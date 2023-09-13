BYO Large

$28.00

Want to build your own? We fancy ourselves pizza perfectionists… and you can be too. BYO is perfect for folks who just can’t find what they're craving on our menu of over 25 beautiful pizzas or you have more than a couple of modifications to one of our recipes. Your BYO pizza starts with our award winning crust, choice of sauce and not-so-secret cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar cheeses). We recommend adding no more than 3-4 toppings. Remember, if a little is good, more is not better. Just sayin’.