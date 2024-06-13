La Granja El Nido
FOOD
BREAKFAST/DESAYUNOS
- TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
Eggs, refried beans, fried plantain, sour cream, cheese And tortillas.$11.99
- BREAKFAST EL CIPOTE
Served with eggs, 1 corn tamale, 1 chicken tamale, 2 pupusas with traditional ingre- dients, refried beans, refried plantains, and sour cream.$20.99
- BREAKFAST OMELETTE
Served with a delightful combination of farm-fresh eggs, vibrant vegetables, spinach, mushrooms, and crispy bacon.$12.99
- BREAKFAST LA GRANJA
Served with eggs, 1 pupusa with traditional ingredients, refried bean, fried plantain and sour cream.$13.99
- MEAT LOVERS
4oz grilled beef, eggs, refried beans, fried plantain, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.$14.50
- CHICKEN LOVERS
4oz grilled chicken, eggs, refried beans, fried plantain, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.$13.99
- BREAKFAST PLANTAIN
Served with fried plantain, refried beans, sour cream, cheese and tortilla.$9.99
- BREAKFAST PANCAKE
Server with 2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon strip and 2 fluffy buttermillk pancakes.$12.99
- Pan Cake order$3.99
APPETIZERS
- ORIGINAL PASTERIES
Fried pastries filled with ground beef and vegetables$3.25
- PLANTAIN EMPANADAS
Fried plantain filled with sweet milk or fried beans.$2.99
- FRIED NUEGADOS
Fried cassave dumpling with brown sugar and fried.$9.99
- PORK w/ TORTILLA
Fried pork served with fried tortillas.$12.99
- NUEGADOS CHILATE
Fried cassave dumpling with brown sugar served.$12.99
- FRIED PLANTAIN
Fried plain plantain$3.99
- CHICKEN TAMALE$2.50
- BEEF TAMALE$2.50
- CORN TAMALE$2.50
- FRIED TORTILLA
Fried tortillas served with fried beans and grated.$6.99
- FRIED CASSAVA
Fried cassave served with pork.$12.99
- SOLO CASSAVA FRIED$6.99
- ONLY FRY PORK$7.99
- SALVADORAN TOUR$32.99
- STEAM CASSAVE/YUCA AL VAPOR$12.99
BEEF | CARNE
- SALVADOREAN CHURRASCO
Grilled fajita, grilled chicken, grilled chorizo, grilled shrimp, side salad, married rice, grilled onions, jalapeño$32.99
- CHURRASCO “EL GRANJERO”
Grilled fajita, grilled chicken, grilled chorizo, grilled shrimp, side salad, married rice, grilled onions, jalapeño. and tortillas.$62.99
- GRILLED FAJITA
8oz Grilled fajita served with rice, refried beans, grilled onions and tortillas.$14.99
- GRILLED FAJITA ONIONS
Grilled fajita covered in homemade tomato sauce and grilled onions, served with rice, refried beans and side salad.$15.99
- STEWED BEEF
Stewed beef covered in homemade tomato sauce and vegetables, served with rice, refried beans and side.$15.99
- GRILLED FAJITA QUESADILLA
Grilled fajita and cheese served with side salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.$13.99
- GRILLED FAJITA TACOS
3 Grilled fajita tacos, served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.$13.99
- Extra Carne$5.99
- Taco solo$3.99
- PINCHO “EL NIDO”
Chicken, fajita and shrimp with grilled vegetables, fried tortilla and pico de gallo typically served with chopsticks.$15.99
CHICKEN | POLLO
- GRILLED CHICKEN
8oz Grilled chicken served with rice, refried beans, grilled onions and tortillas.$13.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN ONIONS
Grilled chicken covered in homemade tomato sauce and grilled onions, served with rice, refried beans, side salad and tortillas.$14.99
- STEWED CHICKEN
Stewed chicken covered in homemade tomato sauce with vegetables, served with rice, refried beans, side salad.$14.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla, served with sour cream, pico de gallo and side salad.$12.99
- PINCHO “EL NIDO”
Chicken, fajita and shrimp with grilled vegetables, fried tortilla and pico de gallo typically served with chopsticks.$15.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
3 Grilled chicken tacos, served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.$12.99
- EXTRA CHICKEN$4.99
SALADS
SANDWICHES
SEAFOOD | MARISCOS
- GRILLED FILLET
Grilled fillet served with rice, refried beans, side salad and grilled onions.$14.99
- FRIED FISH
Fried fish served with rice, refried beans, side salad, french fries and tortilla.$17.99
- GRILLED SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Grilled shrimp and cheese quesadilla served with rice, salad pico de gallo y crema.$13.99
- GRILLED SHRIMP
Grilled Shrimp served with rice, refried beans, side salad and tortillas.$14.99
- GRILLED DEVILED SHRIMP
Grilled shrimp covered in homemade tomato sauce to your liking of hot, served with rice, refried beans, side salad and tortilla.$16.99
- GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
3 Grilled shrimp tacos, served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.$13.99
- EXTRA SHRIMP$5.99
SOUPS | SOPAS
- CHICKEN SOUP W/ FRIED CHICKEN
Served with vegetables, rice, side salad, fried chicken and tortillas.$20.99
- CHICKEN SOUP REGULAR
Served with vegetables, rice and tortillas.$15.99
- BEEF SOUP
Served with vegetables, rice and tortillas.$18.99
- TRIPE SOUP
Tripe soup served with vegetables onion, cilantro, rice and tortilla.$17.99
- SEAFOOD SOUP
Served with a mix seafood, rice and tortillas$21.99
- SHRIMP SOUP
Served with vegetables, rice and tortillas.$18.99
- FISH SOUP
Served with vegetables, rice and tortillas.$18.99
- GUMBO
Prepared with a combination of sausages, chicken, whole crabs, and shrimp, served with a thickened sauce made from roux and file powder.$20.99
- VEGETABLE SOUP
Prepared with a combination of zucchini, green beans, potatoes, and carrots, served with a side of rice and two tortillas.$7.99
- Extra carne$5.99
SIDE ORDER
KIDS MENU
- CHICKEN NUGGETS
Chicken nuggets served with french fries and small drink$8.99
- PANCAKE KID "EL NIDO"
Served with 2 pancakes slides, 1 egg and bacon.$8.99
- PUPUSITAS KID LA GRANJA
2 Pupusas of your choice served with french fries and small drink.$8.99
- KIDS FAJITA QUESADILLA
Fajita and cheese quesadilla served with french fries and small drink.$8.99
- FRENCH FRY BASKEY
Basket of french fries.$3.99
- KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
Cheese quesadilla served with french fries and small drink.$6.99
- KIDS MAC & CHEESE
Cooked macaroni pasta combined with a cheese sauce made with melted cheese.$6.99
- KIDS HAMBURGER
Prepared with beef and served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes. Includes french fries.$8.99
- QUESADILLA CHICKEN$8.99