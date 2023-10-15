Beautiful Platters and Delicious Boards

$24.95

Whether it is a gorgeous assortment of cheeses for a formal dinner party, or a simple afternoon nibble of nuts and sliced fruit, offering up anything on a serving board instantly elevates the moment. With Beautiful Platters & Delicious Boards a delicious serving board is within reach no matter the time of day with recipes for homemade crackers and breads to preserves, dips, spreads, pickles, condiments, and more. Learn how to create contrasts of flavor and texture to assemble memorable assortments. Thanks to detailed tips, easy-to-follow recipes, gorgeous photographs, and expert advice you’ll be able to craft an array of serving boards sure to satisfy all tastes and budgets.