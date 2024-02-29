La Picante Eatery
LaPicante Menu
Breakfast*
Latino Corner
- Street Tacos$10.99
3 Tacos with cilantro, onions, and choice of meat.
- Tacos Platter$14.99
3 Tacos with choice of meat, rice, and beans.
- Tacos a Mano$10.99
3 corn tacos with cilantro, onions, and choice of meat.
- Shrimp Tacos$14.95
3 grilled shrimp tacos on flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli. served with rice and bean.
- Fish Tacos$13.95
3 battered fish tacos on flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli. served with rice and bean.
- Impossible Meat Tacos$15.99
3 Impossible Meat tacos on flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo. served with rice and bean.
- Quesa Birria Tacos$14.99
Three birria tacos stuffed with cheese, onions, cilantro, served with cup of consume.
- BURRITO CHIPOTLE$14.50
Steak or chicken marinated with our special chipotle sauce, cooked with onions, Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
- BURRITO CANCÚN$17.95
A burrito filled with delicious marinated grilled shrimp, chicken, onions and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- FIESTA BURRITO$15.95
One grande burrito filled with carnitas, grilled onions, rice, beans, covered with our signature cheese sauce and served with pico de gallo.
- BURRITO FAJITA$17.95
Choice of tender sliced steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- BURRITO CALIFORNIA$15.95
Grande burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or Sirloin steak, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served covered with red sauce and our special cheese sauce.
- CHORI BURRITO$16.95
Grande burrito filled with grilled chicken and onion, covered with cheese sauce, cilantro. Topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice and beans.