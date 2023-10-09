Popular Items

20" Barbacoa Burrito

$22.24

Monday Happy Hour

Margaritas HH

HH House Margarita

$6.00

Juarez tequila, triple sec, and sour mix

HH Watermelon Margarita

$6.00

Montezuma silver tequila, watermelon pucker, sour mix, and grenadine

HH Peach Mango Margarita

$6.00

Montezuma silver tequila, triple sec, sour mix, mango, and peach

HH Melon Margarita

$6.00

Montezuma silver tequila, melon liqueur, sour mix, and lemonade

HH Exotico Coin Margarita

$7.00

Exotico silver tequila, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice

Cocktails HH

HH Paloma

$6.00

Montezuma silver tequila, squirt, and fresh lime juice

HH Tequila Mule

$6.00

Montezuma silver tequila, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer

HH Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Montezuma silver tequila, orange juice, and grenadine

Beers HH

Negra Modelo Tall

$6.00

Modelo Especial Tall

$6.00

Pacifico Tall

$6.00

XX Lager Tall

$6.00

Botanas HH

Chicken Chipotle Quesadillas

$5.25

Three honey chipotle glazed corn tortillas filled with cheese and chicken. Topped with sour cream

Barbacoa Flautas

$5.50

Six mini flautas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Queso Dip

$5.25

Made with roasted peppers and topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn chips

Mini Bean Tostada

$3.25

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, Mexican cheese and tomato

Mini Guacamole Tostada

$3.75

Crispy corn tortilla with guacamole and coleslaw

Carnitas Street Taco

$2.75

Slowly braised pork served over a corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion

Barbacoa Street Taco

$2.75

Beef barbacoa served over a corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion

House Guacamole

$4.75

Made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeño

Food

Botanas

Guacamole Appetizer

$10.24

Made to order with onion, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro, with chips

Queso Dip

$8.24

Made with roasted peppers and topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn chips

Queso and Guacamole

$14.99

Made to order guacamole, and queso dip

Nachos

$12.24

Corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans, cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, carnitas or barbacoa. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, onion, jalapeños and tomato

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.24

French fries smothered green chile, topped cheese and sour cream. Choice of chicken, or ground beef. Add steak, or al pastor 4.24

Quesadilla

$12.24

Melted cheese between flour tortillas with your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Tortilla Soup

$12.24

Crispy tortilla strips with chicken, avocado and Mexican cheese in a chicken broth

Mexican Style Corn on the Cob

$5.99

Corn on the cob topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and tajin

Extra Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Quesadilla HH

$7.50

Barbacoa Flautas HH

$7.99

Bean & Cheese Dip

$7.99

Ensaladas

Chicken Fiesta Salad

$12.24

Grilled chicken, lettuce, spinach, red onion, tomato, avocado, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, and baja dressing. 12.24

Taco Salad

$13.24

Salad crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken, carnitas or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, cheese, roasted corn, black beans, salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Combinaciones

Combo #1

$17.24

Beef taco, bean tostada, beef enchilada, smothered tamal and a smothered bean burrito

Combo #2

$16.24

Beef taco, bean tostada, smothered tamal and a smothered chile relleno

Combo #3

$15.24

Beef taco, chicken enchilada and a smothered bean burrito

Combo #4

$15.24

Bean tostada, cheese and onion enchilada and a smothered bean burrito in red chile

Combo #5

$15.24

Beef taco, bean tostada and a beef enchilada

Combo #6

$15.24

Chicken taco, crispy chile relleno and a cheese and onion enchilada smothered in green chile

Enchiladas

Enchilada Dinner

$15.24

Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of chicken, barbacoa, ground beef, or cheese and onion. Smothered in enchilada sauce topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Seafood Enchiladas

$18.24

Two corn tortillas rolled with a mix of seafood, smothered in tomatillo sauce topped with Mexican cheese. Served with white rice

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.24

Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, smothered in tomatillo sauce topped with Mexican cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. 15.24

Queso Enchiladas

$15.24

Two rolled corn tortillas filled with ground beef, smothered in queso sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Enchiladas Mole

$15.24

Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with a savory mole sauce and Mexican cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato

Enchiladas De Espinaca

$15.24

Three rolled corn tortillas dipped in tomatillo sauce, filled with sautéed spinach, black beans, onion and tomato. Topped with Mexican cheese, and served with white rice

Fajitas the House Specialty

La Mariposa Special

$19.99

Beef, chicken, and shrimp

Combo Fajitas

$19.24

Choose two proteins: chicken, steak, shrimp or carnitas

Vegetarian Fajitas

$17.24

Grilled mixed vegetables and mushrooms

Steak Fajitas

$18.24

Chipotle Chicken Fajitas

$18.24

Chicken Fajitas

$18.24

Seafood Fajitas

$22.24

Crab legs, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, tilapia fish, and mixed vegetables. Served with white rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, butter, pico de gallo, and warm tortillas

