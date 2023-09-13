ANTIPASTI

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Artichokes, roasted garlic and five cheeses (parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone and feta) baked in a cast iron skillet and served with crostini.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.50

A perennial favorite of NYC pizzerias. Pizza dough, brushed with butter, olive oil, garlic and herbs. Tied in a knot with a sprinkle of parm, romano and mozz. 3 knots. Served with chunky marinara and ranch.

Meatball Pot

Meatball Pot

$13.50

Three house-made pork, beef and chicken meatballs in a fresh red sauce with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with focaccia toast.

Market Veggies

Market Veggies

$12.00

Fresh veggies with a simple preparation. Call us for today’s goodness.

SOUPS & SALADS

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$6.00

Creamy tomato soup with fennel and serrano finished with basil pesto and a balsamic reduction. Mmm... better than Campbell’s.

Tomato Soup Bowl

Tomato Soup Bowl

$7.75

Creamy tomato soup with fennel and serrano finished with basil pesto and a balsamic reduction. Mmm... better than Campbell’s.

Soup ???? Cup

$6.00

We usually have another selection for your enjoyment. Sometimes.

Soup ???? Bowl

$7.75

We usually have another selection for your enjoyment. Sometimes.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.50

A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.

Green Salad Large

Green Salad Large

$8.50

A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan.

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$9.50

Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan.

Fiamma Chop

Fiamma Chop

$14.00

Classic Chop. Crisp iceberg lettuce (yes, iceberg! It wouldn’t be a chop salad without), grilled chicken, salami, four cheeses (gorgonzola, mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar), tomatoes, garbanzo beans, black olives and pumpkin seeds with white balsamic vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.

Sesame Chicken Salad

Sesame Chicken Salad

$13.25

Romaine and shredded Napa Cabbage tumbled with our sesame mustard dressing, topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, carrots, toasted almonds and black sesame seeds.

Green Salad Shareable

Green Salad Shareable

$22.00

A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch. Serves 4-5.

Caesar Salad Shareable

Caesar Salad Shareable

$24.00

Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan. Serves 4-5.

Fiamma Chop Shareable

Fiamma Chop Shareable

$27.00

Classic Chop. Crisp iceberg lettuce (yes, iceberg! It wouldn’t be a chop salad without), grilled chicken, salami, four cheeses (gorgonzola, mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar), tomatoes, garbanzo beans, black olives and pumpkin seeds with white balsamic vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch. Serves 4-5.

Rainy Day Special

Rainy Day Special

$10.25

1/2 a grilled cheese sandwich made with Tillamook cheddar on our rosemary focaccia and a cup of our tomato soup.

Extra Dressing $

Extra Dressing $

Ranch Dip

Ranch Dip

$0.50

LUNCH SPECIAL

8" Pizza + Green Salad

Greek Havoc Small

Greek Havoc Small

$14.95

The vegetarian version of the GRECIAN FORMULA. Starts with our herbed white sauce and topped with fresh spinach, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, grilled artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella.

The Pizza Royale Small

The Pizza Royale Small

$14.95

Our Margherita Pizza 2.0 - Charred grape tomatoes, tangy red sauce, fresh mozzarella and burrata cheeses and torn basil. Finished with grana and a crack of black pepper. Created in 1889 for Queen Margherita of Italy. The red, white, and green of the Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella are the colors of the Italian flag.

Charred Tomato White Pie Small

Charred Tomato White Pie Small

$14.95

Herbed white sauce, white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted garlic, chives, more garlic, fresh shaved Romano cheese.

Veggie Fiona Small

Veggie Fiona Small

$14.95

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Black Truffle Pizza Small

Black Truffle Pizza Small

$14.95

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Major Grigio Small

Major Grigio Small

$14.95

Spicy curry roasted veggies* and fresh spinach + the sweet and tangy flavors of our Major Grey style mango chutney. Topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses, and finished with fresh cilantro and sriracha sauce.

Finn Small

Finn Small

$14.95

Pesto sauce, shrimp, grilled artichoke hearts, mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese. Garnished with parsley.

Wild Smoked Salmon Small

Wild Smoked Salmon Small

$14.95

Ken’s Grandpa’s secret recipe for smoked salmon, smoked lightly over hickory. With roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and chèvre cheese, finished with a cilantro-almond-caper pesto.

Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Small

Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Small

$14.95

Rosemary roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, our house-made fennel Italian sausage with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Small

Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Small

$14.95

Rosemary roasted red potatoes and caramelized onions with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory Small

Sweet + Savory Small

$14.95

Prosciutto, caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Sweet + Savory VEG Small

Sweet + Savory VEG Small

$14.95

Caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Grecian Formula Small

Grecian Formula Small

$14.95

Herbed white sauce with fresh spinach, red peppers, grape tomatoes, marinated & grilled flank steak, Kalamata olives, and feta + mozzarella.

Fiona Small

Fiona Small

$14.95

Mo-made lamb sausage, a roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Pepperoni Small

Pepperoni Small

$14.95

Yes... we have pepperoni, and oh what good pepperoni it is.

BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Small

BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Small

$14.95

Savory chicken sausage, pepperoni, crispy onions, bbq sauce, chevre cheese, three cheese blend and chives.

PPJ Pizza Small

PPJ Pizza Small

$14.95

Crispy, curly, smokey, spicy, lip smackin’ good PEPPERONI with PINEAPPLE and house pickled JALAPENO peppers.

Burrata + Hot Honey Small

Burrata + Hot Honey Small

$14.95

Our classic pepperoni pizza finished with torn burrata cheese, fresh basil and a healthy drizzle of hot honey.

The Sofia Small

The Sofia Small

$14.95

One of our favorites! Tomato sauce, prosciutto, rosemary, red onion, mozzarella + freshly cracked black pepper.

Meatball Pizza Small

Meatball Pizza Small

$14.95

Sliced Meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese and our three cheese blend. Topped with Castelvetrano olives, crispy onions, olive conserva, basil and chive oil.

Meat Lovers' Small

Meat Lovers' Small

$14.95

A sodium rich, meat lovers’ delight. Thinly sliced prosciutto, pepperoni, sopressata salami + our house-made fennel Italian sausage.

Ham and Pineapple Pizza Small

Ham and Pineapple Pizza Small

$14.95

Tomato sauce, smoked ham, sliced pineapple and mozzarella.

Spicy Italian Small

Spicy Italian Small

$14.95

Hot Capicola, House made Italian fennel sausage, and sopressata salami with red sauce and our three cheese blend. Finished with oregano, Grana cheese, and locally produced

Brooklyn Bridge Small

Brooklyn Bridge Small

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, onions, tomato sauce and our three cheese blend.

Pizza Diablo Small

Pizza Diablo Small

$14.95

Some like it hot. Spicy tomato sauce, house-made fennel Italian sausage, hot pickled cherry peppers and mozzarella.

The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Small

The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Small

$14.95

Sometimes a plain cheese pizza is just what you want when what you want is a cheese pizza.

Featured Pizza Small

Featured Pizza Small

$14.95

Hatch Chili + Linguica Sausage Pizza - Pickled Hatch chilies with Portuguese Linguica sausage and red sauce. Topped with mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, and creamy stracciatella cheeses. Finished with a dash of hot sauce.

PIZZA

Medium

Greek Havoc Medium

Greek Havoc Medium

$23.50

The vegetarian version of the GRECIAN FORMULA. Starts with our herbed white sauce and topped with fresh spinach, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, grilled artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella.

The Pizza Royale Medium

The Pizza Royale Medium

$22.50

Our Margherita Pizza 2.0 - Charred grape tomatoes, tangy red sauce, fresh mozzarella and burrata cheeses and torn basil. Finished with grana and a crack of black pepper. Created in 1889 for Queen Margherita of Italy. The red, white, and green of the Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella are the colors of the Italian flag.

Charred Tomato White Pie Medium

Charred Tomato White Pie Medium

$21.50

Herbed white sauce, white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted garlic, chives, more garlic, fresh shaved Romano cheese.

Veggie Fiona Medium

Veggie Fiona Medium

$22.75

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Black Truffle Pizza Medium

Black Truffle Pizza Medium

$23.50

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Major Grigio Medium

Major Grigio Medium

$22.75

Spicy curry roasted veggies* and fresh spinach + the sweet and tangy flavors of our Major Grey style mango chutney. Topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses, and finished with fresh cilantro and sriracha sauce.

Finn Medium

Finn Medium

$23.50

Pesto sauce, shrimp, grilled artichoke hearts, mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese. Garnished with parsley.

