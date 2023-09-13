La Fiamma - Wood Fire Pizza 200 E Chestnut St
ANTIPASTI
Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, roasted garlic and five cheeses (parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone and feta) baked in a cast iron skillet and served with crostini.
Garlic Knots
A perennial favorite of NYC pizzerias. Pizza dough, brushed with butter, olive oil, garlic and herbs. Tied in a knot with a sprinkle of parm, romano and mozz. 3 knots. Served with chunky marinara and ranch.
Meatball Pot
Three house-made pork, beef and chicken meatballs in a fresh red sauce with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with focaccia toast.
Market Veggies
Fresh veggies with a simple preparation. Call us for today’s goodness.
SOUPS & SALADS
Tomato Soup Cup
Creamy tomato soup with fennel and serrano finished with basil pesto and a balsamic reduction. Mmm... better than Campbell’s.
Tomato Soup Bowl
Creamy tomato soup with fennel and serrano finished with basil pesto and a balsamic reduction. Mmm... better than Campbell’s.
Soup ???? Cup
We usually have another selection for your enjoyment. Sometimes.
Soup ???? Bowl
We usually have another selection for your enjoyment. Sometimes.
Green Salad
A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.
Green Salad Large
A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.
Caesar Salad
Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan.
Caesar Salad Large
Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan.
Fiamma Chop
Classic Chop. Crisp iceberg lettuce (yes, iceberg! It wouldn’t be a chop salad without), grilled chicken, salami, four cheeses (gorgonzola, mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar), tomatoes, garbanzo beans, black olives and pumpkin seeds with white balsamic vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch.
Sesame Chicken Salad
Romaine and shredded Napa Cabbage tumbled with our sesame mustard dressing, topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, carrots, toasted almonds and black sesame seeds.
Green Salad Shareable
A dizzying assortment of exotic mixed greens tumbled with our smoked sun dried tomato vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch. Serves 4-5.
Caesar Salad Shareable
Crisp lettuce and shredded Napa Cabbage with our traditional lemon garlic Caesar dressing, brioche croutons and shaved parmesan. Serves 4-5.
Fiamma Chop Shareable
Classic Chop. Crisp iceberg lettuce (yes, iceberg! It wouldn’t be a chop salad without), grilled chicken, salami, four cheeses (gorgonzola, mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar), tomatoes, garbanzo beans, black olives and pumpkin seeds with white balsamic vinaigrette or our Sudden Valley ranch. Serves 4-5.
Rainy Day Special
1/2 a grilled cheese sandwich made with Tillamook cheddar on our rosemary focaccia and a cup of our tomato soup.
Extra Dressing $
Ranch Dip
LUNCH SPECIAL
8" Pizza + Green Salad
PIZZA
Medium
Greek Havoc Medium
The vegetarian version of the GRECIAN FORMULA. Starts with our herbed white sauce and topped with fresh spinach, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, grilled artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella.
The Pizza Royale Medium
Our Margherita Pizza 2.0 - Charred grape tomatoes, tangy red sauce, fresh mozzarella and burrata cheeses and torn basil. Finished with grana and a crack of black pepper. Created in 1889 for Queen Margherita of Italy. The red, white, and green of the Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella are the colors of the Italian flag.
Charred Tomato White Pie Medium
Herbed white sauce, white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted garlic, chives, more garlic, fresh shaved Romano cheese.
Veggie Fiona Medium
A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.
Black Truffle Pizza Medium
A roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, topped with Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, shitake and white mushrooms, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.
Major Grigio Medium
Spicy curry roasted veggies* and fresh spinach + the sweet and tangy flavors of our Major Grey style mango chutney. Topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses, and finished with fresh cilantro and sriracha sauce.
Finn Medium
Pesto sauce, shrimp, grilled artichoke hearts, mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese. Garnished with parsley.
Wild Smoked Salmon Medium
Ken’s Grandpa’s secret recipe for smoked salmon, smoked lightly over hickory. With roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and chèvre cheese, finished with a cilantro-almond-caper pesto.
Potato + Gorgonzola Pizza VEG Medium
Rosemary roasted red potatoes and caramelized onions with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.
Sweet + Savory VEG Medium
Caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.
Potato, Gorgonzola + Fennel Sausage Medium
Rosemary roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, our house-made fennel Italian sausage with gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction.
Sweet + Savory Medium
Prosciutto, caramelized onions, + mozzarella, out of the oven topped with a fresh arugula salad tossed with a fig balsamic vinaigrette.
Grecian Formula Medium
Herbed white sauce with fresh spinach, red peppers, grape tomatoes, marinated & grilled flank steak, Kalamata olives, and feta + mozzarella.
Fiona Medium
Mo-made lamb sausage, a roasted vegetable, tomato and porcini mushroom sauce, Kalamata olives, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and feta cheese, and fresh rosemary.
Pepperoni Medium
Yes... we have pepperoni, and oh what good pepperoni it is.
