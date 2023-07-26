2x points now for loyalty members
La Jaliscience Taqueria & Market
Main Menu
Appetizers
Breakfast
Huevos Revueltos
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, bacon, or ham.
Huevos a la mexicana
Scrambled eggs with onions, jalapeño and tomatoes.
Huevos Rancheros
Over easy eggs topped with Ranchero sauce, with a side of rice, beans and tortillas
Chilaquiles Verdes
Fried tortilla chip tossed with homemade green salsa.
Clasicos
Tacos Corn
Two Corn shells, choice of meat topped with Cilantro and Onion
Taco Dinner
3 Corn tacos with a side of rice and beans
Taco Flour
Flour tortilla, filled with choice of meat, topped with onion and cilantro
Taco Dinner Flour
3 Flour tacos, topped with onion and cilantro, with a side of rice and beans
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with melted mozarella/mounster cheese, and choice of meat
Quesadilla plain
Quesadilla Dinner
2 Flour quesadillas, with a side of rice and beans
Mega Quesadila
12" Flour tortilla filled with melted mozarella/mouster cheese, and choice of meat.side with rice and beans
Loaded fries
In house cut fries, topped with cheese sauce meat of your choice, onion,cilantro and tomatoes
Tostadas
Flat Hard Shell topped with choice of meat, lettuce,guac, mozarella/mounster cheese, and sour cream
Tostada Combo
2 Tostadas, with a side of rice and beans
Burrito
12" Flour tortilla wrapped and filled with rice,beans,guac,sour cream, cheese,choice of meat and lettuce
Botana
Layer of chips taoppped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,cilantro, sour cream, and avocado
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla, lettuce base topped with mozarella cheese, guac and mozarella cheese
Torta
Filled bread roll with choice of meat, topped with guac, lettuce, melted mozarella and sour cream.
Favoritos
Specialty Cut Cecina
Four thin house cut steaks, sided with rice, beans, onion, jalapenos
Bisteck a la mexicana
Sauteed sirloin with tomatoes,onion,and jalapenos. rice, beans and tortilla on the side
Bisteck Ranchero
Sauteed sirloin strips, topped with ranchero sauce sided with rice, beans, and tortiillas
Fajitas (1)
Meat Strips With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans
Fajitas (2)
Choice of 2 Meat Strips With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans
Fajitas (3)
Choice of 3 Meat Strips With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans
Veggie Fajitas
With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans
Milanesa Dinner
Crispry fried chicken or beef steaks, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Birria De Chivo
Goat stew served with tortillas
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, than fried on a egg batter, with a side of rice and beans
Del Mar
Antojitos Mexicanos
Gordita
2 Crispy Cork cake, stuffed with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream
Huaraches
Crispy shell topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream
Sopes
2 Fried corn cups topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream
Pambazo
Telera bread fried with a Red sauce, stuffed with choice of meat , lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream
Quesadilla Homemade
9 in in house made tortilla, with melted mozarella/ mounster cheese and choice of meat
Menudo
Beef intestine soup, sided with tortillas, onion and oregano
Dessert
Sides
Carry Out
Extra
Bar
Cerveza
Cocktails
Margarita
Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, and Simple in a rimmed glass
Paloma
Tequila or Mezcal, Lime, Simple topped with grapfruit soda in a rimmed glass
Michelada
Beer, lime and Clamato with a House Spice mix served in a chilled tajin rimmed glass
Spiked Horchata
Our house horchata served with 99 Bananas Banana Liqeaur
Mojito
White Rum, Lime, Simple and Mint with optional habiscus mix
Summer Pina
DCD Rum, pineapple and coconut milk and cream blended
La Rusa
Squirt or Sangria Senorial, Lime and Salt in a chilled glass
Michenada
Try Our Michelada with a non-alcoholic beer!
Virgin Pina Colada
Our house pina colada with no alcohol
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Made with fresh lemons and cane sugar
Fresh Pressed Gingerale
With Ginger, Lime and cane sugar
La Mera Matcha
Our signature matcha drink with coconut milk, lime & simple
Sangria De La Casa
Sangria Liter
Mimosa
Juice or berries with brut sparkling wine
Bloody Mary
Vodka with lime and our own house mix