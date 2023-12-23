Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
La Gordibuena Taqueria Restaurant
Complementary
Choose chips & salsa for you order
Breakfast
- BKFST CUSTOM TACO$3.25
- BACON & EGG$3.25
Breakfast Tacos | $3.25 Two toppings, choice of corn or flour tortilla Additional topping $.50 ea
- HAM & EGG$3.25
- HUEVO A LA MEXICANA$3.25
- CHORIZO & EGG$3.25
- BEAN & EGG$3.25
- NOPALITO & EGG$3.25
- BEAN & BACON$3.25
- POTATOES & EGG$3.25
- SAUSAGE & EGG$3.25
- POTATOES & BACON$3.25
- EGG & CHEESE$3.25
- MIGAS$4.25
Mixed egg, pico & corn fried tortilla choice of corn or flour tortilla Additional topping $.50 ea
- ONLY EGG$2.75
- STEAK & EGG$4.25
choice of corn or flour tortilla Additional topping $.50 ea
- BREAKFAST GORDITA$6.25
Thick hand made tortilla filled with beans and two breakfast toppings Extra topping + $.50 ea
- BREAKFAST TORTA$6.99
Choice of 3 breakfast toppings Extra topping + $.75 ea
- BREAKFAST PLATE$10.00
Choice of 3 breakfast toppings Extra topping + $.75 ea rice, beans and tortillas
- MIGAS PLATE$11.00
Migas mix, rice, beans and tortillas
- AMERICAN BREAKFAST PLATE$8.00
Includes 2 eggs, 3 bacon strips, breakfast potatoes, 1 buttered toast.
- BEAN & CHEESE$3.25
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$6.99
Choice of 3 breakfast toppings Extra topping + $.75 ea
Beverages
Main Menu
APPETIZERS
- QUESO CON CHILE
- BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS$6.50
Totopos, cheese, beans, pico de Gallo & queso fresco
- CHEESE FRIES$7.50
Fries topped with Queso with chile dip.
- MINI TACOS (6)$10.50
One choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, grilled onions, and radishes, cucumbers and limes
- GUACAMOLE GRANDE$6.99
Guacamole with our delicious totopo chips
QUESADILLAS|BURRITOS
- BURRITO$8.50
12 In. Flour Tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella cheese and s. cream
- VEGGIE BURRITO$9.50
Rice, beans, lettuce, mixed with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, fresh cilantro cheese, sour cream & avocado
- BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$4.50
- QUESADILLA$10.25
Served with rice, beans and salad
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.50
Served with rice, beans and salad
- VEGGIE QUESADILLA$9.50
Cheese, grilled bell pepper, grilled onion, mushrooms, tomato, fresh cilantro and avocado
- GRINGA$8.50
Pastor quesadilla, lettuce, pineapple pico & mexican sour cream on the side
PLATES
- CARNE ASADA$17.50
Beef fajita steak topped with grilled nopalitos and onions, served with rice, beans, salad, avocado, fried jalapeño and tortillas
- CHICKEN FLAUTAS$10.50
3 crispy rolled corn tortillas topped with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, mexican sour cream, served with rice & beans
- BISTEC A LA MEXICANA$12.00
Steak in small pieces mixed and grilled with tomato, onion and jalapeño, rice, beans and tortillas
- COSTILLITAS EN CHILE$11.99
Ribs in spicy sauce, served with rice, beans & tortillas
- Tinga Tostadas$10.25
3 crispy deep-fried tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, shredded chicken Tinga, onion, tomato, mexican sour cream, queso fresco and avocado
- FAJITA PLATE
Mixed and grilled, bell peppers and onions, salad, cheddar cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole served with rice, beans and tortillas
- MOJARRA FRITA$16.00
A whole tilapia fish cleaned, seasoned and fried, served with salad, rice, french fries & tortillas
- ALAMBRE PLATE$12.99
Alambre mix served with rice, beans & tortillas
- GRILL TILAPIA PLATE$15.99
Grilled seasoned tilapia fish, served with salad, rice, beans & tortillas
- SPECIAL PLATE$12.00
Choice of meat, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas of your choice
- CHILAQUILES PATRON$12.50
Fried tortilla strips topped with your choice of tomatillo green or red guajillo sauce, choice of meat, queso fresco, mexican sour cream, onion, two eggs, avocado, refried beans and rice
- CHILAQUILES REGULARES$9.50
Fried tortilla strips topped with your choice of tomatillo green sauce or red guajillo sauce, queso fresco, mexican sour cream, onion, one egg, refried beans and rice
- QUESABIRRIAS$10.50
3 Birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese, cilantro and fresh onion and served with a side of broth for dipping
- ENMOLADAS$12.00
2 corn tortillas (enchilada style) filled with your choice of chicken or cheese topped with mole sauce, cheese, sesame seeds, chopped onions, served with rice, beans, salad and mexican sour cream on the side
- ENCHILADA PLATE$12.50
3 enchiladas topped with your choice of tomatillo green sauce or red guajillo sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and mexican sour cream on the side. (choice of chicken, cheese or picadillo beef, mix or match).
