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Cafe Latte$6.00
- Cafe Macchiato$6.00