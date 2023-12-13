LA Puglia
Bakery
Bread with Organic Stone Ground Flour
- Casereccio$6.00+
- Masseria with Raisin, Cranberries and Figs$8.00+Out of stock
- Puccia with Olives$8.00+
- Mulino with Seeds$7.00+
- Contadino with Sundried Tomato$8.00+
- Lamia with Rye and Semi Whole Wheat flour$6.50+Out of stock
- Puccetta$4.00
- Cacio & Pepe$8.50+Out of stock
Pecorino Cheese and Black Pepper Corn
- Mo’ | Focaccia Barese - slice$5.00
- Mo’ | Focaccia Barese$5.00+
Organic Flour, Organic Tomatoes, Olives, Oregano, EVOO
- Amasci | Focaccia with Vegetables -slice$6.00Out of stock
- Amasci | Focaccia with Vegetables$24.00
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Cornetto$5.00
Croissant with your choice of filling
- Brioche$5.00
Sweet Bread Roll with your choice of filling
- Tortino di Mele$5.00
Apple Cake
- Tortino alle Mandorle$5.50
Almond Cake
- Yogurt, Granola & Frutta Fresca$7.50
Yogurt, Housemade Granola with Seeds and fresh Fruit
- Frittata$13.00
Eggs, Vegetables, Onion - served with a slice of our house- made bread
- Cannolo$9.00
- Chocolate Cookie (Maxi)$6.00Out of stock
- Tortino al Mirtillo$5.00
Blueberry Muffin
- Tortino al Pistacchio$5.50Out of stock
Pistacchio Muffin
- Cornetto alle Mandorle$5.50
- Sfogliatella (Riccia)$6.00
Shell-shaped filled Italian pastry native to Campania, filled with Ricotta and Orange zest.
Coffee & Co.
Coffee
- Americano$4.25
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Chai Latte$6.50
- Cioccolata calda$6.00
Italian Hot Chocolate
- Decaf Cappuccino$5.50
- Decaf Espresso$4.50
- Decaf Iced Cappuccino$6.00
- Decaf Iced Latte$6.00
- Decaf Latte$5.50
- Espresso (double)$4.00
- Espresso (single)$3.50
- Iced Cappuccino$5.50
- Iced Coffee$5.00
- Iced Espresso$4.25
- Iced Latte$5.50
- Latte$5.00
- Macchiato$4.25
- Matcha Latte$6.00
- Matcha Tea Latte$6.50
- Nocciolino$7.50
Espresso with a scoup of Hazelnut Gelato. As per Leccese tradition!
- Tea$5.00
- Moka Cappuccino$6.50
- Iced Moka$7.00
- Espressino (small Cappuccino)$4.50
- Tea + Lemonade$6.50
- Iced Tea$5.00
Soft drinks
Fresh Pressed Juices (100% Organic)
Fresh Pressed Juices
- Sach (Baby spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Fuji Apple, Ginger)$9.00
Organic Baby spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Fuji Apple, Ginger
- La zita di Ceglie (Red beet, Carrot, Smith Apple, Lemon, Ginger)$9.00
Organic Red beet, Carrot, Smith Apple, Lemon, Ginger
- Vid’ tu (Carrots, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric)$9.00
- Assai (Carrots, Apple, Parsley)$9.00
- Lu vientu (Kale, Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Smith Apple, Fuji Apple)$9.00
- Buon per te (Pomegranate, Orange, Ginger, Apple)$10.50
- Orange Juice$9.00
- Apple Juice$9.00
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Amasci | Focaccia alle Verdure$6.00+Out of stock
Organic Focaccia Bread with Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, and Belle Pepper. Vegan & Organic.
