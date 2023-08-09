La Forge Casino Restaurant 186 Bellevue Ave
Food
Soups & Salads
New England Clam Chowder- Cup
New England Clam Chowder- Bowl
Lobster Bisque- Cup
Lobster Bisque- Bowl
Berry and Avocado Salad*
Field greens assorted berries, goat cheese, chopped walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette
La Forge Salad Plate
Mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, bell pepper, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, sliced fruit- Choice of Dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, chopped bacon, tomato, red onion with bleu cheese dressing drizzled over top
Classic Caesar
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, house made croutons with Caesar dressing *Make it a wrap
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese with balsamic viniagrette
Side Garden Salad
Half Caesar
Appetizers
Boneless Tenders
(6) Boneless tenders served Plain, Buffalo, Sesame Garlic, or BBQ With your hoice of dipping sauce: Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Bone in Wings
(6) Bone in Wings served: Plain, Buffalo, Sesame Garlic, or BBQ With your hoice of dipping sauce: Ranch or Bleu Cheese
RI Stuffed Quahog
Stuffed with chopped clams, chourico, bacon, peppers, onions, breadcrumbs & seasoning
Oysters Rockafellar
(6) Blue Pointe Oysters with a parmesan- spinach cream sauce and a sprinkle of toasted breadcrumb
Crispy Calamari Traditional
With Lemon, banana peppers & marinara sauce
Crispy Calamari Joaquin Style
Sauteed garlic cloves and served with a hot chili pepper sauce
Nachos
Fresh house- fried tortilla chips melted pepper jack cheese, topped with sour cream, house guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapeno slices.
Mozarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Chip & Dip
Steamed Littlenecks
in a white wine broth with toasted baguette
Crab Cakes (2)
Crab meat, breading served with lemon aioli
Onion Rings
Fried onions served with horseradish crema
Sandwiches
La Forge Lobster Roll
Traditional with light mayo, celery, lemon & parsley cold or butter lob roll
Crab Cake Sandwich
Crab cake patty with mixed green tomato, lemon aioli
Philly Cheese Steak
With provolone cheese, peppers, onion in toasted sub roll
Traditional Turkey Club
On toasted white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
Meatloaf Sandwich
Served on a ciabatta roll with melted cheese & carmelized onions
Curry Chicken Salad Croissant
All white meat, and mayonnaise, arugula, served on a croissant
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on rye toast
Grilled Pesto and Cheddar on Sourdough*
Chicken breast, marinated in pesto topped with cheddar cheese and served on sourdough bread
Loaded Veggie Sandwich
Hearty wheat toast with shaved carrot, tomato, sprouts, arugula with an herb aioli
Classic Cheeseburger*
8oz special blend patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese
Spring Burger*
8oz beef patty with pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, crispy fried onions with avocado spread
Caesar Salad Wrap
Tuna Melt
Main Course
Surf n Turf*
6oz tenderloin with your choice of: crab cake (10 or baked stuffed shrimp (3)- with hollandaise or red wine demi, & chive mashed with broccolini
Chicken Florentine
Statler chicken in a creamy spinach sauce and served with cheddar whipped potato and a vegetable medley
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Crab meat stuffed shrimp (4) with fingerling potato, haricot verd, & a cherry tomato medley
Fish 'n Chips
Fresh Cod battered & fried served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
Seafood Fettucini
Pink vodka sauce with littleneck, shrimp toasted baguette
Penne Pesto
With your choice of shrimp or chicken
Filet Mignon*
6 oz tenderloin with cabernet shitake demi served with fingerling potato and grilled asparagus
Meatloaf Dinner
Special recipe beef meatload served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, & brown gravy
Lamb Rack*
Mint demiglace and served with brussel sprouts and whipped potatoes
Portuguese Stuffed Cod
With clams chorizo, pepperson, onionsm garlic, lemon, beurre blanc, chive, mashed potatoes, broccolini
Fajitas*
Choice of: Carne asada steak, marinated chicke, lime shrimp with sauteed pepper and onion & Mexican Rice. Tortilla style or rice bowl
Pan Seared Salmon
With mango salsa, Jasmine rice and aspargus