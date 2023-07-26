Main Menu

Appetizers

Chicharrones

$11.00

Choriqueso

$8.00

Chorizo, with melted sausage and chips

Volcancito

$9.00

Guac Dip and sour cream

Vale Madre Salad

$9.00

Breakfast

Huevos Revueltos

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, bacon, or ham.

Huevos a la mexicana

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with onions, jalapeño and tomatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Over easy eggs topped with Ranchero sauce, with a side of rice, beans and tortillas

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.00

Fried tortilla chip tossed with homemade green salsa.

Clasicos

Tacos Corn

$2.25

Two Corn shells, choice of meat topped with Cilantro and Onion

Taco Dinner

$10.00

3 Corn tacos with a side of rice and beans

Taco Flour

$2.69

Flour tortilla, filled with choice of meat, topped with onion and cilantro

Taco Dinner Flour

$12.00

3 Flour tacos, topped with onion and cilantro, with a side of rice and beans

Quesadilla

$4.00

Flour tortilla filled with melted mozarella/mounster cheese, and choice of meat

Quesadilla plain

$3.00

Quesadilla Dinner

$10.00

2 Flour quesadillas, with a side of rice and beans

Mega Quesadila

$13.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with melted mozarella/mouster cheese, and choice of meat.side with rice and beans

Loaded fries

$7.00

In house cut fries, topped with cheese sauce meat of your choice, onion,cilantro and tomatoes

Tostadas

$4.00

Flat Hard Shell topped with choice of meat, lettuce,guac, mozarella/mounster cheese, and sour cream

Tostada Combo

$10.00

2 Tostadas, with a side of rice and beans

Burrito

$10.00

12" Flour tortilla wrapped and filled with rice,beans,guac,sour cream, cheese,choice of meat and lettuce

Botana

$13.00

Layer of chips taoppped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,cilantro, sour cream, and avocado

Taco Salad

$13.00

Flour tortilla, lettuce base topped with mozarella cheese, guac and mozarella cheese

Torta

$10.00

Filled bread roll with choice of meat, topped with guac, lettuce, melted mozarella and sour cream.

Favoritos

Specialty Cut Cecina

$15.00

Four thin house cut steaks, sided with rice, beans, onion, jalapenos

Bisteck a la mexicana

$14.00

Sauteed sirloin with tomatoes,onion,and jalapenos. rice, beans and tortilla on the side

Bisteck Ranchero

$14.00

Sauteed sirloin strips, topped with ranchero sauce sided with rice, beans, and tortiillas

Fajitas (1)

$15.00

Meat Strips With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans

Fajitas (2)

$17.00

Choice of 2 Meat Strips With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans

Fajitas (3)

$20.00

Choice of 3 Meat Strips With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Shrimp With sauteed bell peppers and onion, sided with rice and beans

Milanesa Dinner

$14.00

Crispry fried chicken or beef steaks, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Birria De Chivo

$15.00

Goat stew served with tortillas

Chile Relleno

$10.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, than fried on a egg batter, with a side of rice and beans

Del Mar

Camarones Rancheros

$15.00

Shrimp with caramelized onion topped with ranchero sauce ,sided with rice and salad.

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Cold peeled shrimp served with Cocktail sauce, topped with onoin, cilantro, tomatoes and avocado

Mojarra Frita

$16.00

Fried Cod served with rice, salad and tortillas

Antojitos Mexicanos

Gordita

$10.00

2 Crispy Cork cake, stuffed with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream

Huaraches

$9.00

Crispy shell topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream

Sopes

$9.00

2 Fried corn cups topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream

Pambazo

$12.00

Telera bread fried with a Red sauce, stuffed with choice of meat , lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream

Quesadilla Homemade

$13.00

9 in in house made tortilla, with melted mozarella/ mounster cheese and choice of meat

Menudo

$15.00

Beef intestine soup, sided with tortillas, onion and oregano

Dessert

Pastel 3 Leches

$5.00

Three milk cake

Jericalla

$4.00

Jalisco style custard

Helado Con Churros

$5.00

Scoop of ice cream topped with a churro and chocolate syrup

Volcan De Chocolate

$6.00

Lava cake and a scoop of icecream

Churros

$2.00

Sides

RICE & BEANS

$5.00

CONSOME

$2.00

SOUR CREAM 4 OZ

$2.00

QUESO 2 OZ

$2.00

TORTILLAS

$3.00

AVOCADO

$3.00

CHIPS

$2.00

GUAC

$2.50+

Fries

$4.00

Tamales

$12.72

Carry Out

Rice CO

$2.89+

Beans CO

$2.89+

Salsas

$3.99+

Asada Lb

$8.00+

Pastor Lb

$8.00+

Pollo Lb

$8.00+

Chorizo Lb

$8.00+

Carnitas Lb

$7.00+

Birria D Chivo

$14.99

Chips Sm

$3.29

Chips Md

$4.29

Ceviche

$9.00+

Extra

Arroz o Frijoles

$3.00

Cebolla Asada

$1.50

Chile Azado

$1.50

Fries

$5.00

Cecina

$4.00

Extra Carne

$3.00

3 oz of Meat

N/A Beverages

Natural Juice

$8.00+

fresh squeezed juice

Milkshakes

$6.00

Milk shake made of the inhouse ice cream

Agua fresca

$5.00+

Flavored water made with real fruit

Can Pop

$2.00

Glass Pop

$2.29

Cafe

$2.25

Energy Drink

$3.49

Water

Bar

Cerveza

Corona

$3.99

Corona Premiere

$3.99

Modelo

$3.99

Modelo Negra

$3.99

Victoria

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Dos Equis

$3.99

Bud

$3.99

Bud Lite

$3.99

Stella

$3.99

Mich Ultra

$3.99

Estrella

$3.99

Becks

$3.99

Heinken

$3.99

Other Beer

$3.99

Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, and Simple in a rimmed glass

