La Mariposa - Longmont 2033 Ken Pratt Boulevard
Monday Happy Hour
Margaritas HH
- HH House Margarita$7.00
Juarez tequila, triple sec, and sour mix
- HH Watermelon Margarita$7.00
Montezuma silver tequila, watermelon pucker, sour mix, and grenadine
- HH Peach Mango Margarita$7.00
Montezuma silver tequila, triple sec, sour mix, mango, and peach
- HH Melon Margarita$7.00
Montezuma silver tequila, melon liqueur, sour mix, and lemonade
- HH Tradicional Coin Margarita$7.00
Exotico silver tequila, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice
Cocktails HH
Beers HH
Botanas HH
- HH Chicken Chipotle Quesadillas$6.00
Three honey chipotle glazed corn tortillas filled with cheese and chicken. Topped with sour cream
- HH Barbacoa Flautas$6.00
Six mini flautas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- HH Queso Dip$6.00
Made with roasted peppers and topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn chips
- HH Mini Bean Tostada$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, Mexican cheese and tomato
- HH Mini Guacamole Tostada$4.50
Crispy corn tortilla with guacamole and coleslaw
- HH Carnitas Street Taco$3.00
Slowly braised pork served over a corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion
- HH Barbacoa Street Taco$3.00
Beef barbacoa served over a corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion
- HH House Guacamole$5.00
Made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeño
Food
Botanas
- Barbacoa Flautas HH$8.25
- Bean & Cheese Dip$8.25
- Chili Cheese Fries$11.25
French fries smothered green chile, topped cheese and sour cream. Choice of chicken, or ground beef. Add steak, or al pastor 4.24
- Chipotle Quesadilla HH$7.99
- Extra Chips & Salsa$2.00
- Guacamole Appetizer$10.75
Made to order with onion, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro, with chips
- Mexican Style Corn Ribs$10.00
Corn on the cob topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and tajin
- Nachos$12.25
Corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans, cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, carnitas or barbacoa. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, onion, jalapeños and tomato
- Quesadilla$12.25
Melted cheese between flour tortillas with your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or al pastor. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- Queso and Guacamole$14.99
Made to order guacamole, and queso dip
- Queso Dip$8.25
Made with roasted peppers and topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn chips
- Tortilla Soup$12.25
Crispy tortilla strips with chicken, avocado and Mexican cheese in a chicken broth
Ensaladas
- Chicken Fiesta Salad$12.25
Grilled chicken, lettuce, spinach, red onion, tomato, avocado, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, and baja dressing. 12.24
- Taco Salad$13.25
Salad crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken, carnitas or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, cheese, roasted corn, black beans, salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Combinaciones
- Combo #1$18.25
Beef taco, bean tostada, beef enchilada, smothered tamal and a smothered bean burrito
- Combo #2$17.25
Beef taco, bean tostada, smothered tamal and a smothered chile relleno
- Combo #3$16.25
Beef taco, chicken enchilada and a smothered bean burrito
- Combo #4$16.25
Bean tostada, cheese and onion enchilada and a smothered bean burrito in red chile
- Combo #5$16.25
Beef taco, bean tostada and a beef enchilada
- Combo #6$16.25
Chicken taco, crispy chile relleno and a cheese and onion enchilada smothered in green chile
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Dinner$16.25
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of chicken, barbacoa, ground beef, or cheese and onion. Smothered in enchilada sauce topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- Seafood Enchiladas$19.25
Two corn tortillas rolled with a mix of seafood, smothered in tomatillo sauce topped with Mexican cheese. Served with white rice
- Enchiladas Suizas$16.25
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, smothered in tomatillo sauce topped with Mexican cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. 15.24
- Queso Enchiladas$16.25
