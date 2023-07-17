La Kang Thai Eatery - Downtown Allentown Market
Lunch Special
A La Carte
Drunken noodles
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Basil.
Pad see aew
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Chinese broccoli with Dark soy sauce.
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, Egg, Peanut, Bean sprouts, Red onion, Scallion.
Pad cashew nut
Pineapple, Onion, Scallion, Cashew nut, Bell pepper, Chili paste sauce, Served with rice.
Bangkok fried rice
Onion, Scallion, Tomatoes, Carrot, Egg.
Pineapple fried rice
Pineapple, Onion, Scallion, Cashew nut, Bell pepper, Chili paste sauce, Served with rice.
Basil fried rice
Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Basil, Egg.
Green curry
Thai basil, Thai eggplants Haricots verts, Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers Coconut milk. Served with rice
Red curry
Thai basil, Thai eggplants Haricots verts,Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers Coconut milk. Served with rice
Massaman curry
Potatoes, Pearl onion, Crispy shallots, Pineapple, Peanut, Coconut milk.
Appetizers
Spring rolls
Cabbage, carrot, celery, mushroom spy, silver thred served with plum sauce
Brussel sprouts
Roasted brussel sprouts with Thai sweet chilli sauce
Chicken Sate
Grilled Marinated Chicken tender with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish
Tofu Sate
Grilled Marinated firm tofu with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish
Pork spare ribs
Served with LAKANG sriracha sauce
Kang Kang shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with Homemade chili Mayo sauce.
La Kang Signature
Chicken Krapow
Onion, basil, garlic, chili, atop fried egg, crispy basil, jasmine rice.
Short Rib Khao soi
Coconut braised short ribs, Chiang Mai style yellow curry, egg noodles, red onion, cilantro, top with crispy egg noodle.
Crab Fried Rice
Egg, Onion, Scallion, grape tomatoes, served with Thai Chimichurri.
La Kang Vegan/Gluten free
Soup
Salad
Thai green salad
Mixed greens, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red onions, Carrot, Tofu, Peanut sauce dressing
Green papaya salad
Smoked shrimps, shredded green papaya, mixed green, Haricots Verts, Grape tomatoes, Crushed peanut, Cashew, Chili lime dressing.
Mango shrimp salad
Grilled prawn, Mixed greens, Mango, Mint, Red onion, Cashew Toasted coconut flakes, Spicy citrus dressing