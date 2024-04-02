La Palapa, Mezcal & Cocina
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- Tamal$5.45
An ancestral dish of warm corn-based dough wrapped in a cornhusk and steam-cooked topped with our home-made green salsa and mole sauce – meat or vegetarian options available. Ask about what we are serving today!
- Empanada$5.45
Wheat flour dough filled with chicken, ground beef, shrimp (ADD $1.00), plantain & cheese or veggies topped with our home-made green salsa and mole sauce… Provecho!!
- Side Table Guacamole$14.50
The best guac in the ‘burgh! Made right on the side of your table!
- Three to Share$16.95
A trio of Salsas including Pico de gallo, Cheese Dip & Guacamole. Sharing is caring!
- Chips & Salsa$6.95
Choose between pico de gallo, green salsa or red salsa with tortilla chips. (Add any extra salsa for $3.95)
- Jalapeño Cheese Dip and chips$10.50
Delicious mix of Queso Fresco, Mozzarella and American cheese with a touch of Jalapeño pepper. (Add Chorizo for $2.00)
- Jalapeños rellenos (Jalapeño poppers)$12.95
Our own Jalapeño popper version with 5 Jalapeño peppers filled with Philadelphia cheese and wrapped in bacon, great to share!
- Nachos$12.95
Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese dip sauce, lettuce, and your choice of meat… Perfect to share with friends!
SOUPS & SALADS
- Sopa de Tortilla$5.45
Garlic, cilantro and oregano based broth with tortilla chips and a poached egg
- Sopa de Pescado$6.45
Fish soup with tilapia and potatoes, prepared with onion, garlic, sour cream and fresh tomatoes - a special dish originating from the coast of Veracruz.
- Sopa de Verdura$5.45
Our delicious home-made vegetable soup, green and yellow zucchini, broccoli and potatoes.
- Ensalada Palapa$9.50
Our own salad creation with a bed of lettuce mix, cucumber, beets, onion, tomato, carrots, nopal (cactus), boiled egg and queso fresco.
- Avocado Salad$12.50
Lettuce mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber, red pepper and fresh avocado.
- Enselada de la Huerta$9.50
ENTREES
- FLAUTAS (TAQUITOS)$16.45
Your choice of chicken, barbacoa or potatoes wrapped in a crispy tortilla and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream. Dish includes 4 flautas.
- ENCHILADAS VERDES$16.45
Three enchiladas with your choice of chicken, beef, mushroom or cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with green sauce, sour cream, onion and queso fresco. The combination will make your mouth water!
- ENCHILADAS DE MOLE (ROJAS)$16.45
Three enchiladas with your choice of chicken, beef, mushroom or cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with our home-made mole sauce, sour cream, onion and queso fresco. The combination will make your mouth water!
- ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS$16.45
Three enchiladas with your choice of chicken, beef, mushroom or cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with our spicy Salsa Ranchera (banana pepper, roasted tomato, onion, garlic, and spices), pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco!
- ENCHILADAS NORTEÑAS$20.45
Three chicken, mushroom or cheese enchiladas topped with green and mole sauce, sour cream and queso fresco accompanied with a 6 oz. flank steak on the side… An appetizing treat for you!
- FAJITAS NAYARIT$16.45
Grilled fajitas mixed with peppers, mushrooms and pineapple... Yum!
- COSTILLA DE PUERCO$16.45
OUR SPECIALTIES
- BIRRIA$18.45
Flavorful broth made with locally sourced beef short ribs, shank and chuck served with three tacos filled with the meat braised in the same broth. Remember to dunk your tacos in the soup for the ultimate experience! This plate does not have beans.
- QUESABIRRIA$19.45
Flavorful broth made with locally sourced beef short ribs, shank and chuck served with three tacos filled with the meat braised in the same broth and melted cheese. Remember to dunk your tacos in the soup for the ultimate experience! This plate does not have beans.
- TAMALES$15.45
Two warm corn-based dough tamales wrapped in a cornhusk and steam cooked, topped with green or mole salsa– meat or vegetarian options available. Ask about what we are serving today!
- MOLE POBLANO CON POLLO$17.45
Chicken breast with traditional Mexican mole - the perfect blend of spices, chili peppers, and chocolate! So good!