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with ground beef, smothered in queso sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Enchiladas Mole$16.25
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with a savory mole sauce and Mexican cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato
- Enchiladas De Espinaca$16.25
Three rolled corn tortillas dipped in tomatillo sauce, filled with sautéed spinach, black beans, onion and tomato. Topped with Mexican cheese, and served with white rice
Fajitas the House Specialty
- La Mariposa Special$21.99
Beef, chicken, and shrimp
- Combo Fajitas$20.25
Choose two proteins: chicken, steak, shrimp or carnitas
- Vegetarian Fajitas$17.25
Grilled mixed vegetables and mushrooms
- Steak Fajitas$20.25
- Chipotle Chicken Fajitas$19.25
- Chicken Fajitas$19.25
- Seafood Fajitas$24.25
Crab legs, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, tilapia fish, and mixed vegetables. Served with white rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, butter, pico de gallo, and warm tortillas
- Ranchero Fajitas$21.99
Steak, bacon, jalapeño chorizo, potatoes, and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, baja sauce, pico de gallo, and warm tortillas
- Al Pastor Fajitas$21.25
Marinated grilled pork, pineapple, and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, green salsa, cilantro, onion, and warm tortillas
- Carnitas Fajitas$21.25
Slow-braised pork and mixed vegetables. Served with rice, beans, jalapeño, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and warm tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.25
Burritos
- Supreme Burrito$15.25
Your choice of chicken, ground beef, carnitas or barbacoa with beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Smothered in your choice of sauce: green chile, tomatillo or mole
- Fajita Burrito$17.25
Chicken, shrimp or steak fajitas with rice and beans smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. (Can be made with out veg Gies)
- Vegetariano Burrito$15.25
Sautéed bell pepper, onion, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato. With white rice and black beans smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Chile Relleno Burrito$15.25
Chile relleno with beans and rice smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- Al Pastor Burrito$15.25
Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, rice and smothered in green chile. Topped with Mexican cheese, pickled onion, pineapple, and sour cream
- Jazmine's Burrito$15.25
Grilled chicken, white rice and cactus, smothered in tomatillo sauce. Topped with Mexican cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
20" Home of the Burrito
Tacos
- Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Braised pulled pork, avocado mousse, pickled onions, and cilantro
- Carne Asada Tacos$15.50
Grilled steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Al Pastor** Tacos$15.00
Marinated grilled pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro
- Camarón Tacos$15.50
Marinated shrimp, avocado, and coleslaw
- Grilled Cotija Cheese Tacos$14.00
Grilled cotija cheese, topped with a roasted corn and black bean salsa
- Baja Fish Tacos$15.50
Breaded white fish, baja dressing, avocado mousse, and coleslaw
- Pollo Empanizado Tacos$15.00
Crispy chicken, roasted corn-beans salsa, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
- Birria Y Consomé Tacos$15.50
Braised beef, Mexican cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with a beef broth
- Crispy Avocado Tacos$14.00
Breaded avocado, pico de gallo and cotija cheese
- Mix and Match Tacos$18.00
- Single Tacos$5.00
Molcajetes
- Molcajete De Carnitas$24.25
Slowly braised pieces of pork, chorizo link, green onions, cactus, potatoes, chicharrón, roasted jalapeño and Mexican cheese in an herbed tomatillo sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas
- Molcajete Cancún$28.25
Molcajete calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, crab legs, fried fish, cactus and green onion in an herbed ranchero sauce. Served on a hot stone with white rice, beans and warm tortillas
- Molcajete Ranchero$26.25
Strips of choice angus sirloin steak and chicken, chorizo link, green onions, cactus, potatoes and Mexican cheese in an herbed ranchero sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas
- Molcajete Mexicano$28.25
