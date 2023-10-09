La Mariposa - Boulder BOULDER
Monday Happy Hour
Margaritas HH
HH House Margarita
Juarez tequila, triple sec, and sour mix
HH Watermelon Margarita
Montezuma silver tequila, watermelon pucker, sour mix, and grenadine
HH Peach Mango Margarita
Montezuma silver tequila, triple sec, sour mix, mango, and peach
HH Melon Margarita
Montezuma silver tequila, melon liqueur, sour mix, and lemonade
HH Exotico Coin Margarita
Exotico silver tequila, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice
Cocktails HH
Botanas HH
Chicken Chipotle Quesadillas
Three honey chipotle glazed corn tortillas filled with cheese and chicken. Topped with sour cream
Barbacoa Flautas
Six mini flautas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Queso Dip
Made with roasted peppers and topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn chips
Mini Bean Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, Mexican cheese and tomato
Mini Guacamole Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla with guacamole and coleslaw
Carnitas Street Taco
Slowly braised pork served over a corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion
Barbacoa Street Taco
Beef barbacoa served over a corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion
House Guacamole
Made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeño
Food
Botanas
Guacamole Appetizer
Made to order with onion, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro, with chips
Queso Dip
Made with roasted peppers and topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn chips
Queso and Guacamole
Made to order guacamole, and queso dip
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans, cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, carnitas or barbacoa. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, onion, jalapeños and tomato
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries smothered green chile, topped cheese and sour cream. Choice of chicken, or ground beef. Add steak, or al pastor 4.24
Quesadilla
Melted cheese between flour tortillas with your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Tortilla Soup
Crispy tortilla strips with chicken, avocado and Mexican cheese in a chicken broth
Mexican Style Corn on the Cob
Corn on the cob topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and tajin
Extra Chips & Salsa
Ensaladas
Chicken Fiesta Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, spinach, red onion, tomato, avocado, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, and baja dressing. 12.24
Taco Salad
Salad crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken, carnitas or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, cheese, roasted corn, black beans, salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Combinaciones
Combo #1
Beef taco, bean tostada, beef enchilada, smothered tamal and a smothered bean burrito
Combo #2
Beef taco, bean tostada, smothered tamal and a smothered chile relleno
Combo #3
Beef taco, chicken enchilada and a smothered bean burrito
Combo #4
Bean tostada, cheese and onion enchilada and a smothered bean burrito in red chile
Combo #5
Beef taco, bean tostada and a beef enchilada
Combo #6
Chicken taco, crispy chile relleno and a cheese and onion enchilada smothered in green chile
Enchiladas
Enchilada Dinner
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of chicken, barbacoa, ground beef, or cheese and onion. Smothered in enchilada sauce topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Seafood Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with a mix of seafood, smothered in tomatillo sauce topped with Mexican cheese. Served with white rice
Enchiladas Suizas
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, smothered in tomatillo sauce topped with Mexican cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. 15.24
Queso Enchiladas
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with ground beef, smothered in queso sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Enchiladas Mole
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with a savory mole sauce and Mexican cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato
Enchiladas De Espinaca
Three rolled corn tortillas dipped in tomatillo sauce, filled with sautéed spinach, black beans, onion and tomato. Topped with Mexican cheese, and served with white rice
Fajitas the House Specialty
La Mariposa Special
Beef, chicken, and shrimp
Combo Fajitas
Choose two proteins: chicken, steak, shrimp or carnitas
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled mixed vegetables and mushrooms
Steak Fajitas
Chipotle Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Seafood Fajitas
Crab legs, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, tilapia fish, and mixed vegetables. Served with white rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, butter, pico de gallo, and warm tortillas
Ranchero Fajitas
Steak, bacon, jalapeño chorizo, potatoes, and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, baja sauce, pico de gallo, and warm tortillas
Al Pastor Fajitas
Marinated grilled pork, pineapple, and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, green salsa, cilantro, onion, and warm tortillas