Ranchero Fajitas

$19.99

Steak, bacon, jalapeño chorizo, potatoes, and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, baja sauce, pico de gallo, and warm tortillas

Al Pastor Fajitas

$19.24

Marinated grilled pork, pineapple, and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, green salsa, cilantro, onion, and warm tortillas

Carnitas Fajitas

$19.24

Slow-braised pork and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and warm tortillas

Burritos

Supreme Burrito

$13.24

Your choice of chicken, ground beef, carnitas or barbacoa with beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Smothered in your choice of sauce: green chile, tomatillo or mole

Fajita Burrito

$15.24

Chicken, shrimp or steak fajitas with rice and beans smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. (Can be made with out veg Gies)

Vegetariano Burrito

$13.24

Sautéed bell pepper, onion, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato. With white rice and black beans smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Chile Relleno Burrito

$14.24

Chile relleno with beans and rice smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Al Pastor Burrito

$14.24

Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, rice and smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, pickled onion, pineapple, and sour cream

Jazmine's Burrito

$14.24

Grilled chicken, white rice and cactus, smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with Mexican cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo

20" Home of the Burrito

20" Fajitas Burrito

$26.24

20" Steak Burrito

$27.99

20" Al Pastor Burrito

$22.24

20" Chicken Burrito

$21.24

20" Barbacoa Burrito

$22.24

20" Ground Beef Burrito

$21.24

20" Carnitas Burrito

$22.24

20" Burrito Half & Half

$22.24

20" Bean & Cheese

$18.99

Tacos

Carnitas* Taco

$14.24

Braised pulled pork, avocado mousse, pickled onions, and cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

$14.24

Grilled steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Al Pastor** Taco

$14.24

Marinated grilled pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro

Camarón Taco

$15.24

Marinated shrimp, avocado, and coleslaw

Grilled Cotija Cheese Taco

$13.24

Grilled cotija cheese, topped with a roasted corn and black bean salsa

Baja Fish Taco

$15.24

Breaded white fish, baja dressing, avocado mousse, and coleslaw

Pollo Empanizado Taco

$14.24

Crispy chicken, roasted corn-beans salsa, chipotle crema, cotija cheese

Birria Y Consomé Taco

$14.24

Braised beef, Mexican cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with a beef broth

Crispy Avocado Taco

$13.24

Breaded avocado, pico de gallo and cotija cheese

Mix and Match Tacos

$17.24

Single Tacos

$3.99

Molcajetes

Molcajete De Carnitas

$22.24

Slowly braised pieces of pork, chorizo link, green onions, cactus, potatoes, chicharrón, roasted jalapeño and Mexican cheese in an herbed tomatillo sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas

Molcajete Cancún

$26.24

Molcajete calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, crab legs, fried fish, cactus and green onion in an herbed ranchero sauce. Served on a hot stone with white rice, beans and warm tortillas

Molcajete Ranchero

$24.24

Strips of choice angus sirloin steak and chicken, chorizo link, green onions, cactus, potatoes and Mexican cheese in an herbed ranchero sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas

Molcajete Mexicano

$26.24

Strips of choice angus sirloin steak and chicken, grilled shrimp, green onions, cactus, roasted jalapeño and Mexican cheese in an herbed tomatillo sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas

Parrilla

Tampiqueña

$23.24

10 oz ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, poblano peppers and Mexican cheese. Served with a chicken mole enchilada, rice, beans and warm tortillas

Trio De Carnes

$23.24

Grilled steak, chicken and honey chipotle glazed shrimp. Served with rice, beans, roasted jalapeño, grilled green onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and warm tortillas. 23.24

Carne Asada*

$21.24

10 oz ribeye steak served with beans, rice, grilled green onions, avocado, tomato, jalapeño, lettuce, and warm tortillas

Carne Asada Y Camaron

$24.24

10 oz ribeye steak and breaded shrimp. Served with beans, rice, avocado, grilled green onions, tomato, jalapeño, lettuce, and warm tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$17.24

Steak strips sautéed with potatoes, tomato, onion, jalapeños and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas

Parrillada Cielo Mar Y Tierra

$87.24

Delicious assorted meats grilled to perfection served on a hot parrilla (skillet). Includes steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes and roasted jalapeños. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas. Serves 3-4 people

Tradicional

Chimichangas

$16.24

Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Carnitas Plate

$17.24

Slowly braised pieces of pork, served with rice, beans, salsa Verde, pico de gallo and warm tortillas

Tamale Plate

$15.24

Two homemade pork tamales smothered in green chile. Served with rice and beans

Pollo a La Crema

$17.24

Chicken sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomato in a green chile cream sauce. Served with white rice and beans

Flautas

$15.24

Four corn tortillas rolled with choice of your barbacoa or chicken, deep fried. Served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans. 15.24