Wild Smoked Salmon Medium

Wild Smoked Salmon Medium

$23.50

Ken’s Grandpa’s secret recipe for smoked salmon, smoked lightly over hickory. With roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and chèvre cheese, finished with a cilantro-almond-caper pesto.

Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Medium

Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Medium

$21.50

Rosemary roasted red potatoes and caramelized onions with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory VEG Medium

Sweet + Savory VEG Medium

$20.50

Caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Medium

Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Medium

$22.75

Rosemary roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, our house-made fennel Italian sausage with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory Medium

Sweet + Savory Medium

$22.75

Prosciutto, caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Grecian Formula Medium

Grecian Formula Medium

$23.50

Herbed white sauce with fresh spinach, red peppers, grape tomatoes, marinated & grilled flank steak, Kalamata olives, and feta + mozzarella.

Fiona Medium

Fiona Medium

$23.50

Mo-made lamb sausage, a roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Pepperoni Medium

Pepperoni Medium

$20.00

Yes... we have pepperoni, and oh what good pepperoni it is.

BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Medium

BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Medium

$23.50

Savory chicken sausage, pepperoni, crispy onions, bbq sauce, chevre cheese, three cheese blend and chives.

PPJ Pizza Medium

PPJ Pizza Medium

$22.50

Crispy, curly, smokey, spicy, lip smackin’ good PEPPERONI with PINEAPPLE and house pickled JALAPENO peppers.

Burrata + Hot Honey Medium

Burrata + Hot Honey Medium

$23.50

Our classic pepperoni pizza finished with torn burrata cheese, fresh basil and a healthy drizzle of hot honey.

The Sofia Medium

The Sofia Medium

$22.00

One of our favorites! Tomato sauce, prosciutto, rosemary, red onion, mozzarella + freshly cracked black pepper.

Meatball Pizza Medium

Meatball Pizza Medium

$23.50

Sliced Meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese and our three cheese blend. Topped with Castelvetrano olives, crispy onions, olive conserva, basil and chive oil.

Meat Lovers' Medium

Meat Lovers' Medium

$23.50

A sodium rich, meat lovers’ delight. Thinly sliced prosciutto, pepperoni, sopressata salami + our house-made fennel Italian sausage.

Ham and Pineapple Pizza Medium

Ham and Pineapple Pizza Medium

$21.25

Tomato sauce, smoked ham, sliced pineapple and mozzarella.

Spicy Italian Medium

Spicy Italian Medium

$23.50

Hot Capicola, House made Italian fennel sausage, and sopressata salami with red sauce and our three cheese blend. Finished with oregano, Grana cheese, and locally produced

Brooklyn Bridge Medium

Brooklyn Bridge Medium

$22.75

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, onions, tomato sauce and our three cheese blend.

Pizza Diablo Medium

Pizza Diablo Medium

$21.25

Some like it hot. Spicy tomato sauce, house-made fennel Italian sausage, hot pickled cherry peppers and mozzarella.

Featured Pizza Medium

Featured Pizza Medium

$22.75

Hatch Chili + Linguica Sausage Pizza - Pickled Hatch chilies with Portuguese Linguica sausage and red sauce. Topped with mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, and creamy stracciatella cheeses. Finished with a dash of hot sauce.

The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Medium

The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Medium

$18.00

Sometimes a plain cheese pizza is just what you want when what you want is a cheese pizza.

BYO Medium

BYO Medium

$18.00

Want to build your own? We fancy ourselves pizza perfectionists… and you can be too. BYO is perfect for folks who just can’t find what they're craving on our menu of over 25 beautiful pizzas or you have more than a couple of modifications to one of our recipes. Your BYO pizza starts with our award winning crust, choice of sauce and not-so-secret cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar cheeses). We recommend adding no more than 3-4 toppings. Remember, if a little is good, more is not better. Just sayin’.

50/50 Pizza Medium

50/50 Pizza Medium

Large

Greek Havoc Large

Greek Havoc Large

$36.25

The vegetarian version of the GRECIAN FORMULA. Starts with our herbed white sauce and topped with fresh spinach, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, grilled artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella.

