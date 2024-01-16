La Fondita Sebastopol Road
Menu
Kid's Menu
- Enfrijoladas
Served with rice$11.95
- 1 Enchilada
Served with rice and beans$11.95
- Burrito & French Fries
Rice, beans, and choice of meat$11.95
- Quesadilla & French Fries$11.95
- Chicken Nuggets & French Fries$11.95
- Kids Horchata$4.95
- Orange Juice$4.95
- Apple Juice$4.95
- Kids 1 Taco
One taco with choice of meat served with rice and beans$11.95
- Extra Corn Dog$4.95
- Side Fries$4.95
- Corn Dog & Fries$11.95
- Hot Dog & Fries$11.95
- Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$11.95
Botanas
- Quesadilla Appetizer
Choice of meat, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream$17.95
- Taquito Appetizer
Fried rolled taquitos with chicken, shredded beef or deshebrada with cheese, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream$17.95
- Super Nachos
Tortilla chips, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and choice of meat$18.95
- Guacamole
Fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños turn into guacamole at your table$9.95
- La Fondita's Sampler Plate
Get a little taste of la fondita to favorites appetizers, taquitos, quesadilla, and nachos, served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa$24.95
- Nacho Fries$21.95
- Guacamole$9.50
- Guacamole Especial$12.00
Tacos
Specialties
- Pollo a La Crema
Delicious tender chicken breast cooked with onions and mushrooms in our specially prepared cream sauce$22.95
- Chicken Mole
Chicken cooked with authentic mexican mole sauce$23.95
- Pollo Al Albañil
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with onions, bell peppers, Chile habanero, and melted cheese$22.95
- Milanesa
Breaded steak served with rice, beans, and salad$22.95
- Pechuga Empanizada
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, and salsa$22.95
- Carne Asada
Grilled steak served with rice, beans, salad, avocado, and green onions$22.95
- Steak Ranchero
Grilled steak sautéed with onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes$22.95
- Chile Relleno en Crema
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese rolled in egg butter and lightly fried, cooked with onions in our specialy prepared cream sauce$22.95
- Chile Relleno
Cooked in a special tomato sauce and served with rice and beans$22.95
- Costillas De Puerco
Pork ribs cooked in red sauce$22.95
- Chicharron Con Nopales$22.95
- Molcajete
The traditional and sizzling volcanic rock "Molcajetes with grilled chicken or steak, grilled nopales, salsa, and green onions served with rice, beans, and salad$29.95
- Moicajete De Camarones
The traditional and sizzling volcanic rock "Molcajetes with large prawns, grilled nopales, salsa, and green onions served with rice and beans$34.95
- Molcajete Mix
The traditional st sizzling volcanic rock "Molcajetes with grilled chicken, steak, and large prawns, grilled nopales, salsa, and green onions served with rice and beans$39.95
- Parrillada
BBQ pork, chorizo, grilled chicken, and carne asada cooked to perfection served with rice and tortillas. Serves 2-3 people$69.95
- Pechuga A La Plancha$22.95
- Cochinita Pibi Plate$22.95
Seafood
- Tostada De Ceviche
Raw fish cooked in lime juice with onion, cilantro, and tomatoes served over a crispy corn tortilla and topped with avocado$9.95
- Tostada De Camarones
Steamed shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro$10.95
- Coctel De Camarones
(Shrimp cocktail) steamed shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado$24.75
- Coctel Mixto
(Mixed cocktail) steamed octopus & shrimp (pulpo y camaron) with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado$26.95
- Caldo De Camaron
Shrimp soup$24.95
- Caldo 7 Mares
Seafood soup$27.95
- Mojarra Frita
Deep fried tilapia$25.95
- Mojarra a La Diabla
Tilapia in a spicy diablo sauce$24.95
- Mojarra Al Mojo De Ajo
Tilapia in a garlic sauce$24.95
- Filete Empanizado
Breaded fish fillet served over a bed of lettuce, rice, and beans$24.95
- Camarones en Chipotle
Large prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in a special chipotle sauce$24.95
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Large prawns cooked in garlic sauce$24.95
- Camarones a La Plancha
Grilled prawns served with rice and beans$24.95
- Camarones a La Diabla
Prawns cooked in our spicy diablo sauce$24.95
- Camarones Rancheros
Prawns cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños$24.95
- Camarones Borrachos
Prawns sautéed with onions, garlic, special hot sauce, pepper, and special wine$24.95
- Camarones Empanizados
Deep fried breaded shrimp served over a bed of let$24.95
- La Fondita Special
(Camarones y pechuga en chipotle) a wonderful combo of chicken breast and large prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in our special creamy chipotle sauce$29.95
- Mariscada
(Combinacion de camarones, pulpo, scallops y filete) delightful combination of sautéed prawns, octopus, scallops, fish fillet, rice, and tortillas. Serves 2-3 people$79.95
- Botana De Mariscos
A combination of steamed shrimp, ceviche and octopus (camarones, ceviche y pulpo) served over a bed of lettuce with slices of oranges and cucumbers$38.95
- Caldo De Pescado$24.95
- Aguachile$25.95
- Shrimp Taco$6.95
- Fish Taco$6.95
- Tostada De Pulpo$9.95
- Tostada Mixta$11.95
- Filete A La Plancha$24.95
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell pepper with a touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate$24.95
- Beef Fajitas
Strips of steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate$24.95
- Shrimp Fajitas
Large prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate$27.95
- Combo Fajitas
Strips of chicken and beef sautéed with onions and bell peppers with a touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate$29.95
- Mar Y Tierra Fajitas
Combination of large prawns and strips of steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers with a touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate$32.95
- Mixed Fajitas
Enjoy three of our fajitas meat (large prawns, chicken and steak) sautéed with onions and bell peppers with a touch of special soy sauce served in a sizzling plate$36.95
Antojitos
- Sopes
Homemade corn tortilla bowl with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and cheese$13.95
- Huaraches
Homemade oval tortilla, thin layer of beans, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and cheese$13.95
- Gorditas
Fat corn homemade tortillas stuffed with carnitas or chicharron or your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, cheese, and salsa$9.95
- Quesadillas De Masa
Choice of meat or cheese (queso), mushrooms (hongos) and tinga desebrada (shredded beef) folded in a homemade tortilla. Served with lettuce, cheese, salsa, and sour cream$16.95
- Pambazos
Mexican bread soaked on a special red sauce and filled with cooked mexican sausage with potatoes, sour cream, lettuce, salsa, and cheese$16.95
- Tostadas
Beans, tinga, carne desebrada or your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and pico de gallo$10.95
- Taquitos Dorados
Fried rolled taquitos with chicken (pollo), lettuce, sour cream, salsa, and cheese$18.95
- Birria$22.95
- Caldo De Pollo$20.95
- Enchiladas Verdes
Chicken enchiladas in green tomato sauce to lettuce, cheese, and sour cream$20.95
- Enchiladas Michoacanas
Mexican style sautéed in enchilada red sauce topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, onion, and salsa served with sauteed potatoes, carrots, and jalapeños. Accompanied with your choice of meat, chicken leg or steak$22.95
- Pozole
Served every day$22.95
- Caldo De Res$22.95
- Crispy tacos$18.95
- Mole Enchiladas$22.95
- Quesabirria Tacos y Consome$20.95
- Menudo$22.95
Tortas
- Asada Torta
Steak$15.95
- Pierna Torta
Pork$15.95
- Jamon Torta
Ham$15.95
- Milaneza Torta
Breaded steak$17.95
- Cubana Torta
Ham and pork$17.95
- Hawaiiana Torta
Ham and pineapple$17.95
- Chilanga Torta
Breaded chicken breast, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato chipotle, avocado, and mayonnaise$18.95
- Cochinita Pibil Torta
Marinated pork, onions, and habaneros$17.95
Burritos
- Regular
Choice of meat, rice, beans, and salsa$13.95
- Super Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream$15.95
- Burrito Sangron
Choice of meat, rice, beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and mole sauce on top$18.95
- Veggie Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, salsa, lettuce, and sour cream$13.95
- Chile Relleno Burrito
A chile relleno, rice, beans, and salsa topped with ranchero$20.95
- King Burrito
Fajita style burrito, rice, beans, grilled chicken or steak, bell pepper, and onion topped with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream$19.95
- Shrimp Burrito
Sautéed shrimps, bell peppers, onions, rice, and beans all wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with special sauce, sour cream, and guacamole$22.95
- Chipotle Shrimp Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, sautéed shrimp, onion, bell pepper, and our special chipotle sauce$22.95
- Chicken Chipotle Burrito
Chunks of chicken breast sautéed, onion, bell pepper, rice, beans, and chipotle sauce all wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with sour cream and guacamole$19.95
- Chimichanga$18.95
- Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell served with beans, choice lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and salsa$18.95
- Mole Burrito$18.95
Quesadillas
- Super Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, choice of meat, cheese served with sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo$17.95
- Queen Quesadilla
Fajita style, choice or grilled chicken, or steak, sauteed with onion, bell pepper, and chipotle sauce, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo$20.95
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Sautéed shrimp, bell pepper, onions, and chipotle sen sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole$24.95
Desserts
Hamburgers
Combinations
Sides
Beverages
- Mexican Drinks$6.00
- Mexican Coke$6.00
- Agua Fresca$7.00
- Domestic Beer$7.00
- Magaritas
Lemon, strawberry, and piña colada$15.99
- Micheladas$18.95
- Coffee$4.95
- Tea$4.95
- Budweiser$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Miller Genuine Draft$7.00
- Bohemia$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Modelo Especial$7.00
- Negra Modelo$7.00
- Pacifico$7.00
- Tecate$7.00
- IPA Beer$7.00
- Fountain Drink$4.00
- Pina Colada$15.99
- Agua Mineral$10.00
- Jarritos Locos$16.95
- Jarrito Preparado$12.50
- Cantarito$15.99
- Paloma$15.99
- House Shot$10.00
- Don Julio Shot$14.95
- Don Julio 70 Shot$19.95
- Elenita Cocktail$15.95
- Buchanan’s Bebida$14.95
- Mangoneada Loca$16.95
- Mimosa Flight$28.00
- Non Alcoholic Margarita$12.00
- Mojito$15.99
- Malibu Pineapple$15.99
- Horchata Loca$15.99
Weekend Specials
Breakfast
- Huevos Con Jamon
Ham and scrambled eggs$18.95
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican sausage and scrambled eggs$18.95
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños$18.95
- Huevos Rancheros
Served on a tostada shell, eggs sunny side up with ranchero sauce and cheese$18.95
- Huevos Divorciados
Two sunny side up eggs with green and red salsa, accompanied with steak, rice, and beans$21.95
- Green Chilaquiles
Served with one sunny side up egg, rice, beans, and sour cream$18.95
- Red Chilaquiles
Served with one sunny side up egg, rice, beans, and sour cream$17.95
- Fondita Sizzilen Skillet$18.95