Popular Items

Red curry

$17.00

Thai basil, Thai eggplants Haricots verts,Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers Coconut milk. Served with rice

Spring rolls

$5.00

Cabbage, carrot, celery, mushroom spy, silver thred served with plum sauce


Lunch Special

Includes Soup & Salad

Lunch Special

$13.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Drunken noodles

$17.00Out of stock

Flat rice noodle, Egg, Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Basil.

Pad see aew

$17.00Out of stock

Flat rice noodle, Egg, Chinese broccoli with Dark soy sauce.

Pad Thai

$17.00

Thin rice noodle, Egg, Peanut, Bean sprouts, Red onion, Scallion.

Pad cashew nut

$17.00

Pineapple, Onion, Scallion, Cashew nut, Bell pepper, Chili paste sauce, Served with rice.

Bangkok fried rice

Onion, Scallion, Tomatoes, Carrot, Egg.

Pineapple fried rice

$17.00

Pineapple, Onion, Scallion, Cashew nut, Bell pepper, Chili paste sauce, Served with rice.

Basil fried rice

$17.00

Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Basil, Egg.

Green curry

$17.00Out of stock

Thai basil, Thai eggplants Haricots verts, Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers Coconut milk. Served with rice

Red curry

$17.00

Thai basil, Thai eggplants Haricots verts,Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers Coconut milk. Served with rice

Massaman curry

$17.00

Potatoes, Pearl onion, Crispy shallots, Pineapple, Peanut, Coconut milk.

Appetizers

Spring rolls

$5.00

Cabbage, carrot, celery, mushroom spy, silver thred served with plum sauce

Brussel sprouts

$8.00

Roasted brussel sprouts with Thai sweet chilli sauce

Chicken Sate

$9.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken tender with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish

Tofu Sate

$9.00

Grilled Marinated firm tofu with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish

Pork spare ribs

$10.00

Served with LAKANG sriracha sauce

Kang Kang shrimp

$15.00

Breaded Shrimp with Homemade chili Mayo sauce.

La Kang Signature

Chicken Krapow

$22.00Out of stock

Onion, basil, garlic, chili, atop fried egg, crispy basil, jasmine rice.

Short Rib Khao soi

$27.00Out of stock

Coconut braised short ribs, Chiang Mai style yellow curry, egg noodles, red onion, cilantro, top with crispy egg noodle.

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00Out of stock

Egg, Onion, Scallion, grape tomatoes, served with Thai Chimichurri.

La Kang Vegan/Gluten free

Poor man Noodles

$15.00Out of stock

Rice noodles with vegetables, egg and bean sprouts

Poor boy Fried rice

$15.00Out of stock

Fried rice with cashew nuts, Chinese broccoli, carrot, onion, scalion,bokchoy, tomato turmeric.

Soup

Tom yum

$6.00

Spicy and sour broth, Lemongrass, Mushroom, Cilantro, Tomatoes.

Coconut soup

$6.00

Coconut milk and Galangal broth, Mushroom, Tomatoes.

Salad

Thai green salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red onions, Carrot, Tofu, Peanut sauce dressing

Green papaya salad

$11.00

Smoked shrimps, shredded green papaya, mixed green, Haricots Verts, Grape tomatoes, Crushed peanut, Cashew, Chili lime dressing.

Mango shrimp salad

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled prawn, Mixed greens, Mango, Mint, Red onion, Cashew Toasted coconut flakes, Spicy citrus dressing

Drink

Thai Purple Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Thai Iced Tea Lemonade

$5.00
Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hale's Blue Boy

$5.00Out of stock

Sprite

$1.60Out of stock

Coke

$1.60

Celsius

$4.00

D.coke

$1.60

Ginger Ale

$1.60

Water

$1.50

Dessert

Thai snow iced

$7.00Out of stock
Thai tea burnt cheese

$12.00Out of stock