La Penca Mexican Restaurant 1821 S Park Street
FOOD
Appetizer
- Nachos
Choose your meat - chicken, steak, pastor, barbacoa, carnitas, or chorizo chips topped with beans, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese$11.44
- Fajitas Nachos
With fajitas vegetables and cheese sauce$12.74
- Cheese Nachos$6.76
- Beans Nachos$6.76
- Bean Dip$5.98
- Guacamole$4.16
- Cheese Dip$4.16
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings
With carrots or celery$8.32
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings
With carrots or celery$13.52
- Queso Fundido Chorizo
With pico de gallo come with corn tortillas$9.88
Mexican Tacos
La Penca Tacos
Tortas
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla
Meat choice: chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, pastor, chorizo, or tinga, 10-inch tortillas with your choice of meat served with salad, rice, and beans$11.44
- Quesadilla Texana
12-inch flour tortilla with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onions with rice & salad$14.56
- Quesadilla Verde
12-inch spinach tortilla filled with steak and chorizo, served with rice and salad$14.30
- Shrimp Quesadilla
10-inch flour tortilla filled with shrimp served with rice and beans$14.04
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Chiles Rellenos
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese serves with rice beans$14.50
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Four rolling taquitos deep fried served with guacamole salad and rice$11.44
- Chiles Rellenos*
With pastor on top$15.86
- Tostadas
Two tostadas with ground beef or shredded chicken topped beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado slices$11.96
- Milanesa De Res
Breaded deep fried steak served with rice and beans corn or flour tortillas$15.08
- Milanesa De Chicken
Breaded deep fried steak served with rice and beans corn or flour tortillas$15.08
- Sopes
3 sopes with chicken or steak topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco$13.00
- Mexican Huarache
Your choice chicken or steak lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado slices$11.44
Specialty Plates
- 3 Meats Plate
You choose three different meats served with rice and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, corn or flour tortillas meat choice: chicken, steak, pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, tinga, or chorizo$14.56
- Two Tacos Plate
Topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice and beans$11.44
- La Penca Especial
Beef ribeye steak with shrimp & grilled onions, served with french fries$21.32
- Tamales Plate
Two chicken tamales with melted cheese on top, served with rice and beans$13.00
- Chimichangas
Two deep fried burritos chicken or beef, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, served with rice and beans$13.00
- Chimichanga Colorada
Deep fried burrito red tomatoes tortilla filled with chorizo and carnitas, topped with cheese dip, served with rice and salad$14.56
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with green sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served with rice and beans$13.78
- Enchiladas Rojas
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped guajillo salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, served with rice and beans$14.30
- Enchiladas Poblanas
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with mole sauce, served with rice and beans$13.52
- Enchiladas Supreme
One cheese, one beef, one chicken, and one bean, with homemade enchilada sauce, rice and beans$13.00
- Cheese Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco & slice avocado$13.00
- Carne Asada
Skirt steak grilled served with rice beans & salad 1 grilled jalapeño, onions, corn or flour tortillas$15.86
- Steak a La Mexicana
Grilled steak onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, served with rice beans corn or flour tortillas$15.08
- Chile Colorado
Steak cooked with home-made sauce, served with rice and beans, corn or flour tortillas$14.56
- Carnitas Plate
Tender pork served with rice & beans and guacamole salad, corn or flour tortillas$15.08
- Steak Con Salsa Verde
Ribeye steak with green sauce served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas & salad$16.12
- Costillas De Puerco Salsa Verde
Stewed pork ribs on salsa Verde, served with rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas$14.56
- Molcajete Especial
Chicken breast, skirt steak, pork chop, chorizo, grill shrimp, grill jalapeño pepper, served with rice, beans & flour or corn tortillas$25.48
Ala Cart
- Enchilada Ground Beef
With green or red sauce$3.90
- Enchilada Chicken
With green or red sauce$3.90
- Chile Relleno
With especial red sauce$6.76
- Burrito Chicken$4.16
- Burrito Ground Beef$4.16
- Quesadilla Ala Cart
Ground beef or shredded chicken$6.50
- Tostada
Corn crispy flat tortilla with beans & guacamole salad$5.98
- Tamal
With chicken & white cheese sauce on top$5.72
Chicken
- Pollo Special
Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas$14.56
- Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with melted cheese, served with rice and salad, corn or flour tortilla$14.56
- Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, served on a bed of rice, topped with melted cheese$14.56
- Pollo Supreme