Paloma

$10.00

Tequila or Mezcal, Lime, Simple topped with grapfruit soda in a rimmed glass

Michelada

$12.00

Beer, lime and Clamato with a House Spice mix served in a chilled tajin rimmed glass

Spiked Horchata

$9.00

Our house horchata served with 99 Bananas Banana Liqeaur

Mojito

$10.00

White Rum, Lime, Simple and Mint with optional habiscus mix

Summer Pina

$11.00

DCD Rum, pineapple and coconut milk and cream blended

La Rusa

$7.00

Squirt or Sangria Senorial, Lime and Salt in a chilled glass

Michenada

$12.00

Try Our Michelada with a non-alcoholic beer!

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.00

Our house pina colada with no alcohol

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00

Made with fresh lemons and cane sugar

Fresh Pressed Gingerale

$6.00

With Ginger, Lime and cane sugar

La Mera Matcha

$8.00

Our signature matcha drink with coconut milk, lime & simple

Sangria De La Casa

$8.00

Sangria Liter

$24.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Juice or berries with brut sparkling wine

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka with lime and our own house mix

Long Islands

Cantarito

$10.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$3.00+

Shopkeeper's Gin

$5.00+

Bols Genever

$5.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Kahlua

$4.00+

Leblon Cachaca

$5.00+

Cointreau

$5.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Gran Gala

$4.00+

Tattersall Orange Crema

$5.00+

99 Bananas

$3.00+

Peach Schnapps

$3.00+

Mezcal

Banhez Mezcal

$5.00+

Vida Mezcal

$6.00+

Xicala Mezcal

$7.00+

Prolijo Mezcal Blanco

$6.00+

Prolijo Mezcal Pechuga

$14.00+

Rum

Appleton 12 Year

$5.00+

Myers's Dark Rum

$4.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$4.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$4.00+

Plantation Overproof

$7.00+

Malibu

$4.00+

Bacardi Silver

$4.00+

Bacardi Gold

$4.00+

Mount Gay

$8.00+

DCD Summer Rum

$6.00+

Scotch/Cognac

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.00+

Buchanan's 12 Year

$6.00+

Buchanan's 18 Year

$11.00+

Power's Gold Label

$5.00+

Hennessy

$6.00+

El Presidente

$3.00+

Tequila

Hornitos Plata

$4.00+

Tapatio Anejo

$7.00+

Espolon Anejo

$5.00+

Siete Leguas Anejo

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$4.00+

1800 Reposado

$4.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$4.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio Cristalino

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Hussong's Reposado

$5.00+

Hussong's Anejo

$6.00+

Cabresto Reposado

$5.00+

Hacienda Vieja Reposado

$8.00+

Libelula

$5.00+

El Tequileno

$9.00+

Mijenta Blanco

$9.00+

Blue Nectar Silver

$6.00+

Blue Nectar Reposado

$7.00+

Blue Nectar Anejo

$9.00+

Cava de Oro Cristalino

$12.00+

Cava de Oro Extra Anejo

$14.00+

Vodka

Tito's

$3.00+

Grey Goose

$4.00+

American Vodka

$3.00+

Monkey in Paradise

$3.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Four Roses Bourbon

$4.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$5.00+

DCD Rye

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$4.00+

Wine

Washington Hills Riesling Glass

$7.00

Nexo Tempranillo

$7.00

Casa Santos Lima Red Blend Bottle

$15.00

Nexo Tempranillo Bottle

$16.00

Ostatu Crianza Tempranillo Bottle

$22.00

Pardevalles Gamonal Prieto Picudo Bottle

$25.00

Vina Marty Chardonnay Bottle

$15.00

Washington Hills Riesling Bottle

$17.00

Vajra Moscato Bottle

$19.00

Flower & Bee Treixadura Bottle

$20.00

Abito Malbec Rose Bottle

$13.00

Quinta Do Paral Rose Bottle

$19.00

Biutiful Brut Cava

$17.00

Can Sumoi Montonega Bottle

$26.00

Corkage Fee

$5.00

Catering Menu

Chicken

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Catering

Entrees

Fajitas Res

$130.00+

Top Sirloin Strips, tossed with bell pepper and onion

Fajita Pollo

$115.00+

Fajita Camaron

$140.00+

Fajita Doble

Fajita Trio

$135.00+

Botana

$26.49+

Costilla De Puerco Salsa Verde

$140.00

Birria

Carnitas

Chicharron Salsa Verde

Chicharron Salsa Roja

Ceviche

Aguaachile