La Michoacana
Tacos
- Veggie Taco$3.75
Mushrooms, spinach, avocado and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Salmon Taco$4.85
Seared salmon, pickle red onions, mayo aioli, avocado sauce and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Shrimp Taco$4.85
Grilled shrimp, cheese, cabbage, pico, avocado sauce and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Tinga Taco$4.50
Shedded chicken tinga, pickle red onions, and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Chicken Taco$4.50
Grilled chicken, onions and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Steak Taco$4.60
Grilled steak, onions and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Carnitas Taco$4.60
Carnitas, onions, and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Pastor Taco$4.60
Pastor, onions, pineapple and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Guajillo Octopus Taco (pulpo) Taco$5.50
Octopus, potatoes, pickle red onion, cilantro and guajillo sauce served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Signature Birria (salmon/shrimp) Taco$5.50
Salmon/shrimp, onions, cilantro and chihuahua cheese (Consommé on the side)
- Birria (beef/Chicken) Taco$5.50
Beef/tinga, onions, cilantro, chihuahua cheese (Consommé on the side)
- Chorizo Taco$4.25
Chorizo, onions and cilantro served on a house made corn tortilla.
Quesadillas
- Mushroom & Spinach Quesadilla$12.00
Mushrooms & spinach, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla
- Tinga Quesadilla$15.00
Tinga, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla
- Birria Quesadilla$15.00
Birria, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla. (Consommé on the side)
- Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
Griled shrimp, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$14.50
Carnitas, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Pastor Quesadilla$15.00
Pastor, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
Grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla.
- Steak Quesadilla$14.80
Grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, queso fresco and pico served on a house made corn tortilla.
Nachos
- Birria Nachos$15.00
Birria, beans, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapeños.
- Regular Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, black beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fesco, pico, sour cream and jalapeños.
- Shrimp Nachos$16.00
Grilled Shrimp, tortilla chips, black beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fesco, pico, sour cream and jalapeños.
- Chicken Nachos$14.00
Grilled chicken, tortilla chips, black beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fesco, pico, sour cream and jalapeños.
- Steak Nachos$15.00
Grilled steak, tortilla chips, black beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fesco, pico, sour cream and jalapeños.
Burritos
- Steak Burrito$15.00
Grilled steak, refried beans, rice/potatoes, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, pico, lettuce and mayo aioli.
- Chicken Burrito$14.50
Grilled chicken, refried beans, rice/potatoes, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, pico, lettuce and mayo aioli.
- Pastor Burrito$15.00
Pastor, refried beans, rice/potatoes, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, pico, lettuce and mayo aioli.
- Veggie Burrito$12.00
Mushrooms & spinach, refried beans, rice/potatoes, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, pico, lettuce and mayo aioli.
- Seafood Burrito$16.00
Salmon/shrimp, refried beans, rice/potatoes, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, pico, lettuce and mayo aioli.
- Birria Burrito$15.00
Birria, refried beans, rice/potatoes, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, pico, lettuce and mayo aioli. (Consommé on the side)
Sides
- Esquites (mexican Corn)$6.00
Corn, mayo aioli and queso fresco
- Side Queso/salsa/guack/chips
Queso/salsa/guac. (8oz)
- Chicken/Steak Empanadas$14.00
Chicken tinga, chihuahua cheese, (chicken empanadas) Grilled steak, black beans, chihuahua cheese (steak empanadas) (3 pcs of your choice & side avocado sauce)
- White Rice$3.50
White rice (plain)
- Black Beans$3.50
Whole beans (8oz beans)
- Chips & Queso$8.00
Chips Queso (8oz queso)
- Chips & Salsa$8.00
Chips $ Salsa (8oz salsa not spicy)
- Chips & Guacamole$11.00
Chips & Guacamole (8oz guac)
- Papas a la Diabla (loaded fries)$11.00
Potatoes, chihuahua cheese, mayo aioli, sour cream and cilantro.