BBQ Chicken + Pepperoni Medium
Savory chicken sausage, pepperoni, crispy onions, bbq sauce, chevre cheese, three cheese blend and chives.
PPJ Pizza Medium
Crispy, curly, smokey, spicy, lip smackin’ good PEPPERONI with PINEAPPLE and house pickled JALAPENO peppers.
Burrata + Hot Honey Medium
Our classic pepperoni pizza finished with torn burrata cheese, fresh basil and a healthy drizzle of hot honey.
The Sofia Medium
One of our favorites! Tomato sauce, prosciutto, rosemary, red onion, mozzarella + freshly cracked black pepper.
Meatball Pizza Medium
Sliced Meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese and our three cheese blend. Topped with Castelvetrano olives, crispy onions, olive conserva, basil and chive oil.
Meat Lovers' Medium
A sodium rich, meat lovers’ delight. Thinly sliced prosciutto, pepperoni, sopressata salami + our house-made fennel Italian sausage.
Ham and Pineapple Pizza Medium
Tomato sauce, smoked ham, sliced pineapple and mozzarella.
Spicy Italian Medium
Hot Capicola, House made Italian fennel sausage, and sopressata salami with red sauce and our three cheese blend. Finished with oregano, Grana cheese, and locally produced
Brooklyn Bridge Medium
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers, onions, tomato sauce and our three cheese blend.
Pizza Diablo Medium
Some like it hot. Spicy tomato sauce, house-made fennel Italian sausage, hot pickled cherry peppers and mozzarella.
Featured Pizza Medium
Hatch Chili + Linguica Sausage Pizza - Pickled Hatch chilies with Portuguese Linguica sausage and red sauce. Topped with mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, and creamy stracciatella cheeses. Finished with a dash of hot sauce.
The Big Kid (a.k.a. Plain Cheese) Medium
Sometimes a plain cheese pizza is just what you want when what you want is a cheese pizza.
BYO Medium
Want to build your own? We fancy ourselves pizza perfectionists… and you can be too. BYO is perfect for folks who just can’t find what they're craving on our menu of over 25 beautiful pizzas or you have more than a couple of modifications to one of our recipes. Your BYO pizza starts with our award winning crust, choice of sauce and not-so-secret cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar cheeses). We recommend adding no more than 3-4 toppings. Remember, if a little is good, more is not better. Just sayin’.
50/50 Pizza Medium
Large
NOODLES
Bucatini + Meatballs
Our homemade meatballs in summery tomato sauce over bucatini pasta. Finished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses and served with garlic toast.
Raclette Mac n Cheese
Penne pasta baked with a bechemel sauce, Raclette Swiss cheese and breadbrumbs in a red hot skillet.
Raclette Mac n Cheese Large
Penne pasta baked with a bechemel sauce, Raclette Swiss cheese and breadbrumbs in a red hot skillet.
Pasta Verde
Simple green pasta. Bucatini noodles tossed with fresh asparagus and basil pesto. Topped with burrata cheese and fresh basil.
DESSERTS
OH-SO Ginger Ice Cream Sam'ich
Chewy homemade ginger, ginger, ginger cookies, vanilla ice cream, and covered with our own warm caramel sauce.
Wood-Fire S'More
Graham cracker crust filled to the brim with warm gooey chocolate and caramel topped with marshmallows then toasted in our oven.
Gluten Free Basque Cheesecake Regular
Custard cheesecake baked basque style topped with seasonal fruit, and whipped cream.
Gluten Free Basque Cheesecake Large
Custard cheesecake baked basque style topped with seasonal fruit, and whipped cream.
Giant Brownie Sundae
Cast iron skillet baked dark chocolate brownie served warm with vanilla bean ice cream, crumbled English toffee, fudge sauce, and a hazelnut tuile cookie.
BEVERAGE
N/A Beverages
Soda Pop
A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda
Freshly Squeezed sanguinello oranges from the coasts of Sicily.
San Pellegrino
1/2 liter of the good stuff.
Rosemary Lemonade Small
Our house-made lemonade infused with fresh rosemary. A recipe we stole from Cafe' Flora in Seattle, and (although they deny it) turns out the stole it from The Herb Farm in Issaquah.
Rosemary Lemonade Large
Seasonal Lemonade Large
Shirley Temple
Iced Tea
Fragrant and complex. Premium black teas, tropical fruit flavors and a dash of citrus make this iced tea one to rave about.
Fiamma Tonic
Our house-made tonic is made with Peruvian red cinchona bark, lemon, lime, bitter orange peel, lemongrass, cardamom, and other spices.
House-Made Ginger Beer
Ginger Beer, as opposed to Ginger Ale, uses a much higher content of ginger; giving it more kick. Our recipe uses over 1 pound of fresh ginger per gallon. Lemon peel, fresh lemon juice, Kafir lime leaves, fresh thyme and cane sugar round out the flavor.