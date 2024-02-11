La Main Italian Pizzeria 119 s main st
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta$6.00
toasted bread, aged balsamic glaze, fresh basil, & olive oil (vegetarian)
- Goat Cheese Dip$9.00
marinated red beets, rosemary, & toasted bread (contains dairy, vegetarian)
- Sicilian Brussels Sprouts$11.00
golden raisins, pine nuts, garlic, chili, sherry vinegar, & olive oil (vegetarian)
- Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato$12.00
pine nuts, balsamic reduction, & rosemary oil (vegetarian)
- Antipasto$12.00
cured meats, cheeses, kalamata olives, artichokes hearts, & sweet peppers
- Cream of Tomato Soup$8.00
basil oil & garlic croutons
SALADS
- Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine hearts, parmesan, garlic croutons, & caesar dressing
- Baby Spinach Salad$9.00
dry cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, baby tomatoes, balsamic dressing
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad$9.00
rigatoni, garbanzo beans, olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, & Italian dressing
- Farro & Butternut Squash Salad$9.00
dry apricot, caramelized red onion, roasted pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, & maple cider vinaigrette
PANINI
- Prosciutto & Cheese Panini$9.00
basil pesto, baby arugula, prosciutto di parma, & fresh mozzarella
- Ham & Cheese Panini$9.00
imported ham, tomato, fresh basil, & provolone
- Vegetarian Panini$10.00
fried eggplant, marinara, fresh basil, & marinara
- Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Panini$11.00
Pesto aioli, baby spinach, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, & mozzarella
- Olive oil Confit Tuna Panini$11.00
Olive Spread, Light mayo, lemon zest, baby arugula, & roasted red peppers
- Italian Sausage with Onions & Peppers Panini$11.00
roasted garlic aioli, baby arugula, & provolone
- Mortadella & Cheese Panini$11.00
mortadella bologna, tomato, fresh basil, & provolone
PIZZA
- Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$12.00
one size only, 10'' cauliflower crust, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, & fresh basil
- Vegan Pizza$12.00
one size only, 10'' cauliflower crust, vegan cheese, tomato sauce, & fresh basil
- Pepperoni$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & pepperoni
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
Mozzarella, & Tomato Sauce (vegetarian)
- Rosso (Marinara)$11.00
Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano (no cheese, vegetarian)
- Caprese$13.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, & pesto sauce (vegetarian)
- Margherita$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil (vegetarian)
- Four Cheeses$14.00
mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, & parmesan (white pie, vegetarian)
- Alla Norma$15.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, eggplant, ricotta, & chili flakes (vegetarian)
- Prosciutto$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, arugula, & parmesan
- Hawaiian$17.00
pineapple, smoked bacon, imported ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella
- Mushrooms$16.00
forest mushrooms, arugula, ricotta, red onion, garlic, & truffle oil (white sauce, vegetarian)
- Mezze$16.00
cauliflower, broccoli rabe, chickpeas, red onion, feta, & lemon (white pie, vegetarian)
- Italian Sausage & Mushrooms$16.00
mozzarella & truffle oil (white Pie)
- Italian Sausage & Broccoli Rabe$16.00
mozzarella & parmesan (white pie)
- Chicken & Broccoli$15.00
grilled Chicken, broccoli, Alfredo sauce, Parmesan (white Pie)
- Meat Lovers$17.00
Italian sausage, smoked bacon, pepperoni, Ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella, & parmesan
- Shrimp Scampi$17.00
baby Shrimp, baby tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, & chili flakes (white pie)
- La Main's Pizza$16.00
mortadella, imported ham, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, pesto, & kalamata olives
- Ham with Mushrooms & Artichoke$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, & olives
- Ham & Cheese Calzone$15.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, & imported ham
- Calzone Farcito$16.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, imported ham, pepperoni, mushroom, & ricotta
- Pizza Dough 12$2.00
- Pizza Dough 16$3.00
- Pizza Slice$4.50
DESSERTS
- Ricotta Cannoli$8.00
make it by order with fresh ricotta filling
- Tiramisu$6.00
house made tiramisu with mascarpone cheese & coco powder
- Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.00
- Lemon & Strawberry Crepe$8.00
we make crepe by order with lemon curd filling, powder sugar and strawberry topping
- Nutella Crepe$7.00
we make crepe by order with Nutella filling
- Nutella And Banana Crepe$8.00
we make crepe by order with nutella and fresh banana filling
- Nutella Strawberry$8.00
- Nutella, Banana And Strawberry Crepe$9.00
SIDE OF
FAMILY SPECIAL
- 32oz Cream of Tomato Soup$12.49
homemade creamy tomato soup is enough to share with 4ppl. Goes perfect with our paninis or your house sandwiches.
- 16oz Cream of Tomato Soup$6.49
homemade creamy tomato soup is enough to share with 2ppl. Goes perfect with our paninis or your house sandwiches.
- 16oz Chunky Marinara$4.49
homemade chunky and garlicky marinara to reheat use at home
- 12oz Pizza Sauce$5.49
homemade pizza sauce is enough to make two regular sizes of pizza at home. you can get pizza dough from us as well
- 16oz Alfredo Sauce$5.49
Homemade alfredo sauce. Just reheat it to use with your pasta at home.
BEVERAGES
N/A Beverages
- San Pellegrino 500ml$3.00
- Acqua Panna 750ml$4.00
- Can Soda$1.50
- Soda (large bottle)$3.50
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Boylan's Soda$4.00
cane cola, ginger ale, creme, root beer “Boylan still uses pure cane sugar which enhances the true flavor rather than leave a syrupy aftertaste and thick glass bottles to ensure freshness and proper levels of carbonation”