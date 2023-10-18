NA BEVERAGES

SODAS

Apple juice
$3.50
Bottle
$250.00
Bottle water
$3.00
Chocolate milk
$2.50
Clamato
$2.50
Coke
$3.50
Cranberry juice
$4.00
Diet coke
$3.50
Fanta
$3.50
Ginger ale
$3.50
Kolachampagne
$3.50
Margaraita Virgen
$8.00
Mojito Virgen
$5.00
Orange juice
$4.00
Perrier
$3.50
Perrier Preparada
$5.50
Pineapple juice
$3.00
Redbull
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Soda water
$3.50

JARRITOS

Mandarina
$4.25
Tamarindo
$4.25
Lime
$4.25
Fruit Punch
$4.25

JUICES

Horchata
$4.75
Tamarindo
$4.75
Jamaica
$4.75
Melon
$4.75
Limonada
$4.75
Clamato
$3.00
Horchata Gallon
$30.00

SHAKES

Banana
$5.00
Strawberry
$5.00
Mango
$5.00
Papaya
$5.00
Guanabana
$5.00
Passion Fruit
$5.00
Blackberry
$5.00
Avocado
$5.00
Mixto
$5.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$6.00

Online Food

Appetizers

Adult Chicken Finger
$12.50
Aguachile Ceviche
$17.00

*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Buffalo Wings
$13.50
Chicken wings
$13.50
Chips con Salsa
$3.00
Guacamole Con Chips
$10.50
Nachos
Nachos
$10.00

Picada
Picada
$40.00

Picada De Yuca
$7.00
Queso Fundido
Queso Fundido
$11.50

Broiled Mozzarella cheese and spicy chorizo served in a cast iron skillet; similar to cheese fondue

Salvadorian Enchiladas
Salvadorian Enchiladas

Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp Ceviche
$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail
$17.50

Delicious poached shrimp tossed with pico de gallo, homemade cocktail sauce, and topped with fresh avocado. Served with saltines

Sweet Plantains
$7.00
Tostones
$7.00

Fried green plantains served with a side of house aioli

Yuca con Chicharron
Yuca con Chicharron
$12.00

Served with Salvadorian tomato sauce and pickled cabbage slaw

Chicken & Pork

Pollo Bravo
Pollo Bravo
$18.00

Pan seared chicken strips sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and finished off in a homemade spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and house salad.

Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast
$16.50

Pan seared marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, and a house salad

Carne Adobada
Carne Adobada
$16.50

Seared Pork butt marinated in Achiote and chile Guajillo served with rice, beans, and a house salad

Don Jose’s Favorites

Carne Asada
Carne Asada
$18.00

Bistec Encebollado
Bistec Encebollado
$19.00

Carne Asada with Mushrooms
$20.00

Higado Encebollado
$15.00

Plato Hacendero
Plato Hacendero
$18.00

Beef Ribs
Beef Ribs
$21.50

Plato Montanero
Plato Montanero
$21.50

A hearty traditional Colombian plate that includes a grilled steak, fried egg, pork rind, sweet plantains, beans, rice, and a house salad

Argentinian Style Churrasco
Argentinian Style Churrasco
$22.50

Ensaladas

Taco Salad
$9.00
Ensalada La Hacienda
$9.00

Fajitas

Super Combo Fajitas
$30.00

Combo Fajitas
Combo Fajitas

Fajitas

Molcajete
Molcajete
$40.00

Jarritos

Mandarina
$4.25
Tamarindo
$4.25
Lime
$4.25
Fruit Punch
$4.25

Juices

Horchata
Horchata
$4.75
Jugo Tamarindo
$4.75
Jugo Jamaica
$4.75
Jugo Melon
$4.75
Limonada
$4.75

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger
Cheese Burger
$11.00
Hot dog
Hot dog
$6.00
Kids Chicken Wings
$5.00
Salchipapas
$6.00
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers
$5.00

Mexican Specialties

Flautas
Flautas
$16.00

3 lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken and topped with queso duro, and crema. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Mexican Enchilada
Mexican Enchilada
$18.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno
$15.00

Combinacion de tacos
Combinacion de tacos
$16.00

Tacos
Tacos

Pupusas
Pupusas
Quesadillas

Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles

Tortas

Burritos

Combinacion De Camaron
$18.00
Baja Style Fish Tacos
$12.00

2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.

La Hacienda Burger
$15.00

6oz patty loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, avocado, and chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche. Served with French fries. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Seafood

Mar y Tierra
Mar y Tierra
$22.00

Shrimp a La Hacienda
Shrimp a La Hacienda
$19.00

Pan seared shrimp, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in white wine lemon sauce. Served with rice and a house salad

Shrimp & Garlic
$18.00

Sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, in a garlic butter sauce. Served with rice and house salad

Shrimp a La Diabla
$18.00
Mojarra
$20.00
Grilled shrimp
$18.00
Salmon Sarteneado
$21.00

Shakes

Virgin Pina Colada
$6.00
Avocado Shake
$5.00

Made with fresh avocado, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Banana Shake
$5.00

Made with fresh bananas, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Strawberry Shake
Strawberry Shake
$5.00

Made with fresh strawberries, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Mango Shake
$5.00

Made with mango, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Passion Fruit Shake
$5.00

Made with passion fruit, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Sides

Avocado
$2.50

Freshly sliced avocado

Beans
$3.25
Chicharron
$4.00
Curtido
$2.00

Curtido is a type of lightly fermented cabbage relish. It is typical in Salvadoran cuisine and that of other Central American countries, and is usually made with cabbage, onions, carrots, oregano, and sometimes lime juice; it resembles sauerkraut, kimchi, or tart Cole slaw

French Fries
$3.50
Fried Egg
$2.00
Fried Spanish Chorizo
$3.25
Guacamole & Chips
$10.50
Jalapenos
$2.00
Limes
$2.00
Monterey Jack Cheese
$2.00
Pico de Gallo
$2.25
Queso Duro
$2.25
Queso Fresco
$2.25
Salsa Chipotle
$2.00
Salsa Picante
$1.00
Salsa Pupusa
$1.00
Salsa Rosada
$1.00
Salsa Verde
$1.00
Salvadorian Cream
$2.25
Sauteed Mushrooms
$2.00
Sautéed Onions
$3.00
Seared Shrimp (3)
$5.00
Side Of Guacamole
$3.50
Side Of Vegetables
$6.00
Side Salad
$4.00

chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, & jalapeño

Sour cream
$2.25
Spanish Rice
$3.25

made with vegetable medley

Tortilla
$2.50
Tostones Side
$3.00

Sodas

Coke
$3.50
Diet coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Fanta
$3.50
Ginger ale
$3.50
Kolachampagne
$3.50

Kola Flavored Soda from El Salvador

Orange juice
$3.50
Apple juice
$3.50
Bottle water
$3.50
Perrier Sparkling Water
$3.50
Redbull
$5.00
Cranberry juice
$3.50
Pineapple juice
$3.50
Clamato
$3.50

Mexican Tomato Juice. - Contains Shellfish

Soup

Beef Stew
$12.00+

Shrimp Soup
$9.00+
Hangover Vegie soup
$7.00+