The Pizza Royale Large

The Pizza Royale Large

$34.75

Our Margherita Pizza 2.0 - Charred grape tomatoes, tangy red sauce, fresh mozzarella and burrata cheeses and torn basil. Finished with grana and a crack of black pepper. Created in 1889 for Queen Margherita of Italy. The red, white, and green of the Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella are the colors of the Italian flag.

Charred Tomato White Pie Large

Charred Tomato White Pie Large

$33.25

Herbed white sauce, white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted garlic, chives, more garlic, fresh shaved Romano cheese.

Veggie Fiona Large

Veggie Fiona Large

$35.25

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Black Truffle Pizza Large

Black Truffle Pizza Large

$36.25

A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Major Grigio Large

Major Grigio Large

$35.25

Spicy curry roasted veggies* and fresh spinach + the sweet and tangy flavors of our Major Grey style mango chutney. Topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses, and finished with fresh cilantro and sriracha sauce.

Finn Large

Finn Large

$36.25

Pesto sauce, shrimp, grilled artichoke hearts, mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese. Garnished with parsley.

Wild Smoked Salmon Large

Wild Smoked Salmon Large

$36.25

Ken’s Grandpa’s secret recipe for smoked salmon, smoked lightly over hickory. With roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and chèvre cheese, finished with a cilantro-almond-caper pesto.

Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Large

Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Large

$33.25

Rosemary roasted red potatoes and caramelized onions with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory VEG Large

Sweet + Savory VEG Large

$32.00

Caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Large

Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Large

$35.25

Rosemary roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, our house-made fennel Italian sausage with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.

Sweet + Savory Large

Sweet + Savory Large

$35.25

Prosciutto, caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.

Grecian Formula Large

Grecian Formula Large

$36.25

Herbed white sauce with fresh spinach, red peppers, grape tomatoes, marinated & grilled flank steak, Kalamata olives, and feta + mozzarella.

Fiona Large

Fiona Large

$36.25

Mo-made lamb sausage, a roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.

Pepperoni Large

Pepperoni Large

$31.00

Yes... we have pepperoni, and oh what good pepperoni it is.

BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Large

BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Large

$36.25

Savory chicken sausage, pepperoni, crispy onions, bbq sauce, chevre cheese, three cheese blend and chives.

PPJ Pizza Large

PPJ Pizza Large

$35.00

Crispy, curly, smokey, spicy, lip smackin’ good PEPPERONI with PINEAPPLE and house pickled JALAPENO peppers.

Burrata + Hot Honey Large

Burrata + Hot Honey Large

$36.25

Our classic pepperoni pizza finished with torn burrata cheese, fresh basil and a healthy drizzle of hot honey.

The Sofia Large

The Sofia Large

$34.00

One of our favorites! Tomato sauce, prosciutto, rosemary, red onion, mozzarella + freshly cracked black pepper.

Meatball Pizza Large

Meatball Pizza Large

$36.25

Sliced Meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese and our three cheese blend. Topped with Castelvetrano olives, crispy onions, olive conserva, basil and chive oil.

Meat Lovers' Large

Meat Lovers' Large

$36.25

A sodium rich, meat lovers’ delight. Thinly sliced prosciutto, pepperoni, sopressata salami + our house-made fennel Italian sausage.

Ham and Pineapple Pizza Large

Ham and Pineapple Pizza Large

$33.00

Tomato sauce, smoked ham, sliced pineapple and mozzarella.

Spicy Italian Large

Spicy Italian Large

$36.25

Hot Capicola, House made Italian fennel sausage, and sopressata salami with red sauce and our three cheese blend. Finished with oregano, Grana cheese, and locally produced

Brooklyn Bridge Large

Brooklyn Bridge Large

$35.25

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, onions, tomato sauce and our three cheese blend.

Pizza Diablo Large

Pizza Diablo Large

$33.00

Some like it hot. Spicy tomato sauce, house-made fennel Italian sausage, hot pickled cherry peppers and mozzarella.

Featured Pizza Large

Featured Pizza Large

$35.25

Hatch Chili + Linguica Sausage Pizza - Pickled Hatch chilies with Portuguese Linguica sausage and red sauce. Topped with mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, and creamy stracciatella cheeses. Finished with a dash of hot sauce.

The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Large

The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Large

$28.00

Sometimes a plain cheese pizza is just what you want when what you want is a cheese pizza.