- BARBACOA$19.95
Tenderly marinated and slow roasted beef brisket, the best choice for a hangover…
- CARNE ASADA$24.95
Tender and juicy Skirt Streak cooked to order with a grilled nopal (cactus), onion, queso fresco and jalapeño pepper. So tender…
- MOLCAJETE MAR Y TIERRA$35.95
A dish to share with grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, jalapeño, bell peppers, onion, queso dip, green or ranchera Salsa, and tortillas.
- PECHUGA GRILL$15.45
Grilled Chicken Breast with a twist of lime juice
- CHAMORRO DE BORREGO EN GUAJILLO (LAMB SHANK)$24.95
Slow roasted Lamb shank in guajillo chile sauce.
VEGETARIAN DISHES
- CHILES RELLENOS CON QUESO Y ESPINACA$14.95
A flavorful Mexico City classic – poblano peppers stuffed with spinach and cheese, topped with our home-made green and mole sauce.
- EMPANADA$5.45
Wheat flour dough filled with cheese, plantain & cheese or veggies topped with our home-made green salsa and mole sauce… Provecho!!
- ENCHILADAS VERDES$16.95
Three enchiladas with your choice of Soyrizo, mushroom, cheese, Mushroom+cheese or spinach+cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with green sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. The combination will make your mouth water!
- ENCHILADAS DE MOLE$16.95
Three enchiladas with your choice of Soyrizo, mushroom, cheese, Mushroom+cheese or spinach+cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with our home-made mole sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. The combination will make your mouth water!
- ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS$16.95
Three enchiladas with your choice of Soyrizo (vegan), mushroom (vegan), cheese, mushroom+cheese or spinach+cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with our spicy Salsa Ranchera (banana pepper, roasted tomato, onion, garlic, and spices), pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco!
- FAJITAS NAYARIT$16.95
Grilled fajitas with soyrizo, mixed zucchini, carrots, broccoli, squash, peppers, onion, mushrooms and pineapple... Yum!
- TAMALES$14.95
Two warm corn-based dough tamales wrapped in a cornhusk and steam cooked, topped with green or mole salsa– Ask about what we are serving today!
- FLAUTAS DE PAPA$16.95
Potatoes wrapped in a crispy tortilla and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco and sour cream. Dish includes 4 flautas.
TACOS
- 2 TACOS$9.00
· Tacos are served with rice inside and topped with, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, or ‘Mexican Style’ (cilantro and onion with a lime on the side)
- 3 TACOS$13.50
· Tacos are served with rice inside and topped with, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, or ‘Mexican Style’ (cilantro and onion with a lime on the side)
- SPECIALTY TACOS$18.45
- YINZ TACOS$18.45
QUESADILLA
BURRITO
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
- QUESADILLA$6.95
Cheese, pinto beans or chicken quesadilla – Kids love them!
- MINI BEEF NACHOS$6.95
Tortilla chips topped with Ground beef, Cheese, Sour cream and Queso Fresco.
- EMPANADA$6.95
Wheat flour dough filled with chicken, ground beef or Cheese… Provecho!
- SINCRONIZADA$6.95
Ham and melted cheese between two warm flour tortillas
LENT MENU
- CALDO DE CAMARON$15.95
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$18.95
- CAMARONES AL AJILLO$18.95
- EMPANADA W/SHRIMP, MUSHROOM & CHEESE$5.95
Wheat flour dough filled with shrimp, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese, a delicious lent snack.
- SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA$17.95
Made with a 10" flour tortilla, and served with pico de gallo salsa, sour cream and french fries on the side.
- SOPA DE PESCADO$5.95
Fish soup with tilapia and potatoes, prepared with onion, garlic, and fresh tomato, a special dish originating from the coast of Veracruz.
- TACOS DE PESCADO C/MOLE$17.95
- TILAPIA A LA VERACRUZANA$17.95
EXTRAS
SOFT DRINKS
- AGUA FRESCA$5.50
FLAVORS VARY FROM WEEK TO WEEK
- FRUIT SMOOTHIE$5.50
PREPARED WITH MANGO, STRAWBERRY, PASSION FRUIT OR PEACH FRUIT PURE, NO MILK ADDED.
- JARRITOS$3.50
ASK FOR THE FLAVORS WE HAVE TODAY
- MEXICAN COCA-COLA$3.50
- FOUNTAIN DRINKS$2.95
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Ginger Ale, Sierra Mist, Cranberry Juice, Pink Lemonade.
- COFFEE$2.50
- MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE$4.50