TACOS
- CORN TACO$3.50
TOPPED WITH CILANTRO & ONION, RADISHES, CUCUMBER & LIMES ON THE SIDE
- FLOUR TACO$4.00
TOPPED WITH CILANTRO & ONION, RADISHES, CUCUMBER & LIMES ON THE SIDE
- ALAMBRE TACO$4.95
MIXED STEAK, CHORIZO, HAM, MEX SAUSAGE, BACON, BELL PEPPER, ONION & CHEESE
- VEGGIE TACO$4.50
GRILLED BELL PEPPERS, ONION, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, FRESH CILANTRO & AVOCADO
- TACOS "EL GOVER"$13.00
Order with 3 tacos stuffed with cheese, shrimp, bell pepper, onion, seasoned with macha sauce & side of rice
- SEAFOOD TACO$4.50
GORDITAS/SOPES
KIDS
SOUPS/SALAD
- SALAD
Choice of meat, grill onions, grill bell pepper, on a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, queso fresco and ranch on the side
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$6.00+
Shredded chicken, rice in chipotle\tomato broth, topped with fried tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, chopped onion and lime
- POZOLE$6.00+
- SHRIMP & FISH SOUP$15.99
Spicy mexican soup made with chicken and pork, guajillo peppers and hominy, side of lettuce, fresh cilantro, chopped onions, radishes, lime, side of rice and 3 tostadas
- MENUDO
A SPICY MEXICAN SOUP MADE WITH TRIPE, ONIONS, GUAJILLO PEPPERS AND HOMINY, COMES WITH SIDE OF FRESH CILANTRO AND CHOPPED ONIONS, LIME AND TORTILLAS.
- Caldo de Res$13.00
A LA CARTA | SIDES
- ENCHILADA A LA CARTA$3.25
- TOSTADA A LA CARTA$3.25
- CHICKEN FLAUTA A LA CARTA$2.99
- SIDE OF MEAT OR FAJITA
- QUESABIRRIA A LA CARTA$3.25
- RICE$2.25+
- BEANS$2.25+
- SIDE OF SALSA$2.99+
- EGG$1.25
- FRIED JALAPENO$0.75
- SIDE OF FRIES$2.99
- TORTILLAS/BREAD$1.50
- SIDE OF AVOCADO$1.99
- S. PICO DE GALLO$0.75
- SIDE OF GUACAMOLE$2.25
- S. SOUR CREAM$0.75
- S. MOZZARELLA CHEESE$1.25
- S. QUESO FRESCO$1.25
- CUP OF ICE$1.00
- BACONSTRIPS (4)$3.25
- S. BREAKFAST POT$2.99
DESSERTS
- CHEESECAKE$4.50
All our desserts are made with wheat flour, condensed milk, evaporated milk, regular milk and egg
- CHOCO-FLAN$6.50
- FLAN NAPOLITANO$6.00
- TRES LECHES CAKE$6.00
TORTAS
- TORTA
CHOICE OF MEAT, MAYO, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION GRILLED JALAPENO OR SALSA ON THE SIDE, ADD AVOCADO + $1.25
- CUBANA$12.50
MAYO, HAM, MOZZARELLA, CHORIZO, BREADED BEEF, LETTUCE. ONION, TOMATO, AVOCADO, CHIPOTLE SAUCE & GRILLED JALAPENO OR SALSA ON THE SIDE
- HAWAIANA$12.50
MAYO, HAM, MOZZARELLA, PASTOR, PINEAPPLE, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AVOCADO, CHIPOTLE SAUCE & GRILLED JALAPENO OR SALSA ON THE SIDE
- DEL CHAVO TORTA$9.99
MAYO, HAM,QUESO FRESCO, LETTUCE. ONION, TOMATO, AVOCADO & GRILLED JALAPENO OR SALSA ON THE SIDE
- AMERICAN CHEESE BURGUER$7.99
MEAT PATTY, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MAYO, MUSTARD, KETCHUP. ADD ON'S ($) BACON, HAM, MEXICAN SAUSAGE, PICKLE JALAPENOS, AVOCADO OR FRIES.
- GORDIBURGUER$12.50
MEAT PATTY, HAM, CHEESE, MEXICAN SAUSAGE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MAYO, MUSTARD, KETCHUP, AVOCADO, FRIES.& GRILLED JALAPENO ON THE SIDE
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.50
GRILL OR CRISPY CHICKEN , HAM, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MAYO & FRIES ON THE SIDE