Carnitas Fajitas
Slow-braised pork and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and warm tortillas
Burritos
Supreme Burrito
Your choice of chicken, ground beef, carnitas or barbacoa with beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Smothered in your choice of sauce: green chile, tomatillo or mole
Fajita Burrito
Chicken, shrimp or steak fajitas with rice and beans smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. (Can be made with out veg Gies)
Vegetariano Burrito
Sautéed bell pepper, onion, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato. With white rice and black beans smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Chile Relleno Burrito
Chile relleno with beans and rice smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, rice and smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, pickled onion, pineapple, and sour cream
Jazmine's Burrito
Grilled chicken, white rice and cactus, smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with Mexican cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
20" Home of the Burrito
Tacos
Carnitas* Taco
Braised pulled pork, avocado mousse, pickled onions, and cilantro
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Al Pastor** Taco
Marinated grilled pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro
Camarón Taco
Marinated shrimp, avocado, and coleslaw
Grilled Cotija Cheese Taco
Grilled cotija cheese, topped with a roasted corn and black bean salsa
Baja Fish Taco
Breaded white fish, baja dressing, avocado mousse, and coleslaw
Pollo Empanizado Taco
Crispy chicken, roasted corn-beans salsa, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
Birria Y Consomé Taco
Braised beef, Mexican cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with a beef broth
Crispy Avocado Taco
Breaded avocado, pico de gallo and cotija cheese
Molcajetes
Molcajete De Carnitas
Slowly braised pieces of pork, chorizo link, green onions, cactus, potatoes, chicharrón, roasted jalapeño and Mexican cheese in an herbed tomatillo sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas
Molcajete Cancún
Molcajete calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, crab legs, fried fish, cactus and green onion in an herbed ranchero sauce. Served on a hot stone with white rice, beans and warm tortillas
Molcajete Ranchero
Strips of choice angus sirloin steak and chicken, chorizo link, green onions, cactus, potatoes and Mexican cheese in an herbed ranchero sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas
Molcajete Mexicano
Strips of choice angus sirloin steak and chicken, grilled shrimp, green onions, cactus, roasted jalapeño and Mexican cheese in an herbed tomatillo sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas
Parrilla
Tampiqueña
10 oz ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, poblano peppers and Mexican cheese. Served with a chicken mole enchilada, rice, beans and warm tortillas
Trio De Carnes
Grilled steak, chicken and honey chipotle glazed shrimp. Served with rice, beans, roasted jalapeño, grilled green onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and warm tortillas. 23.24
Carne Asada*
10 oz ribeye steak served with beans, rice, grilled green onions, avocado, tomato, jalapeño, lettuce, and warm tortillas
Carne Asada Y Camaron
10 oz ribeye steak and breaded shrimp. Served with beans, rice, avocado, grilled green onions, tomato, jalapeño, lettuce, and warm tortillas
Steak Ranchero
Steak strips sautéed with potatoes, tomato, onion, jalapeños and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas
Parrillada Cielo Mar Y Tierra
Delicious assorted meats grilled to perfection served on a hot parrilla (skillet). Includes steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes and roasted jalapeños. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas. Serves 3-4 people
Tradicional
Chimichangas
Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Carnitas Plate
Slowly braised pieces of pork, served with rice, beans, salsa Verde, pico de gallo and warm tortillas
Tamale Plate
Two homemade pork tamales smothered in green chile. Served with rice and beans
Pollo a La Crema
Chicken sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomato in a green chile cream sauce. Served with white rice and beans
Flautas
Four corn tortillas rolled with choice of your barbacoa or chicken, deep fried. Served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans. 15.24
Grandmas Green Chile Plate
Our famous green chile made with pork and potatoes. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas
Chile Relleno Dinner
Two fresh green Anaheim chili peppers filled with cheese and embedded in an egg soufflé, smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans. 16.24
Mexican Hamburger
Homemade 1/2 lb beef patty layered between two flour tortillas with beans, smothered in green chile, served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. 16.24
Huevos Rancheros Dinner
Chorizo Plate
Caldos
Caldo 7 Mares
A seven sea soup made with calamari, shrimp, mussels, octopus, clams, crab legs, and fish in an elaborate broth with fresh vegetables
Caldo De Pescado
Fresh tilapia in a savory broth with vegetables
Caldo De Camaron
A delectable shrimp soup made with fresh vegetables