- Arret | Polpette$18.00
Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
- Non Cred | Zuppa di Cozze e Vongole$35.00
Steamed Mussels and Clams with Garlic, Cherry Tomatoes, ground black Pepper served with Casereccio Bread
- Ci‘ie | Fave e Cicorie$18.00
Puree of Fava Beans with sauteed Dandelions Greens, with Crostino (Vegan)
- Iapr’ l’ecchie | Parmigiana di Melanzane$23.00
Eggplant Parmigiana with Mozzarella, crushed Tomato, Grana Padano DOP (Vegetarian)
- Iùn u Mond e la Lun | Latticini$24.00
Burrata, Ricotta, Stracciatella (Vegetarian)
- Mo’ | Focaccia Barese$5.00+
Organic Flour, Organic Tomatoes, Olives, Oregano, EVOO
- Sguincio | Tagliere di Salumi$26.00
Meat Plate with Prosciutto di Parma aged 24mo., Italian Ham, Mortadella, Salami
- Zumbaridd | I Formaggi$25.00
Cheese Plate with fresh Truffle Cheese, Festuca, Ubriaco, Pecorino, Spicy Pepper fresh Cheese, Walnuts, homemade Jam, Honey (Vegetarian)
- M' raccomann | Bombette pugliesi$25.00
Beef Rolls filled with Italian Ham, Smoked Mozzarella, Pecorino Cheese, Garlic, Parsley, Black Pepper, Roasted Potatoes
- C’u’ava Sapè • Prosciutto e Melone$20.00Out of stock
Prosciutto Crudo San Daniele, Organic Cantaloupe, Mozzarelline, Organic Mixed Greens
- D'ASSI MATT | Tartare di Tonno$38.00
Fresh Ahi Tuna Tartare with Olives, Capers, Lemon and Passion Fruit.
- Auand | Impepata di Cozze$28.00
Steamed Mussels
- Uallio | wood fired Sea Scallops marinated in Balsamic Vinegar, Garlic and Parsley$29.00Out of stock
- SPECIAL! Bufala Mozzarella and Latticini Plate (serves 2)$40.00Out of stock
Bufala Mozzarella, Ricotta and smoked Provola, Burrata.
Bruschetta
- Volare (Nel blu dipinto di Blu)$22.00
Prosciutto di Parma aged 24mo., Stracciatella, Black Pepper, Casereccio Bread
- Vieni a ballare in Puglia$25.00
Smoked Salmon, Spicy primo sale cheese
- Carrarmato$24.00Out of stock
A trio of Bruschetta with Anchovies, Salmon, Tuna
- La Prima Cosa Bella (Vegetarian)$19.00Out of stock
Rapini, Stracciatella, Multigrain, Sundried Tomato Bread
- Enza | Bruschetta (Vegetarian)$18.00
Burrata, wood-fired Cherry Tomatoes
- Felicità$15.00Out of stock
Roasted Vegetables, Pecorino Cheese
- Sind$23.00
Tuna in Oil, Red Onion, Capers
- Quando nasce un Amore (Vegan)$20.00
Bruschetta w/ Black Olive tapenade, eggplant in oil.
- Le radici ca tieni$19.00
Bruschetta with Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Truffle Oil
Pasta
- Alessia | Orecchiette ai Carciofi, Olive e Crema di Gorgonzola (Vegetarian)$26.00
Capunti with Artichokes, Olives, and Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce
- Anto | Paccheri Al Forno (Vegetarian)$24.00
- Clara | Orecchiette Baresi alle Rape$27.00Out of stock
Fresh Orecchiette from Bari Vecchia with Rapini, Anchovies (Vegan version upon request)
- Elena | Spaghetti alla Chitarra con Scampi e Gamberi$38.00
Pasta with Langustines and Shrimps.
- Emilio | PACCHERI AL RAGU$28.00
Canule with Beef Ragu.
- Luca | Ravioli Spinaci e Mozzarella su crema di formaggi (Vegetarian)$26.00
Ravioli pasta filled with Spinach and Mozzarella on a cheese fondue.
- Manu | Trofiette al Pesto (Vegetarian)$23.00
Cavatelli, Pesto, Walnuts and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24mo (Vegetarian)
- Marta | Lasagna (available GF)$24.00+
Classic fresh Lasagna with Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
- Nonna Anna | Orecchiette con Braciole$26.00
Fresh Orecchiette with Beef Roll, Pecorino Cheese , Garlic, Parsley and Tomato Sauce
- Nonno Vito | PACCHERI ai Frutti di Mare$35.00+
Fregola or Black Ink Linguine with Seafood
- Pasta with EVOO + Parmigiano (kids Pasta) (Vegetarian)$16.00
Pasta with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Parmigiano .
- Patty -Capunti con Salsiccia, Cicorie e Pecorino$26.00
Fusilli with Beef Sausage, Dandelion and Pecorino Cheese.
- Pia - Spaghetti alla Chitarra con Gamberi$33.00
Pasta with Shrimps, cherry tomatoes and Crusco Pepper. Crusco Pepper is recognized as typical product of Basilicata Region, also defined as "the red gold of Basilicata".
- Rosa | San Giuannid (Vegetarian)$23.00
Spaghetti alla Chitarra with-wood fired Tomatoes, Pecorino Cheese, Bread crumbs, Oregano and Capers (Vegetarian)
- Sandra | Trofiette al Radicchio (Vegetarian)$25.00
Capunti with Radicchio, Smoked Scamorza, Walnuts, Pecorino, Cream.
- Teresa | Cavatelli con Cozze e Vongole$29.00
Spaghetti with Mussels, Clams, Datterino Tomatoes, Garlic and Parsley
- Zia Maria | Orecchiette al Pomodoro e Basilico (Vegan)$21.00
A Duo of fresh Pasta with Tomato Sauce and Basil (Vegan)
Pizza
- Alberobello$24.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Peppers
- Brindisi$28.00
Cherry Tomato, Smoked Salmon, Smoked Scamorza, Mozzarella, Pistacchio.
- Castel del Monte$24.00
Mushrooms, Italian Ham, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24mo.
- Castellana Grotte$25.00
Artichokes, Italian Ham, Olives, Mushrooms, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella
- Cisternino$25.00
Sausage, Zucchini, Bread Crumbs, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24mo
- Lecce$24.00
Meatballs, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24 mo
- Locorotondo$26.00
Baked Dough topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24 mo, Mozzarella (after baking)
- Martina Franca$26.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Prosciutto Crudo (after baking)
- Monopoli (Vegan)$18.00
Marinara, Crushed Tomato, Oregano, Black Pepper. vegan
- Ostuni (Vegetarian)$23.00
Mozzarella, Caciocavallo, Grana Padano DOP, Gorgonzola
- Otranto$24.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Speck, Stracciatella, Basil
- Peschici$24.00
Crunched tomatoes, pepperoni, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmigiano
- Polignano$26.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Mushrooms and Prosciutto Crudo (after baking)
- Puglia (Vegetarian)$19.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24 mo
- Trani (Vegetarian)$24.00
Eggplant, Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Stracciatella, Basil
- Molfetta (Vegetarian)$24.00
Artichokes, Mushrooms, Broccoli Rabe, Zucchini, Cherry Tomato, Stracciatella, Basil
- Taranto | Ciccio (Vegan)$15.00
Ciccio | Baked dough topped with Oregano, Salt, Pepper, EVOO
- Foggia$24.00
- Vieste$23.00
Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Parmigiano.
- Maglie$24.00
Puccia
- Beddrha$18.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in Wood-fired Oven filled with Italian Ham, Ricotta, Green Salad, Black Pepper
- Cce Bbuei$20.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in Wood-fired Oven filled with Tuna in Oil, Capers, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Spinach
- Cittu Cittu (Vegetarian)$17.00
Traditional leccese Sandwich baked in our Wood-fired Oven filled with with Mozzarella, Campari Tomato, Basil