Grilled chicken breast with onions, shrimp, topped with cheese dip and pineapple. Served with rice and beans, corn or flour tortilla$15.60
- Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken with creamy cheese sauce, served & rice, beans & flour tortillas$14.04
Sizzling Fajitas
Seafood
- Shrimp Fajitas*$19.24
- Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas topped lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, served with rice$15.34
- Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado slice, served with rice$16.38
- Mojarra Frita
Whole tilapia deep fried served with rice and salad$16.12
- Coctel De Camaron
Jumbo shrimp with clamato sauce, with pico de gallo, avocado, hot salsa lime juice, crackers on side$15.75
- Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp cooked with onions, hot salsa, served with rice and guacamole salad, corn or flour tortillas$16.38
- Camarones with Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Shrimp cooked with onions, served with rice, beans, with corn or flour tortillas$15.86
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp cooked with onion and garlic, served with rice and guacamole salad, corn or flour tortillas$15.86
- Shrimp Chimichangas
Two deep fried burritos served with rice and beans, topped with salad$16.12
- Shrimp Enchiladas
Tree shrimp enchiladas topped with special chipotle cream sauce and sour cream$16.12
- Tostadas De Ceviche
2 tostadas topped with shrimp, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado$14.30
Burritos
- Burrito Bowl
Choose your meat served with rice and beans, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese$11.44
- Burrito
12 inch tortilla filled with rice and beans. Choose your meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese$11.70
- Burrito Diabla
12 inch tortilla burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken and chorizo, pico de gallo, and red hot sauce, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and beans$15.08
- Chicken Burritos
Two burritos with grilled chicken, topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, served with rice and beans$14.82
- Burrito Bandera
12 inch tortilla filled with carnitas pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo, topped with three salsas$15.08
- Burrito Deluxe
12 inch tortilla with steak or chicken, rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, topped with cheese$15.08
- Burrito De Camaron (Shrimp)
Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, fajita veggie, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo$16.38
$10.40 Combos
- Combo #1 - One Enchilada and One Taco$10.40
- Combo #2 - Two Cheese Enchiladas$10.40
- Combo #3 - Chicken Taco and Cheese Quesadilla$10.40
- Combo #3 - Ground Beef Taco and Cheese Quesadilla$10.40
- Combo #4 - One Ground Beef Burrito and One Ground Beef Soft Shell Taco$10.40
- Combo #5 - Guacamole Salad and Cheese Quesadilla$10.40
- Combo #6 - One Bean Tostada and One Beef Burrito$10.40
- Combo #7 - One Tamal and One Ground Beef Soft Shell Taco$10.40
- Combo #8 - Two Ground Beef Enchiladas and One Ground Beef Burrito$10.40
- Combo #9 - One Ground Beef Burrito, One Ground Beef Soft Shell Taco, and One Cheese Quesadilla$10.40
Sides
Vegetarian
- Quesadilla Vegetarian
12 inch spinach tortilla with grilled mushrooms, spinach, onions, served with guacamole, salad and beans$11.70
- Burrito Vegetarian
12 inch spinach tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole$11.44
- Burrito Medley
Cali veggies (carrots, cauliflower, broccoli) pico de gallo, cheese, rice and beans$10.92
- Veg A
One cheese enchilada bean burrito served with rice and beans$10.40
- Veg B
One cheese quesadilla, bean, tostada, served with rice$10.40
- Veg C
Two tostadas topped with lettuce, beans, grilled mushrooms and onions, cheese and avocado slices$10.92
- Vegetables Fajitas
Grilled California veggies, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, with rice, beans and salad, corn or flour tortillas$13.26
- Chimichanga Vegetarian
One deep fried burrito spinach tortilla filled with grilled bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, spinach, mushrooms, topped with cheese dip and salad served with rice and beans$14.82
Caldos
Salads
- Mexican Salad
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco$8.32
- Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and ranch$11.96
- Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, red pepper, cheese and ranch$13.00
- Fajita Taco Salad
Choice of chicken or steak with flour tortilla bowl, lettuce, cheese, rice, sour cream$12.48
- Simple Salad
Lettuce, guacamole, sliced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cheese and ranch$7.28
Kids Menu
BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks
- Margaritas Non-Alcohol Daiquiri
Strawberry, mango, piña colada, raspberry, or peach$5.72
- Mango Loco with Chamoy
Chili tajin and lime$9.36
- Limonada Fresca
Strawberry, mango, raspberry, peach$4.16
- Horchata Agua Fresca$4.16
- Mango Agua Fresca$4.16
- Tamarind Agua Fresca$4.16
- Coca-Cola$2.60
- Sprite$2.60
- Diet Coke$2.60
- Orange Fanta$2.60
- Limonade$2.60
- Mello Yello$2.60
- Strawberry Jarritos$2.86
- Mandarin Jarritos$2.86
- Pineapple Jarritos$2.86
- Grapefruit Jarritos$2.86
- Lime Jarritos$2.86
- Mango Jarritos$2.86
- Tamarind Jarritos$2.86
- Mexican Coke$2.86
- Sangria Non Alcohol$2.86
Drinks 3PO
