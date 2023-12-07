La Flamas Bar & Grill Duluth 3099 breckenbridge Blvd
FOOD
Appetizers
- AREPITAS CON NATA$6.99
5 fried small corn cakes served with cream cheese.
- SERVICIO DE EMPANADAS$6.99
5 fried chicken Patty or fried beef patty
- SERVICIOS DE TEQUEÑOS$6.99
6 fried breaded cheese sticks.
- FLAMA´S SAMPLE$18.99
3 fried breaded cheese sticks, 3 fried empanadas, 3 mini arepas and 3 mini sweet corn tortillas, served with cream and shredded cheese.
- ALITAS DE POLLO$7.99+
Choose your favorite flavor: lemon pepper, BBQ, Parmesan garlic, or buffalo, served with BBQ or ranch sauce
- CHICHARRONES$7.99
Fried Pork Belly
- YUCA BITES$5.99
Fried yuca bites with cheese
Salads
Flama's Street
- HAMBURGUESA DE CARNE$12.99
Grilled beef, slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce, fresh cheese and homemade sauce.Served with French fries.
- HAMBURGUESA DE POLLO$12.99
Grilled chicken, slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese and homemade sauce.Served with French fries.
- CHORIPAN CON PICO DE GALLO$12.99
Grilled beef and pork sausage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and homemade sauce on a toasted roll. Served with French fries.
- 3 TACOS ASADOS$12.99
3 tacos in soft or hard tortillas with pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Choice of protein.
Flama's Arepas
- AREPA CON CARNE ASADA, QUESO RALLADO Y PICO DE GALLO$12.99
Corn cake with grilled meat steak, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and homemade sauce.
- AREPA CON PICANHA, QUESO RALLADO Y PICO DE GALLO$18.99
Corn cake with grilled picanha, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and homemade sauce
- AREPA CON POLLO ASADO, QUESO RALLADO Y PICO DE GALLO$11.99
Corn cake with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo and homemade sauce.
- AREPA MIXTA, QUESO RALLADO Y PICO DE GALLO$12.99
Corn cake with grilled chicken and meat steak, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo and homemade sauce.
Entrees
- PICANHA 12 Oz$23.99
Marinated steak grilled with chimichurri and choice of two sides.
- RIBEYE 10oz$23.99
Juicy grilled ribeye served with your choice of three sides.
- CHURRASCO 12oz$27.99
Juicy and delicious skirt steak grilled served with your choice of three sides.
- PARRILLA MIXTA (for 2)$59.99
Grilled marinated steak, chicken and pork loin, sausage, fried corn cake, French fries, cheese and salad.
- LOMO SALTADO$19.99
Juicy sauteed beef with onions, tomatos and cilantro, served with white rice and fries.
- POLLO SALTADO$14.99
Juicy sauteed chicken with onions, tomatos and cilantro, served with white rice and fries.
- PECHUGA DE POLLO ASADA$14.99
Grilled Juicy boneless chicken breast served with your choice of three side.
- 1/2 BBQ COSTILLA DE PUERCO$16.99
Selected tender ribs, cooked in their juices, smothered in BBQ sauce served with your choice of three sides.
- FULL BBQ COSTILLA DE PUERCO$28.99
- MEDIA PARRILLA MIXTA$34.99
GRILL PICANHA WITH CHICKEN AND CHORIZO, AREPAS FRITAS, YUCA FRITA, TOSTONES Y QUESO
Sides
- AREPAS FRITAS$2.99
Fried corn cake
- AREPAS ASADAS$2.99
Grilled corn cake
- TOSTONES$2.99
Fried green plantains.
- MADUROS$2.99
Fried yellow plantains.
- YUCA COCIDA$2.99
Boiled Yuca.
- YUCA FRITA$2.99
Fried Yuca.
- FRIJOLES$2.99
Portion of black beans.
- ENSALADA CESAR PEQUEÑA$3.99
Portion of salad with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
- ENSALADA MIXTA PEQUEÑA$3.99
Portion of salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and dressing house
- yuca bite$3.99
- ARROZ BLANCO$2.99
- guacamole$5.00
- papas fritas$3.99
- nata$1.99
- queso$3.99
Soups
Kids Menu
- NUGGETS CON PAPAS FRITAS$5.99
6 chicken nuggets with choice of side and a drink.
- CARNE NIÑO CON PAPA FRITAS$6.99
Portion of grilled meat steak with choice of side and a drink.
- POLLO NIÑO CON PAPAS FRITAS$5.99
Portion of grilled chicken with choice of side and a drink.
- MACARRONES CON QUESO$5.99
Macaroni and cheese served with choice of side and a drink.