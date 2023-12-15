2x points now for loyalty members
La Napoli 427 South Mountain BLV
Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
- Traditional Pizza$17.25
Our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Tomatoe Pie Pizza$17.25
Pomodoro sauce, sprinkling Parmesean cheesse, and oregano, and touch of olive oil
- La Napoli Caprese Pizza$19.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, diced fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, and drizzles of balsamic glaze and touch of olive oil
- Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$19.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers, topped with American and mozzarella cheese
- House Special Pizza$19.75
Our signature pizza sauce, topped with ham, Italian sausages, meatballs slices, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Pizza$19.75
Our signature pizza sauce, topped with ham, pepperoni, sausages, bacon, meatballs, and topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza Neapolitan
- SM Plain Pizza$11.25
- MED Plain Pizza$13.25
- LG Plain Pizza$14.25
- XL Plain Pizza$16.25
- SM Sweet Sauce Pizza$11.75
Baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce and mozzarella cheese
- MED Sweet Sauce Pizza$13.75
Baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LG Sweet Sauce Pizza$14.75
Baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce and mozzarella cheese
- XL Sweet Sauce Pizza$16.75
Baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM Gluten-free Pizza$13.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese (only one size)
- SM Cauliflower Crust Pizza$13.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese (only one size)
White Pizza
- SM Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$11.25
- SM Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$12.25
- SM Broccoli, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$12.25
- SM Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$12.25
- SM Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$12.25
- SM White Fiesta Pizza$12.25
Fresh spinach, broccoli, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- SM Pierogies Pizza$12.25
Our fresh homemade dough baked with pierogies, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions
- MED Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$13.25
- MED Broccoli, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$17.75
- MED Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$15.25
- MED Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$17.75
- MED Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$17.75
- MED White Fiesta Pizza$17.75
Fresh spinach, broccoli, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Pierogies Pizza$17.75
Our fresh homemade dough baked with pierogies, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions
- LG Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$14.25
- LG Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$19.75
- LG Broccoli, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$19.75
- LG Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$19.75
- LG Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$16.25
- LG White Fiesta Pizza$19.75
Fresh spinach, broccoli, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Pierogies Pizza$19.75
Our fresh homemade dough baked with pierogies, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions
- XL Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$16.25
- XL Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$18.25
- XL Broccoli, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$20.75
- XL Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$20.75
- XL Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$20.75
- XL White Fiesta Pizza$20.75
Fresh spinach, broccoli, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Pierogies Pizza$20.75
Our fresh homemade dough baked with pierogies, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions
Specialty Pizza
- SM Margherita$12.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, sprinkle fresh basil, and drizzles of olive oil
- SM Upside Down Pizza$12.75
Layering a bed of provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with our rich signature pizza sauce
- SM Baked Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$12.75
Baked with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with handcrafted breaded eggplant, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese
- SM Vegetable Pizza$12.75
Baked with our rich signature pizza sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
- MED Upside Down Pizza$17.75
Layering a bed of provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with our rich signature pizza sauce
- MED Vegetable Pizza$17.75
Baked with our rich signature pizza sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
- MED Margherita$17.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, sprinkle fresh basil, and drizzles of olive oil
- MED Baked Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$17.75
Baked with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with handcrafted breaded eggplant, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese
- LG Upside Down Pizza$19.75
Layering a bed of provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with our rich signature pizza sauce
- LG Grandma$18.25
Square, thin crust, baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce, mozzarella cheese, and topped sprinkle of fresh basil
- LG Vegetable Pizza$19.75
Baked with our rich signature pizza sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
- LG Baked Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$19.75
Baked with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with handcrafted breaded eggplant, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese
- LG Margherita$19.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, sprinkle fresh basil, and drizzles of olive oil
- XL Upside Down Pizza$20.75
Layering a bed of provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with our rich signature pizza sauce
- XL Vegetable Pizza$21.25
Baked with our rich signature pizza sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
- XL Margherita$20.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, sprinkle fresh basil, and drizzles of olive oil
- XL Baked Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$21.25
Baked with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with handcrafted breaded eggplant, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese
Chicken Specialty Pizza
- SM Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pizza$12.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon, and choice of grilled or fried chicken
- SM Chicken Fajita Pizza$12.75
Marinated fajita chicken, peppers, fresh chopped tomatoes, and diced onions topped off with mozzarella cheese
- SM Chicken Wing Pizza$12.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature buffalo sauce. Blue cheese on the side
- SM La Napoli Chicken BBQ Pizza$12.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature BBQ garlic sauce
- SM Chicken Parmesan Pizza$12.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, handcrafted Parmesan chicken tossed in marinara sauce
- SM Chicken Florentine Pizza$12.75
Sauteed grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, and seasoning with fresh herbs, topped and baked with mozzarella cheese
- SM Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza$12.75
Baked mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese, topped off with diced ham, ranch, and choice of grilled of fried chicken
- SM Chicken and Broccoli Pizza$12.75
Baked with our famous signature Alfredo or vodka sauce, seasoned chicken topped with mozzarella cheese
- MED Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pizza$17.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon, and choice of grilled or fried chicken
- MED Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza$17.75
Baked mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese, topped off with diced ham, ranch, and choice of grilled of fried chicken
- MED Chicken Fajita Pizza$17.75
Marinated fajita chicken, peppers, fresh chopped tomatoes, and diced onions topped off with mozzarella cheese
- MED Chicken Wing Pizza$17.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature buffalo sauce. Blue cheese on the side
- MED La Napoli Chicken BBQ Pizza$17.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature BBQ garlic sauce
- MED Chicken Parmesan Pizza$17.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, handcrafted Parmesan chicken tossed in marinara sauce
- MED Chicken Florentine Pizza$17.75
Sauteed grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, and seasoning with fresh herbs, topped and baked with mozzarella cheese
- MED Chicken and Broccoli Pizza$17.75
Baked with our famous signature Alfredo or vodka sauce, seasoned chicken topped with mozzarella cheese
- LG Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pizza$19.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon, and choice of grilled or fried chicken
- LG Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza$19.75
Baked mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese, topped off with diced ham, ranch, and choice of grilled of fried chicken
- LG Chicken Fajita Pizza$19.75
Marinated fajita chicken, peppers, fresh chopped tomatoes, and diced onions topped off with mozzarella cheese
- LG Chicken Wing Pizza$19.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature buffalo sauce. Blue cheese on the side
- LG La Napoli Chicken BBQ Pizza$19.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature BBQ garlic sauce
- LG Chicken Parmesan Pizza$19.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, handcrafted Parmesan chicken tossed in marinara sauce
- LG Chicken Florentine Pizza$19.75
Sauteed grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, and seasoning with fresh herbs, topped and baked with mozzarella cheese
- LG Chicken and Broccoli Pizza$19.75
Baked with our famous signature Alfredo or vodka sauce, seasoned chicken topped with mozzarella cheese