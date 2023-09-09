Mangoneda

Mangoneada Chica 9oz

$7.99

Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.

Mangoeada Mediana 12oz

$10.59

Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.

Mangoneada Grande

$12.69

Two scoops of water based ice cream with chamoy, limon and tajin. Please choose size and flavors. Tamarindo stick is included on 3 scoop and 4 scoop only.

Mangoneada X-Grande

$14.69

Nieves

Nieve 1 scoop

$5.29

Nieve Chica 9oz

$7.99

Nieve Mediana 12oz

$10.19

Nieve Grande 20 oz

$12.29

Nieve X-grande 24 oz

$14.29

Nieve 1 litro 32 oz

$17.99

Cono regular

$4.89

Waffle Sencillo

$6.69

Waffle doble

$8.29

Waffle triple

$11.29

Paletas

Paleta de Crema

$4.49

Paleta de Agua

$4.49

Esquimal

$5.99

choose your paleta flavor and note your topping of PLAIN CHOCOLATE DIP, COCONUT, RAINBOW SPRINKLES, PEANUTS, CHOCOLATE SPRINKLES OR MIXED TOPPING.

Choco Banana

$5.29

Frutas

Fruta Picada

$12.99

Escamocha

$11.99

Gaspacho 20 oz

$11.99

Gaspacho 32 oz

$14.99

Sandia Loca

$28.99

Half watermelon is hollowed then filled with seasoned fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, lemon, Japanese peanuts, tajin, and chamoy.

Pina Loca

$23.99

Whole pineapple, cored and hollowed then filled with seasonal fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, Japanese peanuts lemon, tajin, and chamoy.

Manzana Con Chile

$6.49

One whole green apple wrapped in tamarindo or chamoy paste sliced and accompanied with Mexican tajin

Manzana Preparada

$12.99

Pepinos Locos

$13.99

Two cucumbers cut in half, hollowed filled with chaka chaka, Japanese peanuts and accompanied with seasonal fruit, Mexican tamarindo candy, lemon, tajin, and chamoy.

Snacks

Chetos solos

$2.99

Chetos con queso

$6.29

Nachos con queso

$6.49

Doritos con queso

$6.29

Rueditas

$4.99

Rueditas preparadas

$13.99

Chicharron Preparado

$12.99

Papas

$5.49

Papas Preparadas

$11.99

Papas grandes

$6.99

Papas grandes preparadas

$14.99

Tostilocos

$11.99

Tostiesquites

$11.99

Dorilocos

$11.99

Elote

$4.99

Elote Doble

$7.99

Gomitas

$6.99

Postres

Bionico

$12.99

Bionico con nieve

$14.99

Fresas con crema

$11.99

3 Maria

$13.99

Banana Split

$13.99

yogurt

$11.99

Crepa

$10.99

Crepa con nieve

$13.99

Bebidas

Smart water

$3.99

Soda

$3.99

Gatorade

$3.99

Moster

$3.99

Moster preparado

$9.99

Agua mediana

$6.99

Agua grande

$7.99

Jugo 24 oz

$8.99

Jugo 32 oz

$9.29

Shake

$9.99

Frapuchino

$9.99

Raspado 20 oz

$9.99

Catering

1/2 Charola de bionico

$65.00

Charola de bionico

$130.00

1/2 Charola de fruta

$65.00

Charola de Fruta

$130.00

10 Litros de Agua

$60.00

20 Litros de Agua

$120.00

10 Litros de Nieve

$90.00

20 Litros de Nieve

$180.00

Extras

chocolate

$1.00

Nuez

$1.00

Granola

$1.00

Queso

$2.00

hot chettos

$1.00

Cono regular

$1.00

Waffle

$1.00

Cuerios

$2.00