Grandmas Green Chile Plate

$17.24

Our famous green chile made with pork and potatoes. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas

Chile Relleno Dinner

$16.24

Two fresh green Anaheim chili peppers filled with cheese and embedded in an egg soufflé, smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans. 16.24

Mexican Hamburger

$16.24

Homemade 1/2 lb beef patty layered between two flour tortillas with beans, smothered in green chile, served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. 16.24

Huevos Rancheros Dinner

$14.99

Chorizo Plate

$14.99

Caldos

Caldo 7 Mares

$19.99

A seven sea soup made with calamari, shrimp, mussels, octopus, clams, crab legs, and fish in an elaborate broth with fresh vegetables

Caldo De Pescado

$16.99

Fresh tilapia in a savory broth with vegetables

Caldo De Camaron

$16.99

A delectable shrimp soup made with fresh vegetables

Caldo De Camaron y Pescado

$17.99

Mariscos (cold Seafoods)

Aguachile Divorciados

$19.24

Aguachile Verdes

$17.27

Aguachile Nergro

$17.24

Aguachile Rojo

$17.24

Ceviche

$17.24

Torre De Mariscos

$24.24

Oyster Shot

$7.25

Vodka Oyster Shot

$9.25

Campechana

$18.24

Coctel De Camaron

$17.24

Ostiones Frescos

$24.99+

Ostiones Preparados

$29.99+

Sandwiches + More

Torta

$15.24

Avocado Bacon Burger

$16.24

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.24

Fried Fiesta Basket

$17.24

Baja Fish Sandwich

$15.24

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Chimi-Cheesecakes

$7.99

Churros

$7.99

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapilla

$3.75

Sopapilla Basket

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Cinnomon Toast Crunch Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Cap'n Crunch Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream

$4.25

Side Sauce

Side Red Chile

$1.99

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.99

Green Chile

$1.99

Ranchero Sauce

$1.99

Side Queso Dip

$2.99

Ala Diabla

$1.99

Consome

$2.99

Picoso Salsa

$0.99

Salsa Verde

$0.99

Salsa Roja Tacos

$0.99

Sides

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Rice And Beans

$3.99

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Lettuce

$1.25

Side Flautas Ck/Shredd Bf

$2.50

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Tortilas Harina

$0.30

Side Cheese

$1.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Grilled Onion

$1.50

Side Camaron Empanizado (3)

$7.99

Side Avocado Slices

$2.99

Side Tortilla Maiz

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Side Nopal

$2.99

Side Honey

$0.99

Side 7 Shrimp

$7.99

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side French Fries

$2.75

Side Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Onion

$1.00

Side Salad

$5.25

Side Limes

$1.00

Side 14 Shrimp

$12.99

Side Jalapenos (2)

$1.99

Side Bread

$2.25

Side Grilled Chicken (6oz)

$7.99

Side Egg (1)

$1.75

Tequila List

Silver

1800 Silver

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$9.00

Centenario Silver

$9.00

Corralejo Silver

$9.00

Cazadores Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Exotico Silver

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$9.00

Reposado

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Centenario Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Exotico Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$10.00

Añejo

Cazadores** Añejo

$11.00

1800** Añejo

$11.00

Corralejo** Añejo

$11.00

Don Julio** Añejo

$11.00

Don Julio 70 Añejo

$14.00

Herradura** Añejo

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante Añejo

$11.00

Milagro** Añejo

$11.00

Tres Generaciones** Añejo

$11.00

Extra Añejo Premium

1800 Milenio

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$23.00

Reserva De La Familia

$25.00

By Jose Cuervo

Clase Azul Extra Anejo

$25.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos Mezcal

$12.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal

$14.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Agua Fresca

$1.00

Kids Club Soda

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Dr Pepper

Kids Frozen Drinks

$2.25

Kids Ice Tea

Kids Juice

$1.75

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Kids Orange Fanta

Kids Rasberry Tea

Kids Shirley Temple

Kids Sprite

A la Carta

Ala Carta

Single - Taco

$2.85

Single - Chile Relleno

$3.99

Single - Chimichanga

$5.00

Single - Tamale

$4.99

Single Enchilada

$3.99

Single Enchilada Espinaca

$4.25

Single - Tostada

$3.99

To Go Goodies

To Go Options

Tamales To go

$9.99+

Green Chile To go

$5.99+

Salsa To Go

$5.99+

Rice To go

$5.99+

Pork Green Chile To go

$7.99+

Red Chile To go

$5.99+

Beans To Go

$4.99+

Pozole quart

$12.99

Menudo quart

$12.99

Carnitas 1lb

$10.99

Chips 9oz

$2.99

TO GO

Family Packs

Enchilada Family Pack

$49.99

Carnitas Family Pack

$59.99

Tacos Family Pack

$55.99

Chili Rellenos Family Pack

$49.99

Fajitas Family Pack

$69.99

Burritos Family Pack

$49.99