Food

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder- Cup

$8.00

New England Clam Chowder- Bowl

$10.00

Lobster Bisque- Cup

$10.00

Lobster Bisque- Bowl

$12.00

Berry and Avocado Salad*

$17.00

Field greens assorted berries, goat cheese, chopped walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette

La Forge Salad Plate

$16.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, bell pepper, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, sliced fruit- Choice of Dressing

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, chopped bacon, tomato, red onion with bleu cheese dressing drizzled over top

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, house made croutons with Caesar dressing *Make it a wrap

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese with balsamic viniagrette

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Half Caesar

$7.00

Appetizers

Boneless Tenders

$15.00

(6) Boneless tenders served Plain, Buffalo, Sesame Garlic, or BBQ With your hoice of dipping sauce: Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Bone in Wings

$15.00

(6) Bone in Wings served: Plain, Buffalo, Sesame Garlic, or BBQ With your hoice of dipping sauce: Ranch or Bleu Cheese

RI Stuffed Quahog

$12.00

Stuffed with chopped clams, chourico, bacon, peppers, onions, breadcrumbs & seasoning

Oysters Rockafellar

$19.00

(6) Blue Pointe Oysters with a parmesan- spinach cream sauce and a sprinkle of toasted breadcrumb

Crispy Calamari Traditional

$16.00

With Lemon, banana peppers & marinara sauce

Crispy Calamari Joaquin Style

$16.00

Sauteed garlic cloves and served with a hot chili pepper sauce

Nachos

$12.00

Fresh house- fried tortilla chips melted pepper jack cheese, topped with sour cream, house guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapeno slices.

Mozarella Sticks

$9.50

Served with marinara sauce

Chip & Dip

$8.00

Steamed Littlenecks

$17.00

in a white wine broth with toasted baguette

Crab Cakes (2)

$16.00

Crab meat, breading served with lemon aioli

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fried onions served with horseradish crema

Sandwiches

La Forge Lobster Roll

$30.00

Traditional with light mayo, celery, lemon & parsley cold or butter lob roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Crab cake patty with mixed green tomato, lemon aioli

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

With provolone cheese, peppers, onion in toasted sub roll

Traditional Turkey Club

$16.00

On toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

Meatloaf Sandwich

$18.00

Served on a ciabatta roll with melted cheese & carmelized onions

Curry Chicken Salad Croissant

$16.00

All white meat, and mayonnaise, arugula, served on a croissant

Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on rye toast

Grilled Pesto and Cheddar on Sourdough*

$18.00

Chicken breast, marinated in pesto topped with cheddar cheese and served on sourdough bread

Loaded Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Hearty wheat toast with shaved carrot, tomato, sprouts, arugula with an herb aioli

Classic Cheeseburger*

$16.00

8oz special blend patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese

Spring Burger*

$17.00

8oz beef patty with pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, crispy fried onions with avocado spread

Caesar Salad Wrap

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Main Course

Surf n Turf*

$45.00

6oz tenderloin with your choice of: crab cake (10 or baked stuffed shrimp (3)- with hollandaise or red wine demi, & chive mashed with broccolini

Chicken Florentine

$24.00

Statler chicken in a creamy spinach sauce and served with cheddar whipped potato and a vegetable medley

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$23.00

Crab meat stuffed shrimp (4) with fingerling potato, haricot verd, & a cherry tomato medley

Fish 'n Chips

$21.00

Fresh Cod battered & fried served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

Seafood Fettucini

$23.00

Pink vodka sauce with littleneck, shrimp toasted baguette

Penne Pesto

$18.00

With your choice of shrimp or chicken

Filet Mignon*

$38.00

6 oz tenderloin with cabernet shitake demi served with fingerling potato and grilled asparagus

Meatloaf Dinner

$20.00

Special recipe beef meatload served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, & brown gravy

Lamb Rack*

$38.00

Mint demiglace and served with brussel sprouts and whipped potatoes

Portuguese Stuffed Cod

$22.00

With clams chorizo, pepperson, onionsm garlic, lemon, beurre blanc, chive, mashed potatoes, broccolini

Fajitas*

$22.00

Choice of: Carne asada steak, marinated chicke, lime shrimp with sauteed pepper and onion & Mexican Rice. Tortilla style or rice bowl

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

With mango salsa, Jasmine rice and aspargus

Steak Tips

$28.00

NY Sirloin

$35.00

Kids

Kids Tenders and Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Lemoncello Macarpone Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Marquis

$12.00

Irish Raisin Bread Pudding

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Beverage

Liquor

Newport Craft

$11.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Keel

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Highclere

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Newport Gin

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Goslings

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Thomas Tew

$10.00

Lunazul

$14.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Crawn Royal

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Tullamor Dew

$10.00

Bails Hayden

$10.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Seafog

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Knobb Creek

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Chivas Regal 12

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Dalwhinnie

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Johnny Black

$12.00

Johnny Red

$8.00

Glenkinchie

$16.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

McCallan 12yr

$18.00

McCallan 18yr

$54.00

Oban 14yr

$16.00

Talisker

$16.00

Campari

$8.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys

$10.00

Pimm's

$10.00

Romana Black

$6.00

Romana Sambuca

$8.00

Chamboard

$8.00

Fees

Server Fee

$25.00

Venue Rental (Right Porch)

$250.00

Offsite Travel Fee

$450.00

Bartender Fee

$25.00

Culinary Fee

$30.00

Buffet Service Fee

$100.00

Venue Rental (Left Porch)

$750.00

Venue Rental (Full Porch)

$2,000.00

A/V Set up

$150.00

Offsite Catering Fee- 50+

$1,000.00

Offsite Catering Fee Under 50

$500.00

Offsite Bartender Package

$1,000.00

N/A Beverage

Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Teas

$2.50

Hot Choclate

$2.50

Hot Cider

$2.50

Budweiser Zero

$5.00