BYO Large

BYO Large

$28.00

Want to build your own? We fancy ourselves pizza perfectionists… and you can be too. BYO is perfect for folks who just can’t find what they're craving on our menu of over 25 beautiful pizzas or you have more than a couple of modifications to one of our recipes. Your BYO pizza starts with our award winning crust, choice of sauce and not-so-secret cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar cheeses). We recommend adding no more than 3-4 toppings. Remember, if a little is good, more is not better. Just sayin’.

50/50 Pizza Large

50/50 Pizza Large

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.95
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95
Kids Ham + Pineapple Pizza

Kids Ham + Pineapple Pizza

$6.95
Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95
Kids Noodles + Butter

Kids Noodles + Butter

$5.50
Kids Spaghetti + Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti + Meatballs

$7.50
Just A Plain Meatball

Just A Plain Meatball

$3.00
Sliver of Cheesecake

Sliver of Cheesecake

$3.95

NOODLES

Bucatini + Meatballs

Bucatini + Meatballs

$18.25

Our homemade meatballs in summery tomato sauce over bucatini pasta. Finished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses and served with garlic toast.

Raclette Mac n Cheese

Raclette Mac n Cheese

$11.00

Penne pasta baked with a bechemel sauce, Raclette Swiss cheese and breadbrumbs in a red hot skillet.

Raclette Mac n Cheese Large

Raclette Mac n Cheese Large

$15.50

Penne pasta baked with a bechemel sauce, Raclette Swiss cheese and breadbrumbs in a red hot skillet.

Pasta Verde

Pasta Verde

$18.00

Simple green pasta. Bucatini noodles tossed with fresh asparagus and basil pesto. Topped with burrata cheese and fresh basil.

ON THE SIDE

Toasted Foccacia

Toasted Foccacia

$3.50
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$4.95
Garlic Toast w Marinara

Garlic Toast w Marinara

$5.95
Fresh Pita

Fresh Pita

$4.50
Ranch Dip

Ranch Dip

$0.50

DESSERTS

OH-SO Ginger Ice Cream Sam'ich

OH-SO Ginger Ice Cream Sam'ich

$12.50

Chewy homemade ginger, ginger, ginger cookies, vanilla ice cream, and covered with our own warm caramel sauce.

Wood-Fire S'More

Wood-Fire S'More

$11.50

Graham cracker crust filled to the brim with warm gooey chocolate and caramel topped with marshmallows then toasted in our oven.

Gluten Free Basque Cheesecake Regular

Gluten Free Basque Cheesecake Regular

$8.25

Custard cheesecake baked basque style topped with seasonal fruit, and whipped cream.

Gluten Free Basque Cheesecake Large

Gluten Free Basque Cheesecake Large

$11.50

Custard cheesecake baked basque style topped with seasonal fruit, and whipped cream.

Giant Brownie Sundae

Giant Brownie Sundae

$12.50

Cast iron skillet baked dark chocolate brownie served warm with vanilla bean ice cream, crumbled English toffee, fudge sauce, and a hazelnut tuile cookie.

BEVERAGE

N/A Beverages

Soda Pop

Soda Pop

$4.25
A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda

A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda

$5.00

Freshly Squeezed sanguinello oranges from the coasts of Sicily.

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$5.00

1/2 liter of the good stuff.

Rosemary Lemonade Small

Rosemary Lemonade Small

$2.75

Our house-made lemonade infused with fresh rosemary. A recipe we stole from Cafe' Flora in Seattle, and (although they deny it) turns out the stole it from The Herb Farm in Issaquah.

Rosemary Lemonade Large

Rosemary Lemonade Large

$4.50
Seasonal Lemonade Large

Seasonal Lemonade Large

$6.50

Shirley Temple

$4.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25

Fragrant and complex. Premium black teas, tropical fruit flavors and a dash of citrus make this iced tea one to rave about.

Fiamma Tonic

Fiamma Tonic

$5.00

Our house-made tonic is made with Peruvian red cinchona bark, lemon, lime, bitter orange peel, lemongrass, cardamom, and other spices.

House-Made Ginger Beer

House-Made Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Beer, as opposed to Ginger Ale, uses a much higher content of ginger; giving it more kick. Our recipe uses over 1 pound of fresh ginger per gallon. Lemon peel, fresh lemon juice, Kafir lime leaves, fresh thyme and cane sugar round out the flavor.

Arnie Palm

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.75

Club Soda

Kids Drinks

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50