Strips of choice angus sirloin steak and chicken, grilled shrimp, green onions, cactus, roasted jalapeño and Mexican cheese in an herbed tomatillo sauce. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans and warm tortillas
Parrilla
- Tampiqueña$25.25
10 oz ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, poblano peppers and Mexican cheese. Served with a chicken mole enchilada, rice, beans and warm tortillas
- Trio De Carnes$25.25
Grilled steak, chicken and honey chipotle glazed shrimp. Served with rice, beans, roasted jalapeño, grilled green onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and warm tortillas. 23.24
- Carne Asada*$23.25
10 oz ribeye steak served with beans, rice, grilled green onions, avocado, tomato, jalapeño, lettuce, and warm tortillas
- Carne Asada Y Camaron$27.25
10 oz ribeye steak and breaded shrimp. Served with beans, rice, avocado, grilled green onions, tomato, jalapeño, lettuce, and warm tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$18.25
Steak strips sautéed with potatoes, tomato, onion, jalapeños and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas
- Parrillada Cielo Mar Y Tierra$87.25
Delicious assorted meats grilled to perfection served on a hot parrilla (skillet). Includes steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes and roasted jalapeños. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas. Serves 3-4 people
Tradicional
- Carnitas Plate$17.25
Slowly braised pieces of pork, served with rice, beans, salsa Verde, pico de gallo and warm tortillas
- Chile Relleno Dinner$16.25
Two fresh green Anaheim chili peppers filled with cheese and embedded in an egg soufflé, smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans. 16.24
- Chimichangas$17.25
Your choice of barbacoa, chicken, carnitas or ground beef in a stuffed tortilla fried and smothered in green chile. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chorizo Plate Dinner$14.99
- Flautas$15.25
Four corn tortillas rolled with choice of your barbacoa or chicken, deep fried. Served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans. 15.24
- Grandmas Green Chile Plate$17.25
Our famous green chile made with pork and potatoes. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros Dinner$14.99
- Mexican Hamburger$16.25
Homemade 1/2 lb beef patty layered between two flour tortillas with beans, smothered in green chile, served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. 16.24
- Pollo a La Crema$18.25
Chicken sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomato in a green chile cream sauce. Served with white rice and beans
- Tamale Plate$15.25
Two homemade pork tamales smothered in green chile. Served with rice and beans
- Taco Plate$14.50
Caldos
- Caldo 7 Mares$19.99
A seven sea soup made with calamari, shrimp, mussels, octopus, clams, crab legs, and fish in an elaborate broth with fresh vegetables
- Caldo De Pescado$16.99
Fresh tilapia in a savory broth with vegetables
- Caldo De Camaron$16.99
A delectable shrimp soup made with fresh vegetables
- Caldo De Camaron y Pescado$17.99
Mariscos (cold Seafoods)
Sandwiches + More
Desserts
Side Sauce
Sides
- Side Beans$2.00
- Side Rice And Beans$3.99
- Side Guacamole$2.99
- Side Cilantro$0.99
- Side Bacon$2.99
- Side Lettuce$1.25
- Side Flautas Ck/Shredd Bf$2.50
- Side Rice$2.00
- Side Tortilas Harina
- Side Cheese$1.99
- Side Pico De Gallo$2.50
- Side Mayo$1.00
- Side Grilled Onion$1.50
- Side Camaron Empanizado (3)$7.99
- Side Avocado Slices$2.99
- Side Tortilla Maiz
- Side Sour Cream$1.99
- Side Nopal$2.99
- Side Honey$0.99
- Side 7 Shrimp$7.99
- Side Ranch$1.50
- Side French Fries$2.75
- Side Tomatoes$1.50
- Side Onion$1.00
- Side Salad$5.25
- Side Limes$1.00
- Side 14 Shrimp$12.99
- Side Jalapenos (2)$1.99
- Side Bread$2.25
- Side Grilled Chicken (6oz)$7.99
- Side Egg (1)$1.75
Buffet / Sunday Specials
Tequila List
Silver
Reposado
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$10.00
- Cazadores Reposado$10.00
- Casamigos Reposado$10.00
- Centenario Reposado$10.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$10.00
- 1800 Reposado$10.00
- Corralejo Reposado$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Exotico Reposado$10.00
- Herradura Reposado$10.00
- Maestro Dobel Reposado$10.00
- Milagro Reposado$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$10.00