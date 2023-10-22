La Fontaine Bleue - Glen Burnie 7514 Ritchie Highway
Bar Menu
BAR MENU
Bottled Domestic Beer
$5.00
Bottled Imported Beer
$6.00
Frozen Drinks
$12.00
Glass of Wine
$5.00
Multiple Liquor Drinks
$11.00
Happy hour Name Brand Mixed Drinks
$8.00
happy hour Premium
$11.00
Bottle Water
$2.00
Can Soda
$2.00
happy hour drinks
$5.00
happy hour wine
$3.00
bottle soda
$3.00
Premium drinks
$9.00
Mix drink
$6.00
import beer
$5.00
Domestic beer
$4.00
red bull
$4.00
happy hour
Food Menu
Fried Breaded corn balls
$7.00
Fries
$5.00
regular Shrimp
$10.00
happy hour jerk chicken
$5.00
crab dip
$10.00
party wings
$7.00
wing and fries
$13.00
caesar salad
$7.00
crab cakes 2
$18.00
happy hour caesar salad
$5.00
chips
$1.00
tender and fries
$13.00
jerk chicken
$7.00
macaroni & cheese bites
$7.00
happy hour macaroni & cheee bites
$5.00
beef kabobs skewers
$7.00
Happy hour party wings
$5.00
Fruit Cup
$5.00
caesar salad with grilled chicken
$10.00
garden salad with